Jim Jordan Likens House Republicans to the Mafia

Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan is likening his fellow House Republicans to the Mafia in his attempt to sway members of the GOP conference who continue to refuse to vote for him to become the next Speaker.

“The principles that unite us as Republicans are far greater than the disagreements that divide us,” Jordan wrote in a “Dear Colleague” letter (below) to House Republicans on Monday.

He also used the letter to attack and demean the Democratic caucus.

“And the differences between us and our Democrat colleagues vastly outweigh our internal divisions. The country and our conference cannot afford us attacking each other right now. It is time we unite to get back to work on behalf of the American people. As Republicans, we are blessed to have an energetic conference comprised of members with varied backgrounds, experiences, and skills-just like the country we represent. We may not always agree on every issue or every bill, and that’s all right. We don’t march in lock-step like our Democrat colleagues.”

Mentioning his individual conversations with House Republicans, Jordan added, “we’ve also discussed your thoughts on how we can best move forward. And we must move forward. The role of a Speaker is to bring all Republicans together. That’s what I intend to do. We will make sure there are more Republican voices involved in our major decisions beyond the Five Families.”

The “Five Families” is a reference to the Mafia crime syndicate that operated in New York City, immortalized in the books and films in the “The Godfather” series.

CBS News confirms the allusion to “The Godfather,” and the Mafia, reporting, “This was a reference to the five groups in the GOP that hold the most power: The House Freedom Caucus, the Republican Study Committee, the Republican Main Street Caucus, the Republican Governance Group and the Problem Solvers Caucus, the Washington Post has noted. (And yes, the phrase ‘Five Families’ alludes to the five mafia families in ‘The Godfather.’)”

Estimates vary but after fellow far-right Ohio Republican Mike Turner, the House Intelligence Committee Chairman who initially opposed Jordan’s efforts to become Speaker, switched and endorsed him Monday, there remain few Republicans who refuse to vote for Jordan.

“The most likely path forward at this point, based on all available evidence, is that Jordan is very close to becoming the 56th speaker of the House,” Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman reported Monday afternoon.

“Some members of Congress — including some in his own party — label Jordan an extremist unworthy of the speakership, pointing to his active role in Trump’s bid to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election, as well as his refusal to honor a congressional subpoena about the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol,” the Associated Press reported Monday. “Further in his past, Jordan continues to be questioned over his alleged knowledge of sexual abuse in the wrestling program at Ohio State University — accusations he adamantly denies.”

Former January 6 Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney alleged earlier this month, “Jim Jordan knew more about what Donald Trump had planned for January 6 than any other member of the House of Representatives.”

“If the Republicans decide that Jim Jordan should be the speaker of the House,” Cheney added, “there would no longer be any possible way to argue that a group of elected Republicans could be counted on to defend the Constitution.”

Watch Cheney’s remarks, and read Jordan’s full letter below or at this link.