OPINION
McEnany Meltdown: Fox Host Furious Bidens Took Pilates Class on GOP Debate Day
Fox News host and former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany expressed outrage on Thursday over President Joe Biden and his family having taken a Pilates class while on vacation on the same day as eight Republican presidential candidates were set to participate in the first 2024 GOP debate.
“I cannot,” McEnany began her rant to Fox News viewers Thursday on “Outnumbered.”
“I mean, you saw the former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley last night, talk about the evils and the atrocities of Russia in a very powerful, smart way. And then you flip over to our Commander in Chief, leaving spin class and Pilates with a drink in his hand, asked about the Wagner group and potentially their leader going down and his plane crash.”
McEnany was referring to reports Vladimir Putin may have had assassinated Yevgeny Prigozhin, an oligarch who recently became the Russian President’s top political opponent after staging a revolt against the Kremlin in June. Prigozhin, now-deceased, was the head of a violent and murderous so-called “mercenary” private military force is believed to have been murdered in a suspicious plane explosion Wednesday. Late last year Prigozhin not only admitted to, but bragged about interfering in U.S. elections and promised to continue to do so.
“And he says, ‘I don’t know,'” McEnany continued, despite there having not been confirmation that Prigozhin was dead when Biden was asked for comment. “He says to quote him. ‘I don’t know for a fact what happened. I’ve been working out for the last hour and a half.’ We didn’t elect a Pilates instructor. We elected a guy to go toe-to-toe with Russia,” McEnany declared, almost shouting.
Her former boss, Donald Trump, frequently and recently praised Putin.
“And not only that,” she continued, “The New York Post said the White House said, as cable news outlets focused almost entirely on the latest developments in Russia, quote, ‘The White House said the President, First Lady, and members of their family are taking a Pilates class, followed by a spin class.’ Think about this as you go to the polls next November.”
Watch below or at this link.
Kayleigh: You flip over to our commander-in-chief leaving his spin class and pilates with a drink in his hand… We did not elect pilates instructor. pic.twitter.com/JCjXaeHoN1
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 24, 2023
OPINION
Ahead of Arrest, Trump Unleashes Angry Attack on Atlanta and DA: ‘People Are Afraid to Go Outside to Buy a Loaf of Bread’
In a series of angry rants ahead of his arrest on 13 charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, Donald Trump unleashed an attack on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and the city of Atlanta while falsely bragging about the success of his interview with Tucker Carlson.
Almost none of Trump’s claims are true.
“Why is there so much MURDER in Atlanta? Why is there so much Violent Crime? People are afraid to go outside to buy a loaf of bread!” said the ex-president, who has been criminally indicted four times and is now out on bail. His remarks Thursday add to what some have characterized as an attempt to promote racist attacks on those who are prosecuting him.
“One big reason is that failed District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is campaigning and fundraising off ‘get Trump’ (much like the others!), doesn’t have the Time, Money, or Interest to go after the real criminals, even the REALLY Violent ones, that are destroying Atlanta, and its once beautiful culture and way of life. This is yet another SAD DAY IN AMERICA!” Trump said via his social media platform Truth Social.
Just minutes earlier Trump had claimed the video of his interview with Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News host who promotes white nationalism and authoritarian strongmen around the world, received “231,000,000 Views, and still counting.”
Experts say the metrics on the video which was posted to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, are extremely flawed. A “view” could include anyone just scrolling past the post – without watching any portion of the video.
“The Biggest Video on Social Media, EVER, more than double the Super Bowl!” Trump claimed.
The most-viewed video on social media is “Baby Shark Dance,” according to Statista, with over 13 billion views.
“But please excuse me,” Trump continued sarcastically, “I have to start getting ready to head down to Atlanta, Georgia, where Murder and other Violent Crimes have reached levels never seen before, to get ARRESTED by a Radical Left, Lowlife District Attorney, Fani Willis, for A PERFECT PHONE CALL, and having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLEN ELECTION. THE EVIDENCE IS IRREFUTABLE! ARREST TIME: 7:30 P.M.”
Murder and violent crime in Atlanta are down, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which this week responded to another of Trump’s false claims.
