‘Almost Diabolical’: Haley Criticized for ‘Ugly Lies’ Claiming the Left Supports ‘The Beheadings’
Former Trump UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, now polling in third place for the Republican presidential nomination, is claiming that “the left” is supporting “the beheadings” of Israeli children and the “1200” Israelis slaughtered by Hamas terrorists.
No elected Democrat has endorsed the terror attack on Israel, and Democrats have strongly supported Israel in the wake of the attacks. Republican 2024 presidential frontrunner Donald Trump Wednesday night “appeared to mock Israel,” and “launched personal attacks against” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, according to The Times of Israel.
In social media posts on her personal Facebook and X accounts promoting her Wednesday interview on Fox News, Haley wrote:
“I don’t know how the Left justifies the beheadings. I don’t know how the Left justifies 1,200 people dead. I don’t know how the Left justifies the torture. That’s between them and God. I don’t understand it and I don’t want to understand it.”
Those words largely mirror her remarks to Fox News’ Steve Doocy, who had targeted U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) for, he alleged, not answering a question a Fox News reporter asked her. Congresswoman Tlaib has denounced the Hamas terror attacks as “war crimes,” and has also said, “the collective punishment of Palestinians right now is a war crime,” according to the Detroit Free Press.
In her remarks to Fox News, Haley used the words “progressives,” and “the far left” in place of “the left,” which she wrote on social media hours after her interview.
Haley is being criticized for her remarks.
“Stop it,” urged John Sipher, a former CIA station chief in Moscow. “Sometimes the politics of stupidity is really out of place.”
“This is an incredibly ugly statement,” wrote civil rights attorney Andrew C Laufer. “The ‘left’ is as appalled as anyone else.”
Attorney and Christian conservative Heath Mayo said, “Nikki: Hamas is not the Left. It is not leadership to equate your political opponents with Hamas. It doesn’t unite the country like we need. And here’s the thing: we ARE united. There is broad bipartisan agreement in support of Israel. Why are you trying to politicize that?”
Journalist, Neiman Fellow, and Davidson College professor Issac Bailey responded, writing, “When people running for president flatly and proudly spread ugly lies designed to pit people against each other at a time as sensitive as this, it’s almost diabolical.”
On Thursday, The Times of Israel reported, “Former US president Donald Trump on Wednesday appeared to mock Israel for failing to anticipate the weekend Hamas onslaught and for not going on the offensive against Hezbollah amid several deadly clashes along its northern border. He also launched personal attacks against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he accused of ‘letting him down,’ and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, whom he called a ‘jerk.'”
“His comments stood in sharp contrast to the full-throated support given to Israel by serving US President Joe Biden and his officials, who have expressed steadfast backing of the country as it reels from the brutal massacres committed by Palestinian terrorists in Gaza border communities over the weekend.”
Watch Haley’s remarks below or at this link.
I don’t know how the Left justifies the beheadings.
I don’t know how the Left justifies 1,200 people dead.
I don’t know how the Left justifies the torture.
That’s between them and God.
I don’t understand it and I don’t want to understand it. pic.twitter.com/j0o0JJjohi
— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) October 11, 2023
‘No Closer to Picking a Speaker’: House a ‘Complete and Utter Mess’ as Republicans Trash Each Other
Nine days after eight members of the GOP voted to oust the Speaker of the House, Republicans are “no closer” to electing a replacement amid reports their nominee, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), has been unable to get the necessary number of votes and may withdraw, and Republicans are now trashing each other.
“The House Republican Conference is a mess,” reports Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman. “Complete and utter mess. They are no closer to picking a speaker. They are a month away from a shutdown. Israel is asking for aid, which needs to pass in the next few weeks. They are completely lost. And have no idea how they will get out.”
Sherman also posted a quote from an unnamed source: “Based on what I’ve heard, I don’t there’s gonna be a vote this week.”
Punchbowl News’ John Bresnahan adds, “Republicans in the [meeting] room said Scalise repeatedly wouldn’t tell members what his plans were, including whether he would seek a floor vote.”
“Just rambled and didn’t directly answer questions. No plan. Didn’t unify or inspire the conference.”
