Trump Worried He Will Lose Secret Service Protection and Have to Wear ‘One of Those Jumpsuits’ if He Goes to Jail: Report

While Donald Trump claimed in his recent “Meet the Press” interview he doesn’t worry about going to jail, privately he is telling confidants he is worried about losing Secret Service protection, what type of facility he could be sent to, and if he will have to wear an orange jumpsuit.

“In the past several months, Donald Trump has had a burning question for some of his confidants and attorneys: Would the authorities make him wear ‘one of those jumpsuits’ in prison?” Rolling Stone reports.

“Would he be sent to a ‘club fed’ style prison — a place that’s relatively comfortable, as far these things go — or a ‘bad’ prison? Would he serve out a sentence in a plush home confinement? Would government officials try to strip him of his lifetime Secret Service protections? What would they make him wear, if his enemies actually did ever get him in a cell — an unprecedented set of consequences for a former leader of the free world.”

The ex-president also wonders if he is convicted in the Georgia RICO and election fraud case, could he still serve as president if re-elected.

Rolling Stone notes there are few historical comparisons to make should Trump be convicted and sentenced to prison or some other confinement.

“The closest equivalent to Trump’s legal predicament lies in the 1973 federal prosecution of Nixon Vice President Spiro Agnew on charges related to bribes from his tenure as governor of Maryland. In that case, Agnew struck a plea deal that netted him only probation.”

Rolling Stone observes, “as the criminal investigation of him mounted, privately ‘Agnew was utterly terrified of going to jail,’ his biographer Charles J. Holden told Rolling Stone. ‘He was still terrified of that and the humiliation of it haunted him as well.'”

On Friday, ahead of Sunday’s airing of her Trump interview, NBC News’ Kristen Welker said she had asked Trump, “‘Look, you are facing these four indictments. 91 felony charges. Do you worry about going to jail?’ He says he really doesn’t. He says he’s wired differently.”