“In fact,” The Journal-Constitution reported, “violent crime is down more than 20% compared to this time last year, according to Atlanta Police Department data. Motor vehicle theft and theft from vehicles were the only areas of increase, records show. Data analyzed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution show claims by Trump and his surrogates regarding crime in Atlanta are misleading at best.”
Meanwhile, the Associated Press this week reported “Donald Trump’s aggressive response to his fourth criminal indictment in five months follows a strategy he has long used against legal and political opponents: relentless attacks, often infused with language that is either overtly racist or is coded in ways that appeal to racists.”
Trump “has used terms such as ‘animal’ and ‘rabid’ to describe Black district attorneys. He has accused Black prosecutors of being ‘racist.’ He has made unsupported claims about their personal lives. And on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump has deployed terms that rhyme with racial slurs as some of his supporters post racist screeds about the same targets.”
READ MORE: ‘A Threat to US National Security’: Experts Disturbed by Trump ‘Stoking Passion and Hatred’ Around Question of Civil War
“The rhetoric is a reminder of Trump’s tendency to use coded racial messaging as a signal to supporters, an approach he has deployed over several decades as he evolved from a New York City real estate tycoon to a reality television star and, eventually, the president. Even if he doesn’t explicitly employ racial slurs, his language recalls America’s history of portraying Black people as not fully human.”
Image via Shutterstock
OPINION
‘A Threat to US National Security’: Experts Disturbed by Trump ‘Stoking Passion and Hatred’ Around Question of Civil War
Experts are voicing concern over remarks Donald Trump made related to any possible U.S. civil war during his interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, which was posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Wednesday night as “counter-programming” to the first Republican presidential candidates’ debate on Fox News.
“Do you think we’re moving towards civil war?” asked Carlson, who has been promoting Russia in Vladimir Putin’s illegal war against Ukraine.
“There’s tremendous passion and there’s tremendous love,” offered Trump, appearing to take a momentary pause before giving his answer (video below).
“You know, January 6 was a very interesting day because they don’t report it properly,” Trump claimed. “I believe it was the largest crowd I’ve ever spoken before.”
After saying he had told them to “go peacefully and patriotically” to the U.S. Capitol, Trump said it was “a very small group of people went down there and then you, there are a lot of lot of scenarios that we can talk about,” referring to the attack on the nation’s capitol.
“But people in that crowd said it was most beautiful day they’ve ever experienced,” Trump claimed. “There was love and there was love and unity. I have never seen such spirit and such passion and such love. And I’ve also never seen simultaneously and from the same people such hatred of what they’ve done to our country.”
Thursday evening Trump is expected to surrender and be booked, fingerprinted, have his mug shot taken, and be arraigned on charges including racketeering related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election he lost. Trump has already been indicted on charges related to the January 6 insurrection. More than 1100 people have been charged for their actions around January 6, and many, according to NPR, “name Trump in their statements.”
Carlson pressed on, asking, “So, do you think it’s possible that there’s open conflict? We seem to be moving towards something.”
Trump, answering as if he were an uninvolved observer, replied, “I don’t know, because I don’t know what you know, I can say this: There’s a level of passion that I’ve never seen. There’s a level of hatred, that I’ve never seen and that’s probably a bad combination.”
Experts are raising concerns over Trump’s remarks.
“Trump and Carlson indulged a bromance made in conspiracy heaven in their puppet show last night — warning of violence and civil war. Carlson sat by as a perpetual frat boy, allowing Trump to continue trying to haze an entire country,” observed Tim O’Brien, Senior Executive Editor of Bloomberg Opinion, an MSNBC political analyst, and author of several books including one on Donald Trump.
He also added, “Both men’s stock in trade, of course, has been stoking passion and hatred to fatten their egos, influence and wallets.”
Both men’s stock in trade, of course, has been stoking passion and hatred to fatten their egos, influence and wallets.
— Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) August 24, 2023
Others served up even more serious concerns.
“He is a threat to US national security. The greatest imminent threat we face,” wrote foreign policy, national security, and political affairs analyst David Rothkopf, who has written ten books on those topics.
