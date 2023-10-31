News
House Republican Brags About Using Emergency Israel Aid Bill as Tool to Corner Congress
U.S. Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), the chair of the far-right House Freedom Caucus and allegedly “central to the planning of January 6,” is bragging about Speaker Mike Johnson‘s legislation tying emergency aid to help Israel combat Hamas terrorists with Republicans’ efforts to defund the IRS.
When House Republicans unveiled their bill Monday afternoon, reaction was immediate. Critics are blasting Speaker Johnson and the GOP for, as one top Democratic staffer said, “exploiting a war to pass a tax cut for the rich.”
Republicans are claiming that using funds allocated to the IRS, which President Joe Biden accomplished as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, will “offset” the $14.3 billion the bill will provide to Israel. Critics charge it will actually cost Americans more, since it hampers the IRS’ ability to collect taxes owed to the U.S.
READ MORE: Trump Threatens to Prosecute Biden in Tirade Asking Why the President Didn’t Indict Him in 2020
News outlets are portraying the bill, which is Speaker Johnson’s first major act, as a play against President Joe Biden and against Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell – both of whom want aid to Israel to come from a stand-alone bill.
But Congressman Perry’s remarks may be a better peek inside House Republicans’ real goal.
“I mean, no one in America says you can fix all of America’s problems or Israel’s problems if we just hire more IRS agents,” Congressman Perry told Fox News on Monday, adding that Speaker Johnson is “going to make the the Senate Democrats and Republicans, and some Republicans in the House, and of course House Democrats choose between the IRS or supporting our greatest ally, against an unprovoked terror attack on their soil. I think it’s an easy choice, quite honestly.”
Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman says Democrats will “reject” the bill immediately.
Watch Congressman Perry’s remarks below or at this link.
Scott Perry says Mike Johnson is gonna make members of Congress “choose between the IRS or supporting our greatest ally.” pic.twitter.com/syrNdyHpcu
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 30, 2023
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Comer and Jordan Target DC Investigation of Right Wing Activist Behind Trump SCOTUS Justices
Two of the House of Representatives’ most powerful committee chairs, Republicans Jim Comer and Jim Jordan, are targeting the District of Columbia’s Attorney General’s reported investigation into Leonard Leo, a right-wing judicial activist who heads a myriad of dark money groups and has worked to help pick or confirm every Republican-appointed U.S. Supreme Court Justice who currently sits on the nation’s highest court.
Leonard Leo has strong ties to the ultra-conservative Federalist Society, which then-President Donald Trump used as a recommendation engine for his Supreme Court nominees. Leo served in different roles at the Federalist Society for more than a quarter century.
Calling him a “conservative activist,” The Washington Post in 2019 reported, “Leonard Leo helped conservative nonprofits raise $250 million from mostly undisclosed donors in recent years to promote conservative judges and causes.”
READ MORE: ‘There Are American Hostages’: House GOP Slammed for ‘Exploiting a War to Pass a Tax Cut’
That was before a single donor handed Leonard Leo $1.6 billion to remake the federal judiciary.
“In the largest known political advocacy donation in U.S. history, industrialist Barre Seid funded a new group run by Federalist Society co-chair Leonard Leo, who guided Trump’s Supreme Court picks and helped end federal abortion rights,” ProPublica reported last year. The investigative nonprofit called Leo “one of the prime architects of conservatives’ efforts to reshape the American judicial system, including the Supreme Court.”
In August, Politico reported that “Washington D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb is investigating judicial activist Leonard Leo and his network of nonprofit groups, according to a person with direct knowledge of the probe.” Schwalb’s office has not confirmed the existence of the investigation.
“The scope of the investigation is unclear. But it comes after POLITICO reported in March that one of Leo’s nonprofits — registered as a charity — paid his for-profit company tens of millions of dollars in the two years since he joined the company. A few weeks later, a progressive watchdog group filed a complaint with the D.C. attorney general and the IRS requesting a probe into what services were provided and whether Leo was in violation of laws against using charities for personal enrichment.”
READ MORE: Why Did Mike Johnson Scrub 69 Podcasts From His Website?
