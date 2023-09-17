News
‘Mental Decline’: Trump Mocked by Republicans Over Latest Gaffe
Donald Trump on Friday claimed Joe Biden was “cognitively impaired” and, in that same sentence, mistakenly said we are being led toward “World War II.”
Trump was speaking at a prayer summit when he, in his concluding remarks, warned Americans away from following Biden into “World War II.”
No, not World War III. He said World War two. That slip didn’t go unnoticed by fellow Republicans, who drew attention to the purported irony of Trump making that misstatement.
The account for Republicans Against Trump, a group for “pro-democracy conservative Republicans fighting Trump & Trumpism,” said, “Donald Trump is warning America that ‘Cognitively impaired’ Biden will lead us into ‘World War Two’ if re-elected. You can’t make this sh-t up.”
Former Republican Party chairman Michael Steele blasted the former president.
“Then there is this dumb-ss,” he said Saturday. “‘Cognitively impaired’, alright. Y’all still buying his sh-t, huh?”
Former Republican media consultant Matthew Sheffield said that, “Trump gave a mumbling, slurred speech claiming he’s concerned about ‘cognitively impaired’ presidents while also claiming he’d prevent ‘World War 2.'”
He added:
“He did it all while speaking over relaxation music designed to lull his audience via fascistic ASMR. Yes, it is a cult.”
Sheffield continues:
“Donald Trump hasn’t been able to deliver a grammatical sentence while speaking in at least 10 years,” he wrote Saturday. “His brain is mush, [and] it’s why his Christian fundamentalist base loves him so. Both have broken cognition.”
Right-wing online personality Bill Mitchell, who once supported Trump before switching his support to Ron DeSantis, said on Saturday, “Did Donald Trump really just say he beat Obama and that Biden will lead us into World War TWO? I’m sorry Trump supporters, but your guy is experiencing significant mental decline. Time for a new generation of leaders.”
News
House Republicans Threatened FBI Agent After He Showed Up With Two Lawyers
The war between Republican House members and the Department of Justice ramped up on Friday morning when a senior FBI agent showed up for an interview with House investigators accompanied by two attorneys which led to threats of calling Capitol police.
According to a report from the Washington Post’s Jaqueline Alemany and Devlin Barrett, agent Elvis Chan showed up to testify in a closed-door meeting and immediately incurred the wrath of an investigator working for House Judiciary Committee chair Jim Jordan (R-OH).
The report notes Chan was called in because he is allegedly “involved with a Justice Department effort to censor conservative voices on social media.”
The Post is reporting that Chan was accompanied by both his personal lawyer as well as a Justice Department lawyer which set off sparks and led to the Capitol police threat.
According to the report, “Larry Berger, the personal lawyer representing Chan, said the committee insisted Chan could be accompanied by either an FBI lawyer or his personal lawyer, but not both. Berger, a lawyer who has long represented federal agents, said the demand was unusual and not a common practice of congressional committees.”
According to Berger, “The question is, why do we have this seemingly arbitrary distinction being made by the committee, and why are they interfering with his choice of attorneys?”
ALSO IN THE NEWS: ‘Cornered’ Trump has ‘lost before he started’ in $250 million NYC fraud case: legal expert
“Chan insisted on having both lawyers with him – which Berger said was unsurprising in this instance because Chan has been named in lawsuits stemming from his FBI work on social media,” the Post is reporting, “The committee did not back down, and at one point a person on the committee suggested they would summon the Capitol Police to remove the FBI lawyer from the Rayburn Building, where the interview was to take place, Berger said.”
The Justice Department has weighed in, issuing a statement saying Chan was “denied the right to have his chosen legal counsel accompany him,” and that the FBI lawyer was ordered to “leave the premises.”
“This is a significant departure from normal procedures and an unnecessary escalation of this Committee’s treatment of FBI officials,” the spokesperson said. “The FBI employee remains willing to take part in a voluntary interview with appropriate legal representation.”
You can read more here.
News
‘Would Have Been Imposed Weeks Ago’: Special Counsel Had ‘No Choice’ but to Ask to Limit Trump’s Speech Say Experts
Special Counsel Jack Smith on Friday asked U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to narrowly limit the speech of defendant Donald Trump in the federal government’s case prosecuting the ex-president’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election. One legal expert praising the DOJ’s move says it also puts it “one step closer to raising the concern that Trump’s intimidation of witnesses violates his conditions of release,” while another says at this point DOJ had “no choice.”