Rothkopf was responding to an observation from the federal watchdog CREW, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, who wrote: “When asked by Tucker Carlson whether the US is headed towards a violent civil war, Donald Trump chooses to answer by praising the people who attacked the Capitol on January 6th.”
“Trump could’ve very easily said no. But instead, he flirts with saying the people who tried to violently overthrow the government were justified,” CREW continued. “The only way he could be more clear about where he stands is if he said ‘yes, I wanted them to overthrow the government.'”
Professor of international relations, Nicholas Grossman, says that Trump “again threatened America with political violence (in his typical mobster-like shame-if-something-happened way).”
The Washington Post, reporting on Trump’s remarks to Carlson, notes: “Trump has received warnings from the judges in the criminal cases against inciting violence and intimidating witnesses.”
Watch the clip of Trump’s remarks below or at this link.
Tucker Carlson: “Do you think we’re moving towards civil war?”
Donald Trump: “There’s tremendous passion and there’s tremendous love. You know, January 6th was a very interesting day because they don’t report it properly…” pic.twitter.com/vebvTPDFJ2
— The Recount (@therecount) August 24, 2023
OPINION
‘Wrong on the Law, Wrong on the Facts’: Fani Willis Smacks Down Jeff Clark’s Legal Move in Scathing Response
Less than 48 hours before the noon Friday deadline he and his 18 co-defendants face, former Trump Dept. of Justice official Jeff Clark received a brutal response to his emergency motion requesting a stay of the charges against him and his case be moved to federal court.
Clark and his co-defendants including Donald Trump were indicted on racketeering charges over their alleged actions surrounding attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office, in a scathing rebuke Wednesday, urged the judge to deny the motion, saying Clark, a former Assistant Attorney General, is “wrong on the law, wrong on the facts.”
Clark was roundly mocked by legal experts on Tuesday for what some called his “entitlement,” after he attempted to impose a 5 PM deadline on the judge presiding over his case, wanting them to rule on his request for an extension of the Friday noon deadline. Clark and the other 18 co-defendants were indicted last week on Monday.
Willis’ office repeatedly slammed Clark.
“Defendant Jeffrey Bossert Clark has moved this Court for an Emergency Motion to Stay the pending State court criminal proceedings against him based on an apparent misread of the applicable statutes, a misapprehension of the binding caselaw, and a fundamental misunderstanding of criminal procedure—both state and federal,” the response, posted by Politico’s Kyle Cheney, reads.
“Defendant Clark boldly asks this Court for expeditious action when he himself has shown no urgency,” the response continues. “The defendant and his co-defendants were indicted on August 14, 2023, with leave by the District Attorney to voluntarily surrender in lieu of arrest by noon on August 25, 2023. The defendant inexplicably waited seven days, until August 21, to even notify this Court through a notice of removal that he intended to argue removal [to federal court] was appropriate. It took him just as long to file the instant demand that this Court issue a stay of the State court proceedings by 5 pm the following day (August 22, 2023).”
“The defendant’s Motion demanded a halt to the State Court proceedings to avert the necessity of his ‘rushed travel arrangements to fly into Atlanta’ to present himself for voluntarily surrender by the August 25 deadline in lieu of the service of an arrest warrant, as numerous of his co-defendants have now done,” Willis’s office writes in their motion.
“As inconvenient as modern air travel can admittedly be, whatever nuisance involved in the defendant securing a flight to Atlanta within the window provided is self-evidently insufficient justification to invoke this Court’s authority to enjoin a State felony criminal prosecution,” the response from Willis’ office continues, which Cheney called “snark.”
Later, the response mentions Clark’s “displeasure at the prospect of inconvenient travel and a desire not to spend any time at the Fulton County jail.” It also points to what it calls “a series of mistaken assertions of fact.”
Ultimately, it concludes that Clark “seeks to avoid the inconvenience and unpleasantness of being arrested or subject to the mandatory State criminal process, but provides this Court no legal basis to justify those ends. Defendant is wrong on the law, wrong on the facts, and the Motion should be denied.”