Now, as The Messenger first reported Monday, House Oversight Committee Chair Jim Comer and Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan “are probing the D.C. attorney general’s investigation of the conservative legal mastermind behind the Supreme Court’s hard right turn.”
The two chairs in a Monday press release call the investigation into Leonard Leo “politically motivated.”
In their letter the pair of Republicans claim they are “concerned about potential infringement on free association and donor privacy.”
They allege Attorney General Schwalb does not have jurisdiction to investigate “because Mr. Leo and the organizations with which he is affiliated are, according to publicly available information, based outside of Washington, D.C.”
Last year, The New York Times reported the “network of increasingly influential conservative groups that Leonard A. Leo has helped to create and shape is not easily defined or quantified.”
“It is funded mostly by so-called dark money that is difficult to trace. The roster of nonprofit groups has evolved, with some ceasing operations and others being added. Mr. Leo has formal leadership roles in some groups, while he is an informal adviser to others. Most of the nonprofit groups have paid him or his for-profit firms, CRC Advisors and BH Group.”
Earlier this month ProPublica reported Leo “drew up the lists of potential justices that Donald Trump released during the 2016 campaign. He advised Trump on the nominations of Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Before that, he’d helped pick or confirm the court’s three other conservative justices — Clarence Thomas, John Roberts and Samuel Alito.”
READ MORE: Mike Johnson Once Agreed to Speak at ‘Kill the Gays’ Pastor’s Conference – Until an NCRM Report
News
‘There Are American Hostages’: House GOP Slammed for ‘Exploiting a War to Pass a Tax Cut’
The House GOP under Speaker Mike Johnson has put forth legislation to provide aid to Israel for its war against Hamas terrorists, but in what some say is an unprecedented move Republicans are claiming they must include “offsets” to pay for the $14.3 billion package. Those “offsets,” or “pay-fors,” some say, will actually cost Americans more money: they come from cuts to the IRS.
Punchbowl News cofounder Jake Sherman reports the “offset will NEVER, EVER fly. Dems will reject it out of hand.”
Aaron Fritschner, the Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) points out: “This is not an ‘offset’ and the use of that word in this context is not appropriate. Every relevant authority from CBO [Congressional Budget Office] on down has said that cutting IRS funding this way would *increase* deficits. This isn’t an offset, it’s exploiting a war to pass a tax cut for the rich.”
U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) says it is an “obvious trap set by unserious people.”
“Was this in the Bible?” Moskowitz adds, appearing to refer to the large number of reports detailing Speaker Mike Johnson’s Christian nationalism. “To choose between Israel and the IRS. This is dead in the Senate. It violates Republicans single subject spending rule. It adds to the deficit. Playing political games with Israel’s security. I will support Israel.”
READ MORE: Trump Threatens to Prosecute Biden in Tirade Asking Why the President Didn’t Indict Him in 2020
“Foreign Policy and National Security being conducted as a future political mailer,” Moskowitz later added. “’You chose the IRS over Israel’. I am not going to take the bait. There are American Hostages. This is not a game.”
Fritschner goes one step further, noting that the Congressional Budget Office’s “score” of the bill’s impact “will not be accurate because the bill ends with a section in which the Republicans instruct CBO not to count the effects of the bill that increase the deficit!”
“Fool people into believing you are cutting deficits using this one weird trick,” he adds, mockingly.
Mother Jones’ Washington, D.C. Bureau Chief David Corn labels the bill, “Helping the wealthy get away with cheating on their taxes so Israel has more bombs to drop.”
Colin Seeberge, a senior adviser at the liberal public policy research organization, Center for American Progress, writes: “This isn’t a pay-for, it’s a back door tax cut for the wealthy. Just outrageous.”
Journalist John Harwood: “House GOP’s price for helping Israel: making it easier for rich people to cheat on their taxes.”
Mark McDevitt, Chief of Staff to U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan (D-MA), blasted Republicans: “Deeply f*cking unserious people during very f*cking serious times. What a disgrace.”
Matt Glassman, Ph.D., of Georgetown University’s Government Affairs Institute sarcastically called the GOP’s bill a “galaxy-brain move.”
“‘Offsetting’ spending by cutting IRS funding is such a galaxy-brain move, since you could also offset it by *increasing* IRS funding,” Glassman writes.
