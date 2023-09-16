News
House Republicans Threatened FBI Agent After He Showed Up With Two Lawyers
The war between Republican House members and the Department of Justice ramped up on Friday morning when a senior FBI agent showed up for an interview with House investigators accompanied by two attorneys which led to threats of calling Capitol police.
According to a report from the Washington Post’s Jaqueline Alemany and Devlin Barrett, agent Elvis Chan showed up to testify in a closed-door meeting and immediately incurred the wrath of an investigator working for House Judiciary Committee chair Jim Jordan (R-OH).
The report notes Chan was called in because he is allegedly “involved with a Justice Department effort to censor conservative voices on social media.”
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
The Post is reporting that Chan was accompanied by both his personal lawyer as well as a Justice Department lawyer which set off sparks and led to the Capitol police threat.
According to the report, “Larry Berger, the personal lawyer representing Chan, said the committee insisted Chan could be accompanied by either an FBI lawyer or his personal lawyer, but not both. Berger, a lawyer who has long represented federal agents, said the demand was unusual and not a common practice of congressional committees.”
According to Berger, “The question is, why do we have this seemingly arbitrary distinction being made by the committee, and why are they interfering with his choice of attorneys?”
ALSO IN THE NEWS: ‘Cornered’ Trump has ‘lost before he started’ in $250 million NYC fraud case: legal expert
“Chan insisted on having both lawyers with him – which Berger said was unsurprising in this instance because Chan has been named in lawsuits stemming from his FBI work on social media,” the Post is reporting, “The committee did not back down, and at one point a person on the committee suggested they would summon the Capitol Police to remove the FBI lawyer from the Rayburn Building, where the interview was to take place, Berger said.”
The Justice Department has weighed in, issuing a statement saying Chan was “denied the right to have his chosen legal counsel accompany him,” and that the FBI lawyer was ordered to “leave the premises.”
“This is a significant departure from normal procedures and an unnecessary escalation of this Committee’s treatment of FBI officials,” the spokesperson said. “The FBI employee remains willing to take part in a voluntary interview with appropriate legal representation.”
You can read more here.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Would Have Been Imposed Weeks Ago’: Special Counsel Had ‘No Choice’ but to Ask to Limit Trump’s Speech Say Experts
Special Counsel Jack Smith on Friday asked U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to narrowly limit the speech of defendant Donald Trump in the federal government’s case prosecuting the ex-president’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election. One legal expert praising the DOJ’s move says it also puts it “one step closer to raising the concern that Trump’s intimidation of witnesses violates his conditions of release,” while another says at this point DOJ had “no choice.”
Smith’s request is focused on preventing the ex-president from targeting or attacking witnesses and protecting the jury pool.
“The Government seeks a narrow, well-defined restriction that is targeted at extrajudicial statements that present a serious and substantial danger of materially prejudicing this case,” attorneys for Smith’s wrote in their motion, as The Messenger reports.
Smith seeks to “bar ‘statements regarding the identity, testimony, or credibility of prospective witnesses’ and ‘statements about any party, witness, attorney, court personnel, or potential jurors that are disparaging and inflammatory, or intimidating.'”
CBS News’ Scott Macfarlane observes, “Jack Smith’s argument for a partial gag order emphasizes concern about Trump tainting the DC jury pool.. ‘defendant’s statements reasonably could have a material impact on the impartiality of the jury pool while simultaneously influencing witness testimony.'”
In his motion, Smith’s office writes, “The defendant has an established practice of issuing inflammatory public statements targeted at individuals or institutions that present an obstacle or challenge to him,” as NBC News reported. It also says that the ex-president “made clear his intent to issue public attacks related to this case when, the day after his arraignment, he posted a threatening message on Truth Social.”
“IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!” read that message from August 4.
Attorney Luppe B. Lupin points out the Special Counsel’s office included “a lot” of Trump’s Truth Social posts as evidence in the motion. NCRM counted ten.
There are a lot of truth social posts in here. pic.twitter.com/ympVmQ96OY
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) September 15, 2023
Smith’s lengthy motion, 19 pages, continues, reading: “In service of his criminal conspiracies, through false public statements, the defendant sought to erode public faith in the administration of the election and intimidate individuals who refuted his lies.”
“The defendant is now attempting to do the same thing in this criminal case,” they add, “to undermine confidence in the criminal justice system and prejudice the jury pool through disparaging and inflammatory attacks on the citizens of this District, the Court, prosecutors, and prospective witnesses.”
The word “harassment” appears seven times in the Special Counsel’s motion, including here: “The defendant knows that when he publicly attacks individuals and institutions, he inspires others to perpetrate threats and harassment against his targets.”
Legal experts have awaited a move from the DOJ to ask Judge Chutkan to impose some sort of restriction on Trump’s ability to harass or intimidate witnesses and prejudice his case in the court of public opinion.
The Messenger’s senior legal correspondent Adam Klasfeld notes, “This is a step prosecutors previously avoided in any of Trump’s criminal cases to date.”
