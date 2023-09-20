News
Trump Worried He Will Lose Secret Service Protection and Have to Wear ‘One of Those Jumpsuits’ if He Goes to Jail: Report
While Donald Trump claimed in his recent “Meet the Press” interview he doesn’t worry about going to jail, privately he is telling confidants he is worried about losing Secret Service protection, what type of facility he could be sent to, and if he will have to wear an orange jumpsuit.
“In the past several months, Donald Trump has had a burning question for some of his confidants and attorneys: Would the authorities make him wear ‘one of those jumpsuits’ in prison?” Rolling Stone reports.
“Would he be sent to a ‘club fed’ style prison — a place that’s relatively comfortable, as far these things go — or a ‘bad’ prison? Would he serve out a sentence in a plush home confinement? Would government officials try to strip him of his lifetime Secret Service protections? What would they make him wear, if his enemies actually did ever get him in a cell — an unprecedented set of consequences for a former leader of the free world.”
The ex-president also wonders if he is convicted in the Georgia RICO and election fraud case, could he still serve as president if re-elected.
Rolling Stone notes there are few historical comparisons to make should Trump be convicted and sentenced to prison or some other confinement.
“The closest equivalent to Trump’s legal predicament lies in the 1973 federal prosecution of Nixon Vice President Spiro Agnew on charges related to bribes from his tenure as governor of Maryland. In that case, Agnew struck a plea deal that netted him only probation.”
Rolling Stone observes, “as the criminal investigation of him mounted, privately ‘Agnew was utterly terrified of going to jail,’ his biographer Charles J. Holden told Rolling Stone. ‘He was still terrified of that and the humiliation of it haunted him as well.'”
On Friday, ahead of Sunday’s airing of her Trump interview, NBC News’ Kristen Welker said she had asked Trump, “‘Look, you are facing these four indictments. 91 felony charges. Do you worry about going to jail?’ He says he really doesn’t. He says he’s wired differently.”
Image via Shutterstock
‘Knock It Off’: Matt Gaetz Thinks Merrick Garland Should Tell the President to Not Allow Hunter Biden at State Dinners
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) challenged the Attorney General of the United States on Wednesday, wanting to know if he has ever told the President of the United States to “knock it off” and stop allowing his son, Hunter Biden, to come to the White House and attend State Dinners. The Florida Republican made his remarks during a House Judiciary Committee on alleged politicization and weaponization of the U.S. Dept. of Justice.
“I guess I’m just wondering, Mr. Attorney General, has anyone at the Department told President Biden to knock it off? With Hunter?” Congressman Gaetz, a far-right Republican rumored to be weighing a run for governor of Florida, asked Merrick Garland.
“I mean, you guys are charging Hunter Biden on some crimes, investigating him on others, you got the President bringing Hunter Biden around to State Dinners,” charged Gaetz, who is currently pushing for the House to defund the FBI, Special Counsel Jack Smith, and to remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker. “Has anyone told him to knock it off?”
Attorney General Garland, a former federal appeals court judge and chief judge, replied, “Our job in the Justice Department is to pursue our cases without reference to what’s happening in the outside world –” before Gaetz cut him off.
“Just yes or no: have you done that?” Gaetz demanded to know.
“That is what –” Garland began, before Gaetz again interrupted.
“So it’s a no?” the Congressman asked.
“No one that I know of has spoken to the White House about the Hunter Biden. case –” AG Garland replied before again being interrupted.
On social media observers lambasted Rep. Gaetz.
“This exchange is rooted in a fundamental misunderstanding of the role of DOJ,” said one user on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Gaetz seems to believe that DOJ is the President’s attorney. Garland correctly understands that this is not DOJ’s role and further understands that DOJ doesn’t exist to tell a President how to parent.”
Another wrote: “This is why impeachment is a loser for the Republicans. Attacking a father who has buried two children to abandon a third child is something most Americans will find repugnant, regardless of Hunter’s crimes, and R’s will look heartless rather than judicially-minded.”
Watch below or at this link.
“I guess I’m just wondering, Mr. Attorney General, has anyone at the department told President Biden to knock it off? With Hunter?”
— Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to AG Merrick Garland pic.twitter.com/mdEgUNKwBl
— The Recount (@therecount) September 20, 2023
Watch Live: Merrick Garland to Defend Against Jim Jordan’s Charges He ‘Politicized and Weaponized’ DOJ
Attorney General Merrick Garland will appear before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee Wednesday amid allegations from Republican Chairman Jim Jordan the U.S. Dept. of Justice has been “weaponized.”
“The House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The hearing, ‘Oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice,’ will examine how the Justice Department has become politicized and weaponized under the leadership of Attorney General Merrick Garland,” reads the announcement on the Judiciary Committee’s official website.
“Our job is not to take orders from the president, from Congress, or from anyone else, about who or what to criminally investigate,” Garland will say, the Associated Press has reported. “I am not the President’s lawyer. I will also add that I am not Congress’s prosecutor. The Justice Department works for the American people.”
Chairman Jordan is expected to attack the Attorney General over issues including the prosecutions of Donald Trump, a memo allegedly targeting Catholics, Garland’s memo requesting FBI agents work with relevant parties concerned over violent threats to school boards amid the rise of far right extremists, and the investigation into Hunter Biden, the President’s son.
“The ultimate test that we should ask is, what would Donald Trump have done?” conservative attorney George Conway said on MSNBC ahead of Wednesday’s hearing, referring to the investigation and recent indictment of Hunter Biden on gun charges.
“If his son had gotten indicted for anything, and even if his kids have gotten indicted, the attorney general would have been gone,” Conway noted.
“And the other thing about this is it doesn’t matter what Garland does to Republicans, it doesn’t matter,” Conway said.
He then mimicked what he expects Republicans will say during Wednesday’s hearing.
“If you appoint a special counsel, you should have done it earlier. Or you appointed one to fix the case. Or if you don’t appoint a special counsel, how could you be handling the case, you’re not independent? If you want to indict Hunter Biden, it’s, the charges weren’t big, weren’t strong words, weren’t heavy enough. You should have done it earlier. And if you don’t do it at all, it’s obviously to protect them.”
“And so none of that, nothing Garland will say will matter to these Republicans,” Conway concluded. “They’ll go from one thing to completely inconsistent thing in the next moment, it doesn’t matter to them.”
Watch the hearing below starting at 10:00 AM ET or at this link.
‘This Is Stupidity’: House Republican Slams McCarthy and His ‘Clown Show’ of ‘Lunatics’ as Clock Ticks Toward Shutdown
In the latest sign Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s Republican conference is rupturing, U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler, a freshman Republican from New York, slammed his fellow House Republicans as “lunatics” and a “clown show,” and their actions hurling toward a shutdown of the federal government “stupidity.”
Congressman Lawler was responding to news Speaker McCarthy was forced to cancel a procedural vote on critical legislation to help keep the federal government open after the midnight, September 30 deadline, because different factions among House Republicans are making wide-ranging demands, most of which will not pass the Senate. A vote had been scheduled for Tuesday to allow debate on the Defense Dept. appropriations bill. Some House Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), want to remove any funding for Ukraine from the bill.
Politico described the situation as: “Hardliners block defense spending bill as GOP civil war worsens,” calling the “failed vote … a major blow to Speaker Kevin McCarthy.”
“This is not conservative Republicanism,” Rep. Lawler told reporters Tuesday afternoon. “This is stupidity.”
“The idea that we’re going to shut the government down when we don’t control the Senate, we don’t control the White House,” he added. “These people can’t define a win. They don’t know how to take ‘yes’ for an answer.”
“It’s a clown show,” Lawler charged. “You keep running lunatics, you’re going to be in this position.”
The White House quickly weighed in on Congressman Lawler’s remarks.
“Don’t take it from us …” said White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt, appearing to suggest Republicans, not Democrats, are the ones calling Republicans lunatics.
Watch below or at this link.
Rep. Mike Lawler: “This is stupidity. The idea that we’re going to shut the government down when we don’t control the Senate, we don’t control the White House…It’s a clown show…You keep running lunatics. You’re going to be in this position.” pic.twitter.com/5AUEu6GLgv
— Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) September 19, 2023