House Republicans “joke Jesus couldn’t get the 217 votes to be their speaker,” CNN’s Lauren Fox reports. “The amount of shrug emojis I’ve gotten from sources when asking what happens next? Too many to count.”
Scalise appears unable to grow his tiny majority by any significant means. CNN’s Manu Raju calls Scalise’s prospects “very very grim.”
Chip Roy: “I’m not in a positive place with respect to Steve.” pic.twitter.com/A1RhFRPHPH
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 12, 2023
Far-right extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene are very publicly declaring their support for Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, and using Scalise’s cancer as an excuse.
Rep. MTG (R-GA) on her major concerns with Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) for Speaker:
“He is battling cancer…We have a president right now that clearly has dementia…We have Mitch McConnell, who looks like he has mini-strokes on camera…We need a strong fighter for the Speaker.” pic.twitter.com/BIAihAjegG
— The Recount (@therecount) October 12, 2023
On Thursday Congresswoman Greene, who is backing Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, complained, “I’ve heard certain key people have fundraisers this weekend and we are going to ultimately get sent home. If this is the case either vote today or send us home already.”
Greene also attacked fellow far-right Congresswoman Nancy Mace, who also is refusing to support Scalise, but because he “attended a white supremist conference, and compared himself to David Duke.” The Georgia Congresswoman called Mace’s comments “an unfair and quite frankly disgusting attack … using Democrat talking points, using the same lines of attack that Democrats use against every single Republican, every single election, every single day, in these halls of Congress to attack Steve.”
“I personally cannot, in good conscious, vote for someone who attended a white supremacist conference and compared himself to David Duke.”
— Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) says she won’t support Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) for Speaker, citing his past associations with white supremacists. pic.twitter.com/OERO3gO2zG
— The Recount (@therecount) October 11, 2023
Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) says House Republicans are proving China’s Xi Jinping correct that “democracy doesn’t work.”
Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) says “our adversaries are watching” as the GOP struggles to elect a new Speaker:
“I see a lot of threats out there, but one of the biggest threats I see is in that room because we can’t unify as a conference and put a Speaker in the chair to govern.” pic.twitter.com/sXCdfKHdjw
— The Recount (@therecount) October 12, 2023
U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) left the GOP’s “meeting unhappy,” reports MSNBC’s Sahil Kapur, and “says eight Republican ‘traitors’ (he used the word four times) have ‘paralyzed’ the House by removing McCarthy. He tells me Scalise has the same problems and GOP may NEVER get 217 votes for a Speaker. He says Dems must help.”
Kapur reports, “Chaos persists as ‘fractured’ House GOP frets about when—or if—they’ll elect a speaker Some Republicans worry they may never get 217 votes without some Democratic help.
He adds that “Republicans are getting nervous about the paralysis.” U.S. Rep. Dave Joyce (R-OH) “calls for empowering McHenry for 30, 45 or 60 days.” Congressman Patrick McHenry, a top ally of ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy, is currently the Speaker pro tempore who, according to House rules, may only act to help the House elect a new speaker.
Congressman Rogers “says no; Scalise was chosen so he’s ‘gonna be the person that’s our next speaker if we get a speaker, ever.’ ‘EVER.'”
CNN’s Raju reports that U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls’s (R-TX) message to his colleagues: “You want to talk about confusing the American people? They think this whole place is a circus up here and all of a sudden Jim Jordan is nominating Steve Scalise and we’re voting for Jim Jordan. That’s just utter chaos.” And U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) “on GOP members who won’t back Steve Scalise: ‘I think they should all resign their congressional seat unless they get 100% of their district to vote for them,’ he told me.”
As the crisis continues, with no end in sight, some Republicans, Raju reports, worry they could lose their seats as a result.
“These guys want to be in the minority. I think they would prefer that because they could just vote no and yell and scream all the time, but governing, you have to work together,” Bacon said.
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 12, 2023
Early Thursday morning the Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman wrote, “The reality may be that no R can get 217.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
‘Shameful’: Trump’s Praise of Hezbollah Terrorists Denounced by Israeli Gov’t. Official
An Israeli government official is denouncing Donald Trump’s praise of the Iran-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, calling it “shameful” and saying to proves they cannot rely on him.
Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, a member of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Cabinet, “told Israel’s Channel 13 that it was ‘shameful that a man like that, a former U.S. president, abets propaganda and disseminates things that wound the spirit of Israel’s fighters and its citizens,'” the Associated Press reports.
“’We don’t have to bother with him and the nonsense he spouts,’ Karhi said. Asked if Trump’s comments make it clear that he can’t be relied on, Karhi replied, ‘Obviously.'”
Trump is by far the leading candidate in the race for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination He has often painted himself as Israel’s greatest defender.
But on Wednesday, the ex-president, who is facing 91 criminal felony charges in four indictments across three jurisdictions, “criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and called Hezbollah terrorist attackers ‘very smart’ as Israel recovers from the deadliest attack it has suffered in 50 years,” The Washington Post reports.
“You know, Hezbollah is very smart,” Trump said. “They’re all very smart.”
“He has been hurt very badly because of what’s happened here,” Trump also said, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. “He was not prepared. He was not prepared and Israel was not prepared.”
The White House also criticized the former president over his pro-terrorist remarks.
“We don’t comment on 2024. Statements like this are dangerous and unhinged,” said White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates in a statement Thursday. “It’s completely lost on us why any American would ever praise an Iran-backed terrorist organization as ‘smart.’ Or have any objection to the United States warning terrorists not to attack Israel. Especially now as Israel is fighting back against one of the worst acts of mass murder in the country’s history. This is a time for all of us to stand shoulder to shoulder with Israel against ‘unadulterated evil.’ That’s what the President is doing as commander in chief.”
The Council on Foreign Relations calls Hezbollah an “Iran-backed group … driven by its opposition to Israel and its resistance to Western influence in the Middle East.”
“With its history of carrying out global terrorist attacks,” the CFR adds, “parts of Hezbollah—and in some cases the entire organization—have been designated as a terrorist group by the United States and many other countries.”
‘I Don’t Care What They Do’: Fox News Melts Down Over GOP Speaker Election Dysfunction
Nine days after ousting the Speaker the elected just none months earlier, House Republicans are finding it nearly impossible to find a candidate who will get the 217 votes necessary to become the next Speaker of the House, and the hosts over at Fox News are furious.
After winning the nomination to become Speaker, Republican Majority Leader Steve Scalise reportedly may drop out of the race as soon as later today, appearing unable to get anywhere near the votes needed. Chairman Jim Jordan, who won just 99 votes, may re-enter the race, as may other Republicans in leadership, but none seem likely to appease the far-right GOP extremists. Any nominee can afford to lose just four Republican votes.
After blaming President Joe Biden on Wednesday for what she erroneously called the “lack of Senate confirmed elected officials,” despite Republican Senators being entirely to blame for putting holds on critical top U.S. State Dept. positions and hundreds of U.S. military positions, Fox News host Emily Compagno was back at it on Thursday.
“There is no position that we are in this moment that represents anything close to strength,” Compagno claimed, despite President Biden being praised, thanks, and lauded in Israel for his response to the Hamas terorists’ attack.
Co-host Harris Faulkner interjected, turning the focus to the House.
“Oh, you mean the Speaker of the House?” she asked.
Faulkner detailed the vote count challenges, with Scalise getting just 113 and Jordan just 99, “and it’s still not the 218 – you mean that part?”
“Like, they can’t even put out a condemnation letter from the House because they don’t have a House Speaker.”
“Look, I don’t really care what they do, in that chamber, in terms of their leadership. I hope they are better-representing the people that voted for them by getting the Speaker that they want – and all voices heard, on the right and the far-right,” Faulkner added.
“Just, can you do it in 15 minutes? Like, why does this have to look like when you chose McCarthy,” she lamented, referring to the 15 vote attempts it took to choose the now-ousted Speaker.
“We need to get moving!” she concluded.
Watch below or at this link.
Fox doesn’t seem too happy with the dysfunction going in the House Republican Conference pic.twitter.com/PoSGSPZk2H
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 12, 2023
