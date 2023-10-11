‘One of the Dumbest Things We’ve Ever Heard’: Critics Blast Pence’s Attack on Biden

Former Vice President Mike Pence came under fire Wednesday afternoon as he attacked President Joe Biden by telling Fox News what he claimed he would be doing to respond to the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel if he were President, only to have critics explain to him the Commander in Chief has already done those very things.

Pence, who has never served in the U.S. Armed Forces, declared, “I don’t know why @JoeBiden is doing press conferences in the Rose Garden talking about something other than America’s role as leader of the free world. If I was President of the United States, I’d have the team in the Situation Room and direct the Joint Special Operations Command to stand up special forces and have them immediately be prepared to deploy into Gaza.”

In the video of a Fox News interview he posted (below), Pence added he would tell Hamas, “You either give up all the American hostages, give up all the Israeli hostages, or we are going in with IDF [Israel Defense Forces] forces.”

James LaPorta, The Messenger’s national security and military reporter responded to Pence, saying: “There’s already a JSOC [Joint Special Operations Command] unit on standby, I reported on this yesterday.” He pointed Pence to his article, titled, “US Sends Hostage Rescue Experts to Israel and Puts Special Ops ‘Door Kickers’ on Alert.”

Attorney George Conway blasted Pence, writing: “Yeah, let’s just drop a brigade or two of Americans into a hostile urban combat zone to wander around with no objective so they can get shot at by terrorists and bombed by the IAF [Israeli Air Force.]”

“This is seriously one of the dumbest things we’ve ever heard from an American politician, which is saying a lot given our recent experience with the guy who wanted to see @mike_pence hung.”

Conway continued: “Really, @mike_pence, you should just quit. You have zero chance of winning. You are wasting people’s time and money. You are embarrassing yourself. You are doing no one, including yourself, any good.”

National security attorney Brad Moss told Pence, “He already did that, Mike,” pointing to a New York Post article titled, “US special operations forces, hostage rescue experts assisting Israeli forces: report.”

John Sipher, a former CIA station chief in Moscow urged the former vice president to “Please stop.”

Former Republican and former GOP Congressman Joe Walsh also urged Pence to “Please stop. Stop criticizing the American President. He’s doing a great job standing with and defending Israel. He’s on top of this. Get behind him and let’s be unified on this. Quit being political.”

Frequent political commentator Victor Shi informed Pence that President Biden “literally talked about Americas role in the free world this morning and is talking about it again now.”

Watch Pence’s remarks below or at this link.