News
George Santos Could Probably Be Expelled – if Speaker Johnson Would Allow It: Report
House Republicans from New York trying to expel fellow New Yorker, U.S. Rep. George Santos, say they think they are close to getting the votes but need just one more: GOP Speaker Mike Johnson’s thumbs up to allow the vote.
In times past, a member of Congress getting criminally indicted on 23 felony charges might have elicited a resignation, or a suggestion from from their party’s leaders to resign, but Johnson quickly confirmed that like his predecessor, Speaker Kevin McCarthy, he has no intention of thinning his tiny majority and will not try to oust Santos.
“Here’s the reality,” Speaker Johnson told Fox News’ Sean Hannity last week. “We have a four-seat majority in the House, it is possible that number may be reduced even more in the coming weeks and months, and so we’ll have what may be the most razor thin majority in the history of the Congress. We have no margin for error.”
Johnson: And so we’ll have what may be the most razor thin majority in the history of the congress. We have no margin for error. And so George Santos is due due process, right? pic.twitter.com/Rm0LQ3A3SD
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 27, 2023
Over in the Senate, Democrats overwhelmingly have called for New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez to resign after being criminally indicted, but he has refused to do so.
On Monday, CNN’s Manu Raju reported several House Republicans are pushing to expel Santos.
New York Rs believe they are close to 2/3 needed to make George Santos just the 6th House member ever expelled.
“I understand the hesitance, but this is a clear case of an individual who used every lie and misdeed in order to attain the very office that he holds,” Molinaro said pic.twitter.com/IJTbg29i6r
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 30, 2023
The Republicans “will need two thirds majority in the House to get their vote that could happen later this week. And in talking to those New York Republicans, they believe they are close to getting the votes they need to kick George Santos out of the House,” Raju reported.
READ MORE: Why Did Mike Johnson Scrub 69 Podcasts From His Website?
“I think we’re getting two-thirds,” U.S. Rep. Nick Lakota (R-NY) said. “There seems to be a good sentiment out there that enough is enough,” and adding, “I think that people have seen over the last ten months what a fraud he is.”
“So I think at this time, it is absolutely inappropriate for him to serve,” said U.S. Rep. Marcus Molinaro (R-NY). “I think there’s significant support certainly on both sides of the aisle. I understand hesitance but this is a clear case of an individual who used every every lie to mislead in order to attain the very office he holds.”
As Reuters reports, U.S. Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY) is elected to introduce a privileged motion to expel Santos this week that would have to be voted on within 48 hours. However, “Republican leaders could try to avoid an expulsion vote by moving to table the measure or refer it to a committee.”
Congressman Santos is charged “with one count of conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, two counts of wire fraud, two counts of making materially false statements to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), two counts of falsifying records submitted to obstruct the FEC, two counts of aggravated identity theft, and one count of access device fraud, in addition to the seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the United States House of Representatives,” according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.
New York Rs believe they are close to 2/3 needed to make George Santos just the 6th House member ever expelled.
“I understand the hesitance, but this is a clear case of an individual who used every lie and misdeed in order to attain the very office that he holds,” Molinaro said pic.twitter.com/IJTbg29i6r
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 30, 2023
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: Trump Threatens to Prosecute Biden in Tirade Asking Why the President Didn’t Indict Him in 2020
Trending
- News1 day ago
Trump Threatens to Prosecute Biden in Tirade Asking Why the President Didn’t Indict Him in 2020
- News1 day ago
Why Did Mike Johnson Scrub 69 Podcasts From His Website?
- News22 hours ago
George Santos Could Probably Be Expelled – if Speaker Johnson Would Allow It: Report
- News20 hours ago
‘There Are American Hostages’: House GOP Slammed for ‘Exploiting a War to Pass a Tax Cut’
- News1 day ago
‘You Are Aren’t You? Yes You Are’: Fox Host Slams Republican Moving Toward Shutdown
- News3 hours ago
House Republican Brags About Using Emergency Israel Aid Bill as Tool to Corner Congress
- News1 hour ago
Comer and Jordan Target DC Investigation of Right Wing Activist Behind Trump SCOTUS Justices