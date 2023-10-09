News
McCarthy Comeback? Former Speaker Says Reinstating Him Would Bring Strength to US After Attack on Israel
U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) says he is willing to return to his role as Speaker of the House if members want him back, and says it would show strength in the U.S. after the attack on Israel.
“Well, right now, Mr. Speaker,” conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt said to McCarthy on Monday, “Congress is paralyzed, because of course, eight Republicans joined with every Democrat to evict you from the Speaker’s chair last week. The Republicans meet tomorrow. If there is a deadlock, and I fear there might be, would you be willing to stand up and become the Speaker again?”
“Look, the [House Republican] conference has to make that decision. I’m still a member. I’m going to continue to fight and act. I know what it means to have a strong America and a strong relationship with Israel,” McCarthy said. “From every term I’ve been in, I have led all the freshmen to Israel. My first trip as Speaker was to Israel to speak at the Knesset at the 75th anniversary of the creation of Israel. We need to not part in any way and show no weakness here. And we’ve got to understand that this is not an interaction like they’ve had before. This is something that hasn’t happened in 50 years.”
READ MORE: ‘Spare Me the Faux Outrage’: Fox News Liberal Destroys Trump and His ‘Cult’ of MAGA Republicans in Under Two Minutes
Pointing to the “eight Republicans brought you down,” Hewitt made a prediction: “I don’t know if they can change their mind, but I don’t think we’re going to get to a Speaker other than Kevin McCarthy this week, and we can’t not have a Speaker right now. Would you be willing to go back if those eight retreated?”
“Look, whatever the conference wants, I will do,” McCarthy continued, blasting his critics. “If you take some of their comments of why they did this, because I kept the government open? Could you imagine? They’re the ones that stopped appropriations bills from going forward. They’re the ones who voted against a continuing resolution that secured our border and cut spending. They’re the ones who wanted a government shutdown. We wouldn’t be paying our troops while we’re putting out a carrier strike fighter there, a 30,000 American men and women in our armed services in the Middle East wouldn’t be being paid right now? I mean, what weakness would we be at?”
McCarthy then attacked Democrats.
“So don’t just look to the eight,” he continued. “Also remember what the Democrats did. The Democrats made the same political decision that Matt Gaetz and Mace did. This is a Gaetz-Mace-Hakeem-Pelosi decision.”
READ MORE: Cannon Grants Trump Delay in Espionage Act Case Amid Report He Allegedly Shared Nuclear Secrets at Mar-a-Lago
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Dishonest’: Critics Slam Fox News for ‘Attack-Biden-at-All-Costs Garbage’
A top Fox News reporter is being criticized for his “dishonest” and “mindless attack” suggesting President Joe Biden wasn’t working much on Monday as world leaders are speaking to each other and with their national security teams about the war in Israel.
“With war raging in Israel, the @WhiteHouse called a lid for @JoeBiden at 11:46am,” Fox News anchor John Roberts, a former White House correspondent under three administrations, said on social media Monday.
White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates pushed back, explaining: “For those unfamiliar, a ‘lid’ is just a courtesy announcement to reporters that they should not expect public events.”
READ MORE: Georgia GOP Lawmakers Move to Reprimand Willis Over Trump RICO Prosecution
“A lid does *not* mean the President has stopped working, as is implied in the *Fox* tweet below,” he added. “On the contrary, he’s working to support Israel all day.”
Bates attached a portion of the President’s actions Monday, which included meetings with Secretary of State Tony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer, Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood- Randall, and White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients.
For those unfamiliar, a “lid” is just a courtesy announcement to reporters that they should not expect public events.
A lid does *not* mean the President has stopped working, as is implied in the *Fox* tweet below.
On the contrary, he’s working to support Israel all day: https://t.co/nHosKGW490 pic.twitter.com/z2RaElWzV0
— Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) October 9, 2023
New York Times DC correspondent Glenn Thrush responded to Roberts’ remarks, saying: “Lids, in my experience, are just as likely to indicate increased activity inside a WH. They are a gauge of public events, briefings etc and not governing activity…”
READ MORE: Nancy Mace’s Endorsement of Jim Jordan for Speaker Revives Allegations He Did Nothing to Stop Sexual Abuse at Ohio State
Howard Fineman, the veteran political journalist added: “Yes he works for @FoxNews, but this guy has been around a long time so he surely knows that a daytime ‘lid’ doesn’t mean no activity behind closed doors at the #WhiteHouse, it generally means more. This is pure, mindless attack-Biden-at-all-costs garbage.”
