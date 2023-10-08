Republicans Who Ousted McCarthy Offer ‘A Pound of Our Flesh’ if Jordan Is Elected Speaker

Editor’s note: This report has been updated to include a response from GOP U.S. Rep. Ken Buck.

House Republicans who voted to remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker now say they are willing to accept punishment, including censure, suspension, or removal from the GOP conference itself, if Republican “holdouts” opposed to Jim Jordan flip and vote for him to become Speaker.

“So we’ve made them an offer,” U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), the leader of the effort that successfully ousted McCarthy, said on the steps of Capitol Hill Friday. “The eight of us have said that we are willing to accept censure, sanction, suspension, removal from the Republican conference.”

“But if what these holdouts need is a pound of our flesh, we’re willing to give it to them in order to see them elect Jim Jordan for Speaker,” Gaetz declared. He added, “for those who are holding out we would simply ask you what do you want, other than for us to suffer some consequence which we stand ready to endure.”

He did not say if their offer required all “holdouts” to vote for Jordan, or just enough to hand the far-right Ohio Judiciary Chairman the gavel.

Calling Jordan “an inspirational Republican candidate for House Speaker,” Gaetz, who has indicated he wants to run for governor of Florida, did some campaigning on the Capitol steps.

“I think the world was on fire when America sat atop a $33 trillion debt with no plan to reduce spending. I think the world was on fire as we watched the dollar just continue to slip away in its status as the global reserve currency.”

In a Friday “Dear Colleague” letter (below) the far-right Republicans affirm they stand by their actions but acknowledge their “Motion to Vacate the Speaker has caused rancor, hurt feelings and acrimony in the House Republican Conference.”

“It has been suggested the Conference cannot move forward until there are consequences for each of us,” and that “some in the Conference wish to punish us.”

They write, “if the holdouts who refuse to vote for Speaker-Designate Jordan would be willing to ‘vote with the team’ and elect him the 56th House Speaker, we are prepared to accept censure, suspension, or removal from the Conference to accomplish this objective.”

The letter includes the following names: Andy Biggs, Ken Buck, Tim Burchett, Eli Crane, Matt Gaetz, Bob Good, Nancy Mace, and Matt Rosendale. But U.S. Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), who is opposed to Jordan, quickly responded saying he did not agree to add his name.

The Dispatch’s Mike Warren reports: “Just asked Ken Buck why he’s on this letter. ‘I’m not,’ he said.”

Meanwhile., CNN’s Melanie Zanona observed they are, “Basically offering themselves as tribute in last-ditch attempt to help Jordan.”

Watch the video and read their letter below or at this link.

