Trump Threatens to Prosecute Biden in Tirade Asking Why the President Didn’t Indict Him in 2020
Donald Trump unleashed an unhinged tirade attacking President Joe Biden and the U.S. system of justice, baselessly alleging that America’s current president is behind the criminal indictments he faces, and demanding to know why President Biden did not indict him before he was elected to office, when Trump was still President.
In 2021, Attorney General Merrick Garland rebuilt the wall between U.S. Dept. of Justice and the rest of the executive branch, including the Oval Office, a wall President Barack Obama had strengthened before Donald Trump opened large holes into it. There is no indication President Biden has anything to do with any prosecutions of Donald Trump or anyone else. A USA Today fact check makes clear: “Legal experts say Biden did not play a role in Trump’s indictment.”
But Sunday night into Monday morning, Trump on his Truth Social platform attacked President Biden again.
“The Corrupt Biden Administration just took away my First Amendment Right To Free Speech,” he wrote, before launching into an all-caps rant: “NOT CONSTITUTIONAL! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN…”
Trump appears to be referring to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan’s Sunday evening decision to reinstate the gag order she paused while Trump appealed it. Trump appeared to violate that order and her previous warnings, including the conditions of his pre-trial release recently. Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office requested the gag order be reinstated.
Just past midnight Trump added another post attacking Judge Chutkan over the gag order, calling her, “the very Biased, Trump Hating Judge in D.C.” He claimed she “should have RECUSED herself due to her blatant and open loathing of your favorite President.”
Trump also claimed the gag order “will put me at a disadvantage against my prosecutorial and political opponents. This order, according to many legal scholars, is unthinkable! It illegally and unconstitutionally takes away my First Amendment Right of Free Speech, in the middle of my campaign for President.”
But as Judge Chutkan wrote in her order, “the First Amendment rights of participants in criminal proceedings must yield, when necessary, to the orderly administration of justice—a principle reflected in Supreme Court precedent, the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, and the Local Criminal Rules, ” CNN reported. “And contrary to Defendant’s argument, the right to a fair trial is not his alone, but belongs also to the government and the public.”
It has been well-documented that Trump’s associates have said he planned to announce his 2024 presidential campaign in hopes of warding off prosecutions, or staying out of jail.
Meanwhile, minutes later, Trump baselessly demanded to know: “Why didn’t Crooked Joe Biden tell his Injustice Department to file the lawsuits and Indictments against me 3 years ago, instead of right in the middle of my campaign for President?”
“You’re setting a BAD precedent for yourself, Joe. The same can happen to you,” he adding, leading one top legal expert to say he is threatening to prosecute Biden if he gets back in the Oval Office.
“Trump threatens Biden with prosecution,” wrote former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, now an MSNBC legal analyst and p-rofessor of law, in response to Trump’s post.
Trump restarted his rant less than seven hours later, at 7:32 AM.
“Why didn’t they start the totally political BIDEN INDICTMENTS & COURT CASES Three (3) Years Ago, instead of the MIDDLE OF MY CAMPAIGN???”
Seven minutes later: “If they started the highly political Biden Indictments 3 years ago, everything would now be finished. THEY WAITED UNTIL MY CAMPAIGN BEGAN!”
Three years ago was October 30, 2020.
Donald Trump was still president and a candidate for re-election. Election Day in 2020 was still days away, November 3, 2020.
It would have been impossible for candidate Joe Biden to order a prosecution of President Donald Trump “three years ago,” and nearly three months before Biden was sworn in to office.
But, as The New York Times reported in 2018, Trump has wanted to order the prosecutions of his political opponents.
“President Trump told the White House counsel in the spring that he wanted to order the Justice Department to prosecute two of his political adversaries: his 2016 challenger, Hillary Clinton, and the former F.B.I. director James B. Comey, according to two people familiar with the conversation.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
‘Despicable’: Mayorkas Decimates Hawley
An extremely heated exchange between Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) ended with the DHS Secretary calling the Missouri Republican’s comments “despicable.” Mayorkas was forced to respond to Hawley’s remarks by informing him he is “the child of a Holocaust survivor,” whose “mother lost almost all her family at the hands of the Nazis.”