Smith’s request is focused on preventing the ex-president from targeting or attacking witnesses and protecting the jury pool.
“The Government seeks a narrow, well-defined restriction that is targeted at extrajudicial statements that present a serious and substantial danger of materially prejudicing this case,” attorneys for Smith’s wrote in their motion, as The Messenger reports.
Smith seeks to “bar ‘statements regarding the identity, testimony, or credibility of prospective witnesses’ and ‘statements about any party, witness, attorney, court personnel, or potential jurors that are disparaging and inflammatory, or intimidating.'”
CBS News’ Scott Macfarlane observes, “Jack Smith’s argument for a partial gag order emphasizes concern about Trump tainting the DC jury pool.. ‘defendant’s statements reasonably could have a material impact on the impartiality of the jury pool while simultaneously influencing witness testimony.'”
In his motion, Smith’s office writes, “The defendant has an established practice of issuing inflammatory public statements targeted at individuals or institutions that present an obstacle or challenge to him,” as NBC News reported. It also says that the ex-president “made clear his intent to issue public attacks related to this case when, the day after his arraignment, he posted a threatening message on Truth Social.”
“IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!” read that message from August 4.
Attorney Luppe B. Lupin points out the Special Counsel’s office included “a lot” of Trump’s Truth Social posts as evidence in the motion. NCRM counted ten.
There are a lot of truth social posts in here. pic.twitter.com/ympVmQ96OY
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) September 15, 2023
Smith’s lengthy motion, 19 pages, continues, reading: “In service of his criminal conspiracies, through false public statements, the defendant sought to erode public faith in the administration of the election and intimidate individuals who refuted his lies.”
“The defendant is now attempting to do the same thing in this criminal case,” they add, “to undermine confidence in the criminal justice system and prejudice the jury pool through disparaging and inflammatory attacks on the citizens of this District, the Court, prosecutors, and prospective witnesses.”
The word “harassment” appears seven times in the Special Counsel’s motion, including here: “The defendant knows that when he publicly attacks individuals and institutions, he inspires others to perpetrate threats and harassment against his targets.”
Legal experts have awaited a move from the DOJ to ask Judge Chutkan to impose some sort of restriction on Trump’s ability to harass or intimidate witnesses and prejudice his case in the court of public opinion.
The Messenger’s senior legal correspondent Adam Klasfeld notes, “This is a step prosecutors previously avoided in any of Trump’s criminal cases to date.”
National security attorney Brad Moss told The Messenger if any other defendant had done what Trump has done prosecutors would have requested a gag order long ago.
“If this were any — and I do mean any — other criminal defendant, this restriction would have been imposed weeks ago,” Moss said. “The Justice Department was far more accommodating than they otherwise would have been but had no choice but to take action to seek what is effectively a narrow and limited gag order against Mr. Trump.”
See the social media post above or at this link.
News
Dozens of Trump’s Twitter Direct Messages Handed Over to Special Counsel: Report
Twitter turned over to Special Counsel Jack Smith dozens of direct messages from Donald Trump’s account earlier this year, court records reveal, according to CNN.
It was previously disclosed that Twitter, which is now known as X after being purchased, had fought a search warrant to hand over information from the ex-president’s account. Experts wondered if the ex-president, who infamously does not use email, had sent or received any direct messages during his time in the White House.
The “at least 32 direct messages” from Trump’s account were handed over as part of the Special Counsel’s investigation into Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
READ MORE: ‘Sick and Disturbing’: Critics Slam ‘Family Values’ GOP Governor Over Alleged Affair With Former Top Trump Aide
“The detail of what prosecutors obtained with a search warrant issued to the social media platform was revealed in a brief submitted under seal in May to the US Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, DC,” CNN reports.
It is not known if Trump sent any direct messages, or if the ones handed over were from him, to him, or a combination of both.
“Twitter’s initial resistance to complying with the Jan. 17 warrant resulted in a federal judge holding the company, now called X, in contempt and levying a $350,000 fine,” Politico reported last month.
