Some in House Freedom Caucus Want to Boot Marjorie Taylor Greene After Adding New Members: Report

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of the most famous members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, could be kicked out if some members get their way, according to a new Politico report.

Lawmakers in the House Freedom Caucus told Politico anonymously that some members have suggested the removal of others to the chair, Representative Scott Perry (R-PA).

Though the sources didn’t name who could be on the chopping block, they “are signaling” to the outlet that Marjorie Taylor Greene is likely one member who would be given the boot. Perry said he denied the requests to kick out members, but Greene has become less popular among her caucusmates recently.

This week, she referred to House Freedom Caucus Communications Chair Lauren Boebert (R-CO) as a “little bitch” on the House floor. The latest argument between Greene and Boebert is over Boebert’s attempt to force the House to vote on her resolution to impeach President Joe Biden over immigration issues. The issue isn’t that Boebert tried to impeach Biden, but rather that Greene says Boebert stole her idea.

“I had already introduced articles of impeachment on Joe Biden for the border, asked her to co-sponsor mine — she didn’t,” Greene said Wednesday. “She basically copied my articles and then introduced them and then changed them to a privileged resolution.”

Boebert said she hadn’t read Greene’s resolution, NBC News reported. Specifically in response to Greene’s claims of copying off her, she said “I’m not in middle school.”

Another issue the House Freedom Caucus has with Greene is her newfound coziness with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Though in her first term, she regularly butted heads with the then-minority leader, she allied with McCarthy in the fight for House Speaker following the last election when the Republicans gained a slim majority.

“If you’re going to be in a fight, you want Marjorie in your foxhole,” Mr. McCarthy told the New York Times. “When she picks a fight, she’s going to fight until the fight’s over. She reminds me of my friends from high school, that we’re going to stick together all the way through.”

Politico’s report comes 10 days after it was announced that two new members, Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) and Eric Burlison (R-MO) were joining the House Freedom Caucus. There are now 42 members of the House Freedom Caucus, and an additional four who have been endorsed by the House Freedom Fund, the campaigning arm of the caucus.