“A small thing,” noted Talking Points Memo publisher Josh Marshall, “but yet another illustration of the mode and consequences of the most watched news org in the country routinely lying to viewers. Just as a matter of course. Comes naturally.”
Obama and Reagan official White House photographer Pete Souza called it “such a reckless tweet intended for one purpose: to misinform the maga crowd. A lid does not mean the president isn’t working; just that there are no imminent public events (so reporters can leave to get lunch and know they won’t miss anything).”
Former TV news director, producer, and journalism professor Jennifer Schulze called Roberts’ remark “a ridiculous cheap shot. John was a white house correspondent for years so he knows exactly what a ‘lid’ is & what it’s not.”
If Roberts’ remark was meant to inflame the base, it was successful.
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) responded from his official social media account.
Alabamians don’t work those kind of hours. https://t.co/3ZbCZv34Zm
— Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) October 9, 2023
See the social media posts above or at this link.
News
Georgia GOP Lawmakers Move to Reprimand Willis Over Trump RICO Prosecution
A group of Republicans in the Georgia State Senate are using a just-passed law designed to target allegedly “rogue” prosecutors to punish Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, and have her feel “consequences” for what they are calling her “selective prosecution” of Donald Trump.
Trump is facing 13 felony charges, including racketeering, for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in a prosecution Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp says is not unlawful or inappropriate.
The complaint filed by the Georgia Republicans “contends Willis ‘improperly cherry-picked cases to further her personal political agenda’ and asks the newly formed Prosecuting Attorneys Qualification Commission to initiate an investigation and take ‘appropriate measures’ to sanction her,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday. “The Republicans don’t specifically mention Trump in the complaint, but they sought to link a spate of deaths in the Fulton County Jail to Willis’ decision to ’empanel a special grand jury to investigate her political adversaries’ amid a yearslong backlog of cases.”
Governor Kemp, who supported the legislation to target certain prosecutors for punishment or sanction, “has repeatedly said there’s no evidence Willis should face any sanctions by the commission.”
READ MORE: Texas GOP House Speaker Condemns ‘Hitler Apologists,’ Lt. Gov. Who Took $3 Million Donation Calls for His Resignation
“I haven’t seen anything that she has done that has broken the law or the procedures that we have. And I’ve been very honest with people about that,” Kemp said. “It may be a political action she’s taken in some ways, with timing and other things, but it doesn’t mean it’s illegal.”
Senators have gone as far as to ask their constituents to file complaints against Willis, who now operates under heightened security.
“Willis is often accompanied by armed guards at public appearances, and security at her office and her residence was increased,” The Washington Post had reported in August.
Georgia Democratic state Representative Dr. Michelle Au, a former state Senator, on Monday observed: “Puzzling that of the eight state senators filing a complaint to sanction the Fulton County District Attorney, not one of them actually represents any portion of Fulton County.”
Georgia Senate Republican Majority Leader Steve Gooch (photo) “said he’s still exploring other options to reprimand Willis, including legislative hearings that could scrutinize her use of public resources.”
”This complaint is just one of the tools at our disposal,” Gooch said, “and we won’t relent until she feels the consequences of her misplaced priorities.”
READ MORE: ‘Spare Me the Faux Outrage’: Fox News Liberal Destroys Trump and His ‘Cult’ of MAGA Republicans in Under Two Minutes
News
Texas GOP House Speaker Condemns ‘Hitler Apologists,’ Lt. Gov. Who Took $3 Million Donation Calls for His Resignation
Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick is expressing anger and outrage after his state’s Speaker of the House, a fellow Republican, issued a statement denouncing an influential far-right activist, donor, and Super PAC head, saying, “The Republican Party is no place for Hitler apologists.”
Speaker Dade Phelan on Monday demanded the Lt. Governor (photo) give away $3 million in donations he received from Defend Texas Liberty PAC, whose President, Jonathan Stickland, he says, “fraternized for six hours with a notorious, anti-Semitic, nazi sympathizer who denies the existence of the Holocaust.” Stickland is the Republican former Texas state representative who reportedly said in 2008, “Rape is non existent in marriage, take what you want my friend!” and has called vaccines “sorcery.”