In Tuesday’s hearing of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Hawley showed what he said were online comments from one DHS employee calling Israel an apartheid state and denouncing Israelis.
Hawley, who has targeted Mayorkas for impeachment for months, read from the comments, calling them, “pretty extreme rhetoric.”
Ageeing, Secretary Mayorkas added, “I think there is a distinction between espousing or endorsing terrorist ideology and speech that is odious, that does not rise to that level.”
“This person works for you,” Hawley then stated, naming her and identifying her as “an employee of the Department of Homeland Security.”
He then showed what he said was a graphic, “a fake graphic. I want to be clear, but I think we understand it. This is a paraglider a Hamas paraglider depicted here with a machine gun flying into Israel. She posted it under her online alias with the celebratory ‘Free Palestine.'”
Hawley then slammed Mayorkas.
“Mr. Secretary, what what’s going on here? Is this, is this typical of people who work at DHS? This is an asylum and immigration officer who is posting these frankly, pro-genocidal slogans and images on the day that Israelis are being slaughtered in their beds. What have you done about this?”
“Four things I’d like to say to you,” Mayorkas began. “Number one, your question to suggest that that is emblematic of the men and women of the Department of Homeland Security is despicable.”
“I’m sorry,” Hawley replied. “This person works for the Department of Homeland Security. Have you fired her?”
“That was one of four answers,” Mayorkas continued, plowing through.
“Have you fired her?” Hawley demanded. “Have you fired her – don’t come to this hearing room when Israel has been invaded and Jewish students are barricaded in libraries in this country and cannot be escorted out because they are threatened for their lives. You have employees who are celebrating genocide, and you are saying it’s despicable for me to ask the question. Has she been fired?”
“Mr. Chairman, after the consumption of Senator Hawley’s time, I’d like to speak,” Mayorkas interjected.
“Frankly, Mr. Secretary, I think that your performance is despicable,” Hawley continued. “And I think the fact that you are not willing to provide the answers as to this committee is absolutely atrocious.”
“Mr. Chairman, may I?” Mayorkas asked, before serving up a strong rebuke to the Senator from Missouri.
“Number one. What I found despicable is the implication that this language, tremendously odious, actually could be emblematic of the sentiments of the 260,000 men and women of the Department of Homeland Security, number one. Number two, Senator Hawley takes an adversarial approach to me in this question, and perhaps he doesn’t know my own background.”
“Perhaps he does not know that I am the child of a Holocaust survivor. Perhaps he does not know that my mother lost almost all her family at the hands of the Nazis, and so I find his adversarial tone to be entirely misplaced. I find it to be disrespectful of me and my heritage. And I do not expect an apology. But I did want to say what I just articulated. Thank you.”
Hawley asked for time to respond but was denied.
Watch both clips below or at this link.
Wow. Mayorkas gets very fired up over Hawley’s line of questioning, which he describes as “despicable!” pic.twitter.com/QyjUp23Kbn
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 31, 2023
Wow Mayorkas just slammed Hawley pic.twitter.com/ctZnnGLxbS
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 31, 2023
Comer and Jordan Target DC Investigation of Right Wing Activist Behind Trump SCOTUS Justices
Two of the House of Representatives’ most powerful committee chairs, Republicans Jim Comer and Jim Jordan, are targeting the District of Columbia’s Attorney General’s reported investigation into Leonard Leo, a right-wing judicial activist who heads a myriad of dark money groups and has worked to help pick or confirm every Republican-appointed U.S. Supreme Court Justice who currently sits on the nation’s highest court.
Leonard Leo has strong ties to the ultra-conservative Federalist Society, which then-President Donald Trump used as a recommendation engine for his Supreme Court nominees. Leo served in different roles at the Federalist Society for more than a quarter century.
Calling him a “conservative activist,” The Washington Post in 2019 reported, “Leonard Leo helped conservative nonprofits raise $250 million from mostly undisclosed donors in recent years to promote conservative judges and causes.”
That was before a single donor handed Leonard Leo $1.6 billion to remake the federal judiciary.
