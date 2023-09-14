News
‘Hogwash’: Pelosi Smacks Down McCarthy for Blaming Biden Impeachment Inquiry on Her
Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is blasting her successor, Speaker Kevin McCarthy, for trying to blame her for his decision this week to open an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden without holding a vote in the House.
“That’s hogwash,” Speaker Emeritus Pelosi told MSNBC on Thursday (video below) when asked about McCarthy claiming she “made the rules and he’s just following them now by not holding this initial vote for an impeachment inquiry,” as “Morning Joe” co-host Willie Geist said.
“I mean, it’s ridiculous,” declared Pelosi, who also announced this week she will run to retain her congressional seat next year. “And I don’t know why the press keeps repeating it. The fact is, we said we were going to, I assigned my committee chairs, six of them, to develop the the facts, because you have to act upon the facts – that’s a strange thing to say maybe around here, but you have to act upon the facts.”
READ MORE: ‘I’ve Never Changed My Position’: McCarthy Picks Fight With Reporter After Saying No Impeachment Inquiry Without a Vote
“We had a couple of weeks of doing that,” she added, referring to the time between her September 24, 2019 announcement and the full House impeachment inquiry vote on October 31, which passed in a 232 to 196 vote.
“They’ve had eight months of investigation, come up with nothing,” Pelosi said of House Republicans, who have been investigating President Biden and his family. “And now they’re trying to say, ‘well, we’re not going to have a vote because Nancy didn’t have a vote the first day.’ No, we had a vote. We were in preparation for vote.”
“But again, this is a big deal, an impeachment. You have to do it with care and not on impulse. And until we had the case, ready, that’s when we went forward. Now they again have been investigating for months, coming up with nothing and now they’re going to say on the basis of nothing, we’re not going to have a vote on how we go forward.”
READ MORE: ‘I’m Not Quite Sure What They Want’: McCarthy Dares Republicans to Oust Him as His Frustration With Members Grows
“Don’t blame it on me. Take responsibility for what you were doing there and don’t misrepresent the care that we took the respect that we had for the institution to go forward in a way that really address the high crimes and misdemeanors of Donald Trump.”
Watch below or at this link.
“Don’t blame it on me. Take responsibility for what you were doing there, and don’t misrepresent our respect for the institution to go forward in a way that addressed the high crimes and misdemeanors of Donald Trump.”
— @SpeakerPelosi reacts to McCarthy impeachment remarks pic.twitter.com/eYSU685S2p
— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) September 14, 2023
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘I’m Not Going to Answer That’: Trump Loses It When Asked Questions About Classified Documents in Heated Interview
Donald Trump refused to answer questions on Thursday about a highly-classified document he reportedly had been waving around at his Bedminster golf club, an event that was included in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s prosecution of the ex-president under Espionage Act charges.
“Why would you be holding up a newspaper saying this is still secret?” former Fox News host Megyn Kelly asked Trump on her SiriusXM show. “I could have declassified it if I were president.”
“I would have to look at it,” Trump defensively replied.
“But that’s what you told Bret Baier. You told Bret Baier that that was a newspaper,” Kelly interjected.
“I could have declassified it. No, I also told Bret Baier as I remember, I don’t know it was a long time interview,” Trump continued.
READ MORE: ‘Years to Recover’: Tuberville’s 300+ Military Holds to Have Long Impact Says Top Biden Navy Pick
“Well tell me, what were you waving around?” Kelly asked, waving her hand as if she had a piece of paper in it.
“I also told Bret Baier that it wasn’t a classified document,” Trump said.
“What were you waving around in that meeting because it certainly sounds like –” Kelly pressed.
“I’m not going to talk to you about that because that’s already been I think very substantiated, and there’s no problem with it,” Trump claimed.
“It hasn’t been substantiated. Jack Smith says –” Kelly added before getting cut off.
“Megyn just let me tell you. Let me just, let me tell you, here we go again,” Trump said. “I’m covered by the Presidential Records Act. I’m allowed to do what I want to do. I’m allowed to have documents.”
Experts say Trump’s claims regarding the Presidential Records Act are false.
“It wasn’t a classified document.”
“What *were* you waving around in that meeting?”
“I’m not going to talk to you about that because that’s already been, I think, very substantiated and there’s no problem with it.”
