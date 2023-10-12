‘Almost Diabolical’: Haley Criticized for ‘Ugly Lies’ Claiming the Left Supports ‘The Beheadings’

Former Trump UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, now polling in third place for the Republican presidential nomination, is claiming that “the left” is supporting “the beheadings” of Israeli children and the “1200” Israelis slaughtered by Hamas terrorists.

No elected Democrat has endorsed the terror attack on Israel, and Democrats have strongly supported Israel in the wake of the attacks. Republican 2024 presidential frontrunner Donald Trump Wednesday night “appeared to mock Israel,” and “launched personal attacks against” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, according to The Times of Israel.

In social media posts on her personal Facebook and X accounts promoting her Wednesday interview on Fox News, Haley wrote:

“I don’t know how the Left justifies the beheadings. I don’t know how the Left justifies 1,200 people dead. I don’t know how the Left justifies the torture. That’s between them and God. I don’t understand it and I don’t want to understand it.”

Those words largely mirror her remarks to Fox News’ Steve Doocy, who had targeted U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) for, he alleged, not answering a question a Fox News reporter asked her. Congresswoman Tlaib has denounced the Hamas terror attacks as “war crimes,” and has also said, “the collective punishment of Palestinians right now is a war crime,” according to the Detroit Free Press.

In her remarks to Fox News, Haley used the words “progressives,” and “the far left” in place of “the left,” which she wrote on social media hours after her interview.

Haley is being criticized for her remarks.

“Stop it,” urged John Sipher, a former CIA station chief in Moscow. “Sometimes the politics of stupidity is really out of place.”

“This is an incredibly ugly statement,” wrote civil rights attorney Andrew C Laufer. “The ‘left’ is as appalled as anyone else.”

Attorney and Christian conservative Heath Mayo said, “Nikki: Hamas is not the Left. It is not leadership to equate your political opponents with Hamas. It doesn’t unite the country like we need. And here’s the thing: we ARE united. There is broad bipartisan agreement in support of Israel. Why are you trying to politicize that?”

Journalist, Neiman Fellow, and Davidson College professor Issac Bailey responded, writing, “When people running for president flatly and proudly spread ugly lies designed to pit people against each other at a time as sensitive as this, it’s almost diabolical.”

On Thursday, The Times of Israel reported, “Former US president Donald Trump on Wednesday appeared to mock Israel for failing to anticipate the weekend Hamas onslaught and for not going on the offensive against Hezbollah amid several deadly clashes along its northern border. He also launched personal attacks against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he accused of ‘letting him down,’ and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, whom he called a ‘jerk.'”

“His comments stood in sharp contrast to the full-throated support given to Israel by serving US President Joe Biden and his officials, who have expressed steadfast backing of the country as it reels from the brutal massacres committed by Palestinian terrorists in Gaza border communities over the weekend.”

Watch Haley’s remarks below or at this link.