“In the largest known political advocacy donation in U.S. history, industrialist Barre Seid funded a new group run by Federalist Society co-chair Leonard Leo, who guided Trump’s Supreme Court picks and helped end federal abortion rights,” ProPublica reported last year. The investigative nonprofit called Leo “one of the prime architects of conservatives’ efforts to reshape the American judicial system, including the Supreme Court.”
In August, Politico reported that “Washington D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb is investigating judicial activist Leonard Leo and his network of nonprofit groups, according to a person with direct knowledge of the probe.” Schwalb’s office has not confirmed the existence of the investigation.
“The scope of the investigation is unclear. But it comes after POLITICO reported in March that one of Leo’s nonprofits — registered as a charity — paid his for-profit company tens of millions of dollars in the two years since he joined the company. A few weeks later, a progressive watchdog group filed a complaint with the D.C. attorney general and the IRS requesting a probe into what services were provided and whether Leo was in violation of laws against using charities for personal enrichment.”
Now, as The Messenger first reported Monday, House Oversight Committee Chair Jim Comer and Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan “are probing the D.C. attorney general’s investigation of the conservative legal mastermind behind the Supreme Court’s hard right turn.”
The two chairs in a Monday press release call the investigation into Leonard Leo “politically motivated.”
In their letter the pair of Republicans claim they are “concerned about potential infringement on free association and donor privacy.”
They allege Attorney General Schwalb does not have jurisdiction to investigate “because Mr. Leo and the organizations with which he is affiliated are, according to publicly available information, based outside of Washington, D.C.”
Last year, The New York Times reported the “network of increasingly influential conservative groups that Leonard A. Leo has helped to create and shape is not easily defined or quantified.”
“It is funded mostly by so-called dark money that is difficult to trace. The roster of nonprofit groups has evolved, with some ceasing operations and others being added. Mr. Leo has formal leadership roles in some groups, while he is an informal adviser to others. Most of the nonprofit groups have paid him or his for-profit firms, CRC Advisors and BH Group.”
Earlier this month ProPublica reported Leo “drew up the lists of potential justices that Donald Trump released during the 2016 campaign. He advised Trump on the nominations of Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Before that, he’d helped pick or confirm the court’s three other conservative justices — Clarence Thomas, John Roberts and Samuel Alito.”
House Republican Brags About Using Emergency Israel Aid Bill as Tool to Corner Congress
U.S. Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), the chair of the far-right House Freedom Caucus and allegedly “central to the planning of January 6,” is bragging about Speaker Mike Johnson‘s legislation tying emergency aid to help Israel combat Hamas terrorists with Republicans’ efforts to defund the IRS.
When House Republicans unveiled their bill Monday afternoon, reaction was immediate. Critics are blasting Speaker Johnson and the GOP for, as one top Democratic staffer said, “exploiting a war to pass a tax cut for the rich.”
Republicans are claiming that using funds allocated to the IRS, which President Joe Biden accomplished as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, will “offset” the $14.3 billion the bill will provide to Israel. Critics charge it will actually cost Americans more, since it hampers the IRS’ ability to collect taxes owed to the U.S.
News outlets are portraying the bill, which is Speaker Johnson’s first major act, as a play against President Joe Biden and against Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell – both of whom want aid to Israel to come from a stand-alone bill.
But Congressman Perry’s remarks may be a better peek inside House Republicans’ real goal.
“I mean, no one in America says you can fix all of America’s problems or Israel’s problems if we just hire more IRS agents,” Congressman Perry told Fox News on Monday, adding that Speaker Johnson is “going to make the the Senate Democrats and Republicans, and some Republicans in the House, and of course House Democrats choose between the IRS or supporting our greatest ally, against an unprovoked terror attack on their soil. I think it’s an easy choice, quite honestly.”
Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman says Democrats will “reject” the bill immediately.
Watch Congressman Perry’s remarks below or at this link.
Scott Perry says Mike Johnson is gonna make members of Congress “choose between the IRS or supporting our greatest ally.” pic.twitter.com/syrNdyHpcu
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 30, 2023
