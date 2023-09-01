John Eastman’s Lawyer Should Have ‘Tackled Him in the Green Room’ to Block TV ‘Confession’: MSNBC Analyst

Right-wing attorney John Eastman appeared on Fox News and continued to push the election fraud conspiracy theories that led to his indictment and a massive defamation payout by the conservative network, and MSNBC’s Chuck Rosenberg said the interview never should have happened.

Host Laura Ingraham pushed back on his claims during the interview, saying that no evidence of widespread fraud had been accepted in any of the court cases brought by Donald Trump, and Rosenberg told “Morning Joe” that Eastman hadn’t done himself any favors as he faces prosecution.

“If I were Mr. Eastman’s defense attorney, I would have tackled him in the green room and not let him get on set,” Rosenberg said. “It’s always a bad idea. My second reaction is, it is more helpful to the government than Mr. Eastman may have intended. Now, look, I don’t think it’s a full confession. I don’t think he admitted that he intentionally tried to thwart the transfer of power in a democracy. He still has the defense that he was acting in good faith or he believed in sort of these, you know, spurious theories that he was espousing. But this is why, as a defense lawyer, you don’t let your client get on the stand, because he will continue to do this, I imagine, and the government will be watching carefully. It can pick and choose pieces of things that he says, and they can use it in their case in chief, their presentation at his trial.”

“So is this ever a good idea?” Rosenberg added. “No, it is never a good idea. I don’t think it is a full confession, but I think it helps the government. I think they’re going to be grateful to Mr. Eastman as he continues to talk publicly about his own case.”