Phelan was referring to “notorious white supremacist and antisemite Nick Fuentes,” writes Mark Pitcavage, a Senior Research Fellow at the ADL Center on Extremism.
“At a time when we are witnessing heinous attacks on our Israeli allies by Hamas terrorists – the most egregious assault on Jewish lives since the Holocaust – Jonathan Stickland, the President of Defend Texas Liberty PAC, fraternized for six hours with a notorious, anti-Semitic, nazi sympathizer who denies the existence of the Holocaust,” wrote Speaker Phelan, citing a Texas Tribune report from Sunday.
READ MORE: Nancy Mace’s Endorsement of Jim Jordan for Speaker Revives Allegations He Did Nothing to Stop Sexual Abuse at Ohio State
“This not just a casual misstep. It’s indicative of the moral, political rot that has been festering in a certain segment of our party for far too long. Anti-Semitism, bigotry and Hitler apologists should find no sanctuary in the Republican party. Period. We cannot – and must not – tolerate the tacit endorsement of such vile ideologies.”
Phelan continued, saying, “I call upon any elected official who has accepted political donations from Defend Texas Liberty PAC, or any of its affiliate organizations, to immediately redirect every single cent of those contributions to a charitable organization of his or her choice.”
“Furthermore, I call upon elected officials and candidates to state unequivocally that they will not accept further contributions, including in-kind contributions, from the Defend Texas Liberty PAC. Recently, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick took $3 million from this organization. I expect him to lead the way in redirecting these funds.”
READ MORE: McCarthy Comeback? Former Speaker Says Reinstating Him Would Bring Strength to US After Attack on Israel
“Additionally, the Republican Party of Texas has received $132,500 during this election cycle from the Defend Texas Liberty PAC. As of their last report, RPT had just under $50,000 on hand. I call upon Chairman Matt Rinaldi to direct the party to donate these Defend Texas Liberty funds to charity. And if doing so would take the party into the red, I would be happy to provide a short-term loan until Chairman Rinaldi can replace the money with other donations.”
“There is no excuse to keep tainted funds from an organization that provides a platform for hatemongers, sexual predators, racists and nazi sympathizers.”
The Texas Tribune report noted that it had “observed Texas GOP chair Matt Rinaldi outside the building, but he denied meeting Fuentes and denounced him.”
Just a few hours after Phelan’s statement, Lt. Gov. Patrick demanded the Speaker resign.
“I didn’t think even Dade Phelan would stoop this low,” Patrick in a statement, Austin, Texas’ KDFM reports. “He has now absolutely hit rock bottom. His latest political stunt is disgusting, despicable, and disingenuous. With nearly 1,000 dead and over a hundred kidnapped, anyone who would use the war in Israel for their own political purposes is revolting, repulsive, and repugnant. Nick Fuentes and his anti-Semitic rhetoric have no place in the United States. Those who spew such vile, loathsome, abominations will have to answer for it.”
“For anyone to try to use these invectives for their own political gain is below contempt,” Patrick aded. “I am calling on Dade Phelan to resign his position before the House gavels in this afternoon. There is no place in Texas political discourse for any elected official to use the atrocities in Israel for their own political gain. That’s what Dade Phelan is doing. At this point, he’s simply got to go.”
KDFM adds that “Patrick’s denunciation of Fuentes comes after Fuentes met with Defend Texas Liberty PAC leadership, from whom Patrick accepted $3 million.”
Trending
- News15 hours ago
Nancy Mace’s Endorsement of Jim Jordan for Speaker Revives Allegations He Did Nothing to Stop Sexual Abuse at Ohio State
- News13 hours ago
Texas GOP House Speaker Condemns ‘Hitler Apologists,’ Lt. Gov. Who Took $3 Million Donation Calls for His Resignation
- News15 hours ago
McCarthy Comeback? Former Speaker Says Reinstating Him Would Bring Strength to US After Attack on Israel
- News10 hours ago
Georgia GOP Lawmakers Move to Reprimand Willis Over Trump RICO Prosecution
- News8 hours ago
‘Dishonest’: Critics Slam Fox News for ‘Attack-Biden-at-All-Costs Garbage’