News
‘I’m Not Going to Show You All the Cards Right Now’: Johnson on His Government Funding Scheme
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, just ten days away from possibly presiding over his first shutdown, again promoted an already-mocked proposal to fund the federal government, while again refusing to offer any details at a press conference on Tuesday.
Johnson’s proposed continuing resolution is a “ladder CR” or “laddered CR,” which would be made up of different parts, theoretically funding different parts of the government at different times. Politico last week described it as “a rolling series of partial shutdown threats affecting different federal agencies at different times.”
“Johnson said there was a ‘growing recognition’ that a continuing resolution might be necessary to avoid a shutdown. OK, fine, all good. Then he told reporters he’s considering a ‘laddered’ CR as a way to keep the government’s lights on.”
“Say what now?” Politico added, mockingly, calling it “a recipe for a slow-motion debacle.”
READ MORE: Trump’s ‘Astonishing Admission’ Will Damage Any Potential Appeal: Experts
“The details of the strategy remain eminently unclear.”
Little has changed across the past five days since Johnson’s ladder CR was proposed.
“Can you just tell us more specifically when you expect to make a decision on a CR?” a reporter asked Speaker Johnson Tuesday, “Because again, just 11 days, very close to that clock. Also you walk us through this ladder CR approach for people who may not understand that? And, why consider something new when you’re less than two weeks out?”
“Well listen,” Johnson replied, “our number one objective here is to take care of our obligations and do it in a responsible manner. We want to be good stewards of the public’s treasury.”
“Because we’re in the situation that we’re in, deeply in debt, we have to do this, we have to think about this differently. So with regard to the ladder CR or maybe a two-tiered CR, it’s one of the ideas that has been discussed. There’s nothing magical or mysterious about it, it would just be effectively two phases.”
READ MORE: Trump’s ‘Damning’ Witness Stand Testimony Is Helping AG Letitia James’ Case: Expert
“You would do one part, a subset of the bills by a December date, and the rest of it by a January date,” he added. “But again, I’m not going to show you all the cards right now.”
“I’ll tell you I’m very encouraged and I think the American people are encouraged when they see the hard work that’s being done here. We made a commitment that we will get back to the business of actually passing appropriations bills that has not been done here and a long long time.”
With just ten days left, Republicans this week have focused on bringing forth legislation to attach to funding bills, including defunding the Office of Vice President Kamala Harris, defunding the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, reducing IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel’s salary to $1, and defunding two Offices of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility within the Biden administration.
Watch Johnson below or at this link.
“I’ll tell you: I’m very encouraged and I think the American people are encouraged when they see the hard work that’s being done here … I’ll give you more details soon.”
— House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) on the “ladder CR” idea GOP is floating to avert a government shutdown pic.twitter.com/6jwyARmWsb
— The Recount (@therecount) November 7, 2023
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘I’m Answering Your Question’: Matt Gaetz Schooled on Anti-Semitism as He Attacks George Soros
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) received a lesson on anti-Semitic speech after he sought to criticize liberal Jewish billionaire George Soros on Wednesday.
At a Judiciary Committee hearing on free speech and anti-Semitism, Gaetz wanted to know when it was safe to attack Soros.
“Is it possible to criticize George Soros without being anti-Semitic?” the lawmaker asked American University Professor Pamela Nadell.
ALSO READ: Revealed: Bomb-loving neo-Nazi is now menacing children
“I don’t know all the tropes that people use to associate with George Soros,” Nadell replied.
“No, no, no, no, no, no, no, not when they talk about something else,” Gaetz interrupted. “Is criticism against George Soros ever not anti-Semitic? That’s the question.”
“No, wait, I’m answering your question,” Nadell said. “We use different code words to disguise anti-Semitism. And so Soros has become the code word that replaced Rothschild.”
“But is it possible to criticize him without being anti-Semitic?” Gaetz demanded.
“I don’t know the context,” the professor said. “I’m not going to talk without knowing the context.”
“And similarly, you said any critique of globalism is anti-Semitic,” Gaetz complained. “See, when I criticize globalism, I’m often criticizing the UN, which then, in turn, goes around and criticizes Israel.”
“So why use the word globalist instead of the UN?” Nadell shot back.
“Well, because the UN’s goals are to have a global order over things that deprive countries of their sovereignty,” Gaetz insisted. “That is the great hypocrisy of what I think is frankly a reverse trope that any criticism of Soros or any criticism of globalism is somehow anti-Semitic. Sometimes they’re just criticisms of Soros and of globalism.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
News
Fox News Host After GOP Losses: ‘What’s Most Important? Republicans Taking Over’
Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt responded to big wins for Democrats and abortion rights in Tuesday’s off-cycle elections by blaming GOP “messaging” while admitting in her view Republicans taking back power to “keep our country” should be the main goal.
Lamenting that “nearly seven in ten” Americans said abortion will be important to their vote in 2024, Earhardt told her fellow “Fox & Friends” co-hosts, “Republicans have to figure out what their messaging is.”
Voters in Ohio enshrined the right to abortion into their constitution and chose to make recreational use of marijuana legal on Tuesday. Kentucky voters re-elected their Democratic governor. Democrats flipped the Virginia House of Delegates while holding their majority in the state Senate, crushing GOP Governor Glenn Youngkin’s hopes to install an abortion ban, and likely damaging any possible presidential plans he might have. At the local level, many far-right school board candidates lost to Democratic candidates.
