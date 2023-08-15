Trump Launches New Attack on Fani Willis Hours After Indictment

Less than one day after a Georgia grand jury indicted Donald Trump on 13 felony charges the ex-president has launched an attack on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis who will be prosecuting him on charges related to his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election he lost.

Willis obtained a comprehensive grand jury indictment Monday against Trump and 18 others, all of whom are being charged with violating Georgia’s racketeering, or RICO statute.

At 3:22 PM on Tuesday Trump again went after Willis, despite having signed a document earlier this month stating he is aware it is illegal to “intimidate” an “officer of the court” in his federal indictment for allegedly attempting to overturn the election.

“Can you believe it?” Trump wrote on his Truth Social website. “This failed District Attorney from Atlanta, Fani Willis, where murders and other violent crime soars daily to new record highs, is charging me with 2020 Presidential Election Interference. No, Fani, the only Election Interference was done by those that Rigged and Stole the Election. Those are the ones you should be going after, not the innocent people that are fighting for Election Integrity!”

Local news reports show crime is substantially down in Atlanta.

READ MORE: Gaetz Pushing for Public School Prayer Instead of ‘Pansexual Poetry Hour in Portland’

According to Willis’ indictment, Trump and his co-defendants “unlawfully conspired and endeavored to conduct and participate in a criminal enterprise in Fulton County, Georgia, and elsewhere.”

“Trump and the other Defendants charged in this Indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump,” the indictment reads. “That conspiracy contained a common plan and purpose to commit two or more acts of racketeering activity in Fulton County, Georgia, elsewhere in the State of Georgia, and in other states.”

The indictment also alleges Trump and his co-defendants “constituted a criminal organization whose members and associates engaged in various related criminal activities including, but not limited to, false statements and writings, impersonating a public officer, forgery, filing false documents, influencing witnesses, computer theft, computer trespass, computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to defraud the state, acts involving theft, and perjury.”

READ MORE: Trump Next Week: ‘Major’ News Conference, GOP Debate, Arraignment on 13 Felony Charges Including RICO

Overnight Trump also had attacked Willis, calling her “an out of control and very corrupt District Attorney who campaigned and raised money on, ‘I will get Trump.'”

Willis won election in 2020, in the same election Trump lost.

HuffPost’s S.V. Dáte calls Trump’s allegation Willis campaigned on indicting Trump a “ridiculous lie.”

“She had no idea he was going to do that and did not ‘campaign’ on it.”