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) September 14, 2023
Also in the interview Kelly asked Trump, “Do you believe that every CIA document that came to you as president was automatically yours to keep no matter what?”
“I’m not going to answer that question,” Trump claimed before bringing up the Presidential Records Act again.
READ MORE: ‘Hogwash’: Pelosi Smacks Down McCarthy for Blaming Biden Impeachment Inquiry on Her
“The Presidential Records Act was a very complex thing, it took a long time to do, having to do more with Richard Nixon because he kept everything,” Trump claimed. “And they said, we don’t want to have this anymore.”
“These thugs, and deranged people, they didn’t even mention that. They never mentioned that. They never talked about that. They never said, ‘Gee, the Presidential Records Act.’ Do you know they don’t even mention it? And every body knows that I’m covered by that.”
In March, CNN reported: “The Presidential Records Act says that, the moment a president leaves office, NARA gets custody and control of all presidential records from his administration. Nothing in the act says there should be prolonged t’alk’ or a negotiated ‘agreement’ between a former president and NARA over a former president’s return of presidential documents – much less that there should have been a months-long battle after NARA first contacted Trump’s team in 2021 to try to get some of the records that had not been handed over at the end of his presidency.”
Kelly: “Do you believe that every CIA document that came to you as president was automatically yours to keep no matter what?”
Trump: “I’m not going to answer that question.” pic.twitter.com/uFxsqZfR67
— Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) September 14, 2023
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘I’m Not Quite Sure What They Want’: McCarthy Dares Republicans to Oust Him as His Frustration With Members Grows
News
‘Years to Recover’: Tuberville’s 300+ Military Holds to Have Long Impact Says Top Biden Navy Pick
President Joe Biden’s nominee to become the highest-ranking military officer in the U.S.Navy told the Senate on Thursday Senator Tommy Tuberville‘s holds on hundreds of promotions in the U.S. Armed Forces will have a lasting impact on America’s fighting forces for years to come.
“I think just at the three-star level it would take about three to four months to move all the people around but it will take years to recover from the promotion— if confirmed for the promotion delays that we would see for years to come,” Admiral Lisa Franchetti, who currently serves as acting Chief of Naval Operations, told Senators on the Armed Services Committee during her confirmation hearing, as The Washington Examiner reported.
Admiral Franchetti’s estimate of “years” would be only after the hundreds of military promotions are actually confirmed. The Secretaries of the Army, Navy, and Air Force warn resignations are likely to occur as a result of the Alabama Republican Senator’s holds, which have lasted more than six months.
READ MORE: ‘Hogwash’: Pelosi Smacks Down McCarthy for Blaming Biden Impeachment Inquiry on Her
Tuberville’s blockade of all military promotions requiring Senate confirmation begin in February, he says, in response to Pentagon policy of reimbursing travel expenses for service members who need to travel out of state to obtain abortion health care services after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.
Admiral Franchetti was responding to a question from U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who also said: “Our military experts project China wants to be able to take Taiwan by 2027 and we’ll still be trying to repair the damage inflicted by these holds.”
“The Republicans’ failure to end this blockade makes it clear they don’t care about us. They don’t care about families who have served their country honorably for decades. It’s hard to imagine a bigger propaganda win for our enemies. We need this hold to stop and we need it to stop now,” Sen. Warren added.
READ MORE: ‘I’m Not Quite Sure What They Want’: McCarthy Dares Republicans to Oust Him as His Frustration With Members Grows
If confirmed, Franchetti would become the first woman to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) placed the blame for Tuberville’s blockade on Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
“One person, Secretary Austin, come on, do the right thing,” Senator Cramer said at the end of his questioning of Admiral Franchetti, urging him to drop support for women requiring to travel to obtain health care.
On social media Senator Warren added, “Admiral Franchetti told me that it will take the U.S. Navy YEARS to recover from the obstruction by a Republican Senator blocking over 300 high level military promotions. It’s hard to imagine a bigger propaganda win for our enemies. We need this hold to stop NOW.”
In addition to claiming his holds are a response to Pentagon policy on reimbursing out of state travel, Tuberville has claimed they are to combat the “wokeness” of President Joe Biden’s military. He has also personally attacked individual officers, suggesting they should not be promoted. Tuberville attacked one military officer who “celebrated” for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
News
‘I’m Not Quite Sure What They Want’: McCarthy Dares Republicans to Oust Him as His Frustration With Members Grows
Speaker Kevin McCarthy‘s frustration with his own House Republicans continues to grow as he dared them to oust him during a closed door meeting of the GOP Conference Thursday morning.