National security attorney Brad Moss told The Messenger if any other defendant had done what Trump has done prosecutors would have requested a gag order long ago.
“If this were any — and I do mean any — other criminal defendant, this restriction would have been imposed weeks ago,” Moss said. “The Justice Department was far more accommodating than they otherwise would have been but had no choice but to take action to seek what is effectively a narrow and limited gag order against Mr. Trump.”
See the social media post above or at this link.
News
Dozens of Trump’s Twitter Direct Messages Handed Over to Special Counsel: Report
Twitter turned over to Special Counsel Jack Smith dozens of direct messages from Donald Trump’s account earlier this year, court records reveal, according to CNN.
It was previously disclosed that Twitter, which is now known as X after being purchased, had fought a search warrant to hand over information from the ex-president’s account. Experts wondered if the ex-president, who infamously does not use email, had sent or received any direct messages during his time in the White House.
The “at least 32 direct messages” from Trump’s account were handed over as part of the Special Counsel’s investigation into Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
READ MORE: ‘Sick and Disturbing’: Critics Slam ‘Family Values’ GOP Governor Over Alleged Affair With Former Top Trump Aide
“The detail of what prosecutors obtained with a search warrant issued to the social media platform was revealed in a brief submitted under seal in May to the US Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, DC,” CNN reports.
It is not known if Trump sent any direct messages, or if the ones handed over were from him, to him, or a combination of both.
“Twitter’s initial resistance to complying with the Jan. 17 warrant resulted in a federal judge holding the company, now called X, in contempt and levying a $350,000 fine,” Politico reported last month.
News
Trump Says He’s ‘Wired Differently’ and Doesn’t Worry About Going to Jail: NBC News
Donald Trump says despite facing 91 felony charges in four cases across three jurisdictions he doesn’t worry about going to jail, according to NBC News’ new “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker, who previewed a clip on Friday’s “Today” show.
“I want to ask you about the case related to Mar-a-Lago, a new charge suggests you asked a staffer to delete security camera footage so it wouldn’t get into the hands of investigators,” Welker told Trump in the interview. She was referring to federal criminal charges under the Espionage Act surrounding the ex-president’s alleged withholding and corrupt concealment of classified documents.
“That’s false,” Trump quickly replied.
Trump told Welker he will testify to that, although he left out “under oath” when asked. The ex-president also changed the framing of the charge, insisting the tapes were not deleted. The allegation is he asked for the tapes to be deleted.
“It’s a fake charge by this deranged lunatic prosecutor who lost in the Supreme Court nine to nothing and he tried to destroy lots of lives,” Trump says in the clip (below.)
READ MORE: ‘I’m Not Going to Answer That’: Trump Loses It When Asked Questions About Classified Documents in Heated Interview
“He’s a lunatic,” Trump continues, referring to Special Counsel Jack Smith. “So it’s a fake charge. But more importantly, the tapes weren’t deleted. In other words, there was nothing done to them. And they were my tapes. I could have fought them. I didn’t even have to give them the tapes. I don’t think, I think I would have won in court. When they asked for the tapes. I said, sure. They’re my tapes. I could have fought them. I didn’t even have to give them just so you understand that. We didn’t delete anything, nothing was deleted. So that’s false.”
After the clip ran Welker observed, “What is so notable is that he says, ‘Yes, I will testify under oath.’ Now the question is, will he really do that?”
“Notably though,” she continued, “I asked a big picture: ‘Look, you are facing these four indictments. 91 felony charges. Do you worry about going to jail?’ He says he really doesn’t. He says he’s wired differently. So a lot of revealing moments of conversation.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Incoming @MeetThePress moderator Kristen Welker @kwelkernbc sits down with former President Trump to discuss his legal troubles and the classified documents case related to Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/c3sg3f4xd2
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 15, 2023
READ MORE: ‘Years to Recover’: Tuberville’s 300+ Military Holds to Have Long Impact Says Top Biden Navy Pick
Trending
- OPINION1 day ago
‘Sick and Disturbing’: Critics Slam ‘Family Values’ GOP Governor Over Alleged Affair With Former Top Trump Aide
- News2 days ago
‘I’m Not Going to Answer That’: Trump Loses It When Asked Questions About Classified Documents in Heated Interview
- News2 days ago
‘Hogwash’: Pelosi Smacks Down McCarthy for Blaming Biden Impeachment Inquiry on Her
- News2 days ago
House Democrats Urge IRS Investigation Into Supreme Court ‘Bribes’
- News2 days ago
MAGA Threats to Hunter Biden Prosecutors Force FBI ‘To Create a Stand-Alone Unit to Investigate’: Report
- News2 days ago
‘I’m Not Quite Sure What They Want’: McCarthy Dares Republicans to Oust Him as His Frustration With Members Grows
- News3 days ago
‘Everybody Has Seen That’: Fox News Host Smacks Down Republican Pushing Biden ‘Burismo’ Video People ‘Not Talking About’
- News1 day ago
Trump Says He’s ‘Wired Differently’ and Doesn’t Worry About Going to Jail: NBC News