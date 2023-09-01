News
‘Jobs Report Couldn’t Be Much Better’: Economists Say US ‘On or Near the Flight Path’ for ‘Soft Landing’
The August jobs report shows the U.S. economy added 187,000 jobs, with the unemployment rate ticking up slightly to 3.8%, still near historic lows, as economists say the increase is due to more people entering the job market.
“The August jobs report couldn’t be much better,” declared Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “Job growth is solid but slowing. Unemployment rose, but for that right reason – more labor supply as participation jumped. Wage growth continues to moderate and hours worked rose.”
“The rise in the unemployment rate might cause concern in some quarter, but I’m less worried,” says professor of economics and Brookings senior fellow Justin Wolfers. “Looking beyond the month-to-month sawtooth, the underlying pace of jobs growth is +150k per month, which is more than enough to keep unemployment stable or falling.”
Zandi says the report “has soft landing written all over it,” referring to how the United States has recovered from the COVID pandemic’s effect on the economy, after nearly two years of many, especially Republicans, claiming the U.S. was in or would go in to recession.
Wolfers appears to agree: “Look up your charts of what a soft landing looks like, and we’re either on or near the flight path.”
On Thursday Insider reported, “The US is nearing a dream no-recession scenario, according to Morgan Stanley’s top economist.
Falling inflation and steady growth show the Federal Reserve is closing in on a soft landing, Seth Carpenter said.”
This month’s jobs report has many different factors affecting the bottom line, including some revisions to prior months, and the closing of the trucking company Yellow, and the Hollywood strike affecting total numbers, as Wolfers noted.
Summing it up, he writes: “So there you have it: The labor market is either just right, a little too cool, or a little too hot.”
News
John Eastman’s Lawyer Should Have ‘Tackled Him in the Green Room’ to Block TV ‘Confession’: MSNBC Analyst
Right-wing attorney John Eastman appeared on Fox News and continued to push the election fraud conspiracy theories that led to his indictment and a massive defamation payout by the conservative network, and MSNBC’s Chuck Rosenberg said the interview never should have happened.
Host Laura Ingraham pushed back on his claims during the interview, saying that no evidence of widespread fraud had been accepted in any of the court cases brought by Donald Trump, and Rosenberg told “Morning Joe” that Eastman hadn’t done himself any favors as he faces prosecution.
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
“If I were Mr. Eastman’s defense attorney, I would have tackled him in the green room and not let him get on set,” Rosenberg said. “It’s always a bad idea. My second reaction is, it is more helpful to the government than Mr. Eastman may have intended. Now, look, I don’t think it’s a full confession. I don’t think he admitted that he intentionally tried to thwart the transfer of power in a democracy. He still has the defense that he was acting in good faith or he believed in sort of these, you know, spurious theories that he was espousing. But this is why, as a defense lawyer, you don’t let your client get on the stand, because he will continue to do this, I imagine, and the government will be watching carefully. It can pick and choose pieces of things that he says, and they can use it in their case in chief, their presentation at his trial.”
“So is this ever a good idea?” Rosenberg added. “No, it is never a good idea. I don’t think it is a full confession, but I think it helps the government. I think they’re going to be grateful to Mr. Eastman as he continues to talk publicly about his own case.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
News
‘Mark Meadows Has a Potential Perjury Problem’: Former Special Counsel
Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, charged in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis‘ racketeering prosecution of Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants for alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, may have some challenges surrounding possible perjury, according to several legal experts.
“Mark Meadows has a potential perjury problem,” writes professor of law Ryan Goodman, a former U.S. Dept. of Defense Special Counsel. Goodman is referring to court documents filed Thursday by Willis arguing against allowing Meadows to move his case to federal court and severing it from his co-defendants.
District Attorney Fani Willis “puts it in understated terms in new brief,” Goodman says, adding that “Meadows’ testimony included [a] false statement – his lack of ‘any role’ in coordinating false electors. Was then forced to acknowledge it.”
Former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weissmann, pointing to Goodman’s comments, adds: “Meadows perjury in the removal hearing can be both separately prosecuted and be additional proof against him in the 1/6 case. Note: it can be used for both ends by Jack Smith.”
READ MORE: ‘Outstanding’: Judge Says All Court Proceedings in Trump RICO Case Will Be Live-Streamed on YouTube
“Fani Willis’s just-filed supplemental brief … as much as accuses Meadows of perjury,” writes professor of law, political commentator, and former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman. “He’s in the soup.”
Professor of law and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance says, “Willis makes a compelling argument against permitting Meadows to remove his case to fed’l court simply because one or more overt acts involved his official position, pointing out he’s charged with a conspiracy to violate the RICO act & he must have a fed’l defense to that crime.”
Willis opens by writing: “The defendant’s prosecution was not commenced against him ‘for or related to any act’ under color of his office. The defendant’s prosecution commenced because he knowingly and willfully entered into an agreement to violate the Georgia RICO Act.”
READ MORE: ‘Morality Police’: Fox News Hosts Freak Out After Canada Warns LGBTQ Travelers About Dangers of Visiting US
As Lawfare’s Anna Bower points out, even in a footnote Willis makes a good case against allowing Meadows to move his case to federal court.
“In addition to the contradiction highlighted above, the defendant said repeatedly that he misused the pronoun ‘we,’ an assertion that would materially alter the plain meaning of several of his relevant statements. The defendant also repeatedly insisted he was merely ‘trying to land the plane’ and achieve ‘a peaceful transition of power,’ a statement clearly belied by his participation in the Trump campaign’s attempts to overturn the outcome of Georgia’s election.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
News
‘Outstanding’: Judge Says All Court Proceedings in Trump RICO Case Will Be Live-Streamed on YouTube
The Fulton County, Georgia judge presiding over the state’s RICO case against Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants accused of efforts to overturn the 2020 election says all court proceedings will be live-streamed and can be televised.
Judge Scott McAfee “said he is following the precedent set by fellow Fulton Judge Robert McBurney,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, and that “all hearings and trials will be broadcast on the Fulton County Court YouTube channel.”
Judge McAfee also “said members of the media would be allowed to use computers and cellphones inside the courtroom for non-recording purposes during court proceedings. There will be pool coverage for television, radio and still photography.”
READ MORE: ‘Morality Police’: Fox News Hosts Freak Out After Canada Warns LGBTQ Travelers About Dangers of Visiting US
Legal experts and journalists have been urging the federal court system for years to televise proceedings, and although this is a state trial many are seeing this as a win.
“The transparency in the county court stands in stark contrast to federal court. In Monday’s hearing on whether White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows should have his case transferred to U.S. District Court, journalists were barred from bringing cell phones, laptops and cameras into the Richard B. Russell federal building.”
Dan Shelley, the president of the Radio Television Digital News Association, called the judge’s decision “outstanding,” and said RTDNA “applauds this move toward transparency and urges the federal and NY courts to do the same.”
Watch NBC News’ report on Trump’s “not guilty” plea from earlier Thursday below or at this link.