The Speaker “dared members from his own party who have been threatening to oust him to bring a motion to vacate to the House floor,” The Messenger reports.
McCarthy “said he’s not scared of the motion, which — if approved — would vacate him from the No. 1 leadership post,” The Messenger adds, citing a source in the room.
“Move the f—ing motion,” he dared them.
READ MORE: ‘Matt Is Upset About an Ethics Complaint’: GOP Divide Deepens as McCarthy Smacks Down Gaetz
That meeting was supposed to be focused on investigations but reportedly also included heated conversations on the rapidly approaching September 30 deadline to fund the government and avoid an October 1 shutdown.
Punchbowl News cofounder Jake Sherman reports he asked the Speaker “what was going on” with “this funding mess,” as McCarthy was headed in to the meeting.
“Yeah, I don’t understand how members, they have no complaint about the DoD [Dept. of Defense] bill. But they don’t want to pass it,” McCarthy told Sherman.
“I got a small group of members who don’t want to vote for CR [a continuing resolution], don’t want to vote for individual bills and don’t want to vote for an Omni,” he added, referring to a massive all-encompassing “omnibus” bill.
“I’m not quite sure what they want,” McCarthy said.
Minutes later Sherman reported: “House Republicans are meeting behind closed doors. The stated topic is investigations. But he’s [McCarthy’s] now talking about funding. We don’t win shutdowns, he’s telling his colleagues 16 days from funding expiring.”
McCarthy appeared to mock Democrats by telling his fellow House Republicans, while using his speech to also attack his fellow Republicans, which Sherman called McCarthy’s “’where we are’ pitch.”
READ MORE: ‘Everybody Has Seen That’: Fox News Host Smacks Down Republican Pushing Biden ‘Burismo’ Video People ‘Not Talking About’
U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm “can’t charge her car,” McCarthy told his members, referring to reports of a hardware problem on an electric Cadillac that caused problems on a trip earlier this summer.
Sherman, paraphrasing McCarthy, reports he said: “Two ‘liberal newspapers’ say Biden shouldn’t run again. Pelosi getting asked about whether Biden and Harris should run again. ‘And we can’t pass our DOD bill?'” McCarthy said. If we get in a shutdown, McCarthy said, how do we get out of it. Biden, [McCarthy] said, would have articles written making him look like the adult in the room.”
McCarthy appeared to continue to blast Republicans.
Sherman reports McCarthy told his members, “If you think we have more leverage in a shutdown, I don’t think that. You give all the power to the administration. If you have an honor flight coming in, they’ll put bike racks around the monuments so they can’t see them. ‘Our power is if we pass appropriations bills and make Democrats defend their votes.'”
He also “effectively said he’s not afraid of a motion to vacate. He said any speaker would do roughly what he’s doing.”
The motion to vacate is part of the concession package McCarthy reportedly agreed to that allowed him enough votes to win the gavel in January after a contentious battle and 15 attempts.
READ MORE: ‘I’ve Never Changed My Position’: McCarthy Picks Fight With Reporter After Saying No Impeachment Inquiry Without a Vote
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Chaos Vibes’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Mocks GOP After Gaetz Threatens McCarthy
- News1 day ago
‘I’ve Never Changed My Position’: McCarthy Picks Fight With Reporter After Saying No Impeachment Inquiry Without a Vote
- News1 day ago
‘Does He Think Everybody Is Stupid?’ Morning Joe Shreds Kevin McCarthy’s Reasons for Impeachment
- News1 day ago
Tuberville Refuses Responsibility but Says He’s Blocking 300 Military Promotions Because ‘We’re Not a Communist Country’
- News2 days ago
Elizabeth Warren’s Fight With Elon Musk Heats Up as She Calls for Starlink Investigation
- News2 days ago
Clean Up Alabama Wants State to Dump ‘Marxist’ American Library Association
- News2 days ago
Rubio Warns Not to ‘Trivialize’ Impeachment Amid Report McCarthy Will Request Inquiry
- News1 day ago
‘Matt Is Upset About an Ethics Complaint’: GOP Divide Deepens as McCarthy Smacks Down Gaetz