READ MORE: ‘A Real Problem With Winning’: Right Wing Pundits Stunned by ‘Major Victories’ for Democrats
“We looked at this midterm election as a way to gauge how Republicans or how Democrats react to, going forward for 2024,” she said, describing Tuesday’s election. “So Republicans need to look at all of these numbers and really think about what’s more important.”
“Yes, it’s most people that are Republicans are probably pro-life. And we love our babies, and I love being a mother. But what’s most important: Republicans taking over and Republicans being able to keep our country.”
Watch below or at this link.
“Republicans need to look at all of these numbers, and really think about what’s more important, yes, most people that are Republicans are probably pro-life. And we love our babies. And I love being a mother. But what’s most important? Republicans taking over” pic.twitter.com/UMmEhYSzCq
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 8, 2023
News
‘A Real Problem With Winning’: Right Wing Pundits Stunned by ‘Major Victories’ for Democrats
Seventeen years after the historic loss of his U.S. Senate seat, politician-turned-pundit Rick Santorum’s comment on Ohio voters’ choice to enshrine abortion rights into their constitution and make recreational use of marijuana legal has gone viral.
Not because of any great wisdom it imparted, but because, as many, including Robert Reich, on social media observed, the ultra-conservative former Pennsylvania Republican lawmaker and hard core social conservative activist said the “quiet part out loud.”
“You put very sexy things like abortion and marijuana on the ballot, and a lot of young people come out and vote,” observed Santorum, who once “compare[d] pro-choice Americans to Nazi Germany,” as ABC News reported in 2012.
“It was a secret sauce for disaster in Ohio. I don’t know what they were thinking,” he added. “That’s why, thank goodness that most of the states in this country don’t allow you to put everything on the ballot. Because pure democracies are not the way to run a country.”
READ MORE: ‘Gotta Cut Something’: Republican Trying to Gut $505 Million From Housing for People With AIDS
Democratic state Senator Nabilah Islam Parkes, the first Muslim woman elected to the Georgia legislature, posted the video of Santorum speaking on Newsmax Tuesday night and offered this summation of his comments: “This clip tells you how afraid the Republicans are of the following: 1. Young People 2. Abortion Rights 3. Legalizing Weed 4. A function[ing] democracy.”
This clip tells you how afraid the Republicans are of the following:
1. Young People
2. Abortion Rights
3. Legalizing Weed
4. A function democracy
— Nabilah Islam Parkes (@NabilahIslam) November 8, 2023
That video has received over 4 million views in just 12 hours, causing “Santorum” to trend on social media Wednesday.
Former GOP media consultant Matthew Sheffield responded to the Santorum video by saying, “The panic and extremism that’s exploded on the right flows directly from them finally realizing that they are a small and overrepresented minority that most people loathe. Their time is ending and they know it. We are going to have pluralistic social democracy.”
Santorum was not the only hard core Republican to weigh in on Tuesday’s major Democratic wins.
Former Virginia Attorney General and former (and unlawfully appointed) top Trump Homeland Security official Ken Cuccinelli was also on Newsmax, but it was host Rob Schmitt’s remarks that were perhaps the most insightful.
“It does seem like the Republican Party generally has a real problem with winning,” Schmitt told Cuccinelli. “We’re not doing something right. I think that’s very obvious.”
“It does seem like the Republican Party generally has a real problem with winning” pic.twitter.com/AjdNxe87tY
— Marc Porter Magee 🎓 (@marcportermagee) November 8, 2023
Tennessee Democratic state Rep. Gloria Johnson, who is running to unseat U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), responded, writing: “Perhaps because your electeds have no policy ideas, just hate and division.”
READ MORE: Tennessee Republican Argues Federal Funds to Feed Schoolchildren Should Be Performance-Tested
Top Fox News pundit Sean Hannity, who reportedly spoke to Donald Trump almost nightly during his term as president, claimed Democrats are “trying to scare” voters when he commented on what The Washington Post is now calling “major victories in Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia” for abortion and abortion rights activists.
“Democrats are trying to scare women into thinking Republicans don’t want abortion legal under any circumstances,” Hannity said Tuesday night.
Hannity: Democrats are trying to scare women into thinking Republicans don’t want abortion legal under any circumstances. pic.twitter.com/cZYgkJst9L
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 8, 2023
Huffpost, reporting on Hannity’s remarks, noted: “As many commenters pointed out on social media, the main reason for that perception is probably because it’s true in many cases.”
“In Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia, abortion is now banned in almost all circumstances,” Huffpost added. “In Georgia and South Carolina, abortion is banned after six weeks of pregnancy. Other states have bans after 12, 15 or 18 weeks.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Trump’s ‘Astonishing Admission’ Will Damage Any Potential Appeal: Experts
- News2 days ago
Trump’s ‘Damning’ Witness Stand Testimony Is Helping AG Letitia James’ Case: Expert
- News2 days ago
Mike Johnson Put Anti-Porn Software on His Phone – Could National Security Secrets Be at Risk?
- News2 days ago
Combative Trump on Witness Stand Admonished After Lashing Out at Judge
- News2 days ago
Americans Seem Alarmingly Open to Trump’s ‘Campaign of Revenge and Retribution’: ABC Reporter
- News23 hours ago
‘Ho Hum That’s Just America’: Top Dem Furious Over Report of Man With AR-15 Near US Capitol
- News1 day ago
GOP Congressman Trying to Defund Vice President Kamala Harris’ Office
- News20 hours ago
Tennessee Republican Argues Federal Funds to Feed Schoolchildren Should Be Performance-Tested