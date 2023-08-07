‘If an Indictment Came Today We Would Be Ready’: Road in Front of Fulton County Courthouse Closed Down

As the nation grapples with Donald Trump’s weekend of attacks against Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, Judge Tanya Chutkan, the ex-president’s former vice president Mike Pence, and others in his third criminal indictment, preparations for a possible fourth criminal indictment are taking shape.

Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis has stated she expects to make a decision on whether or not to ask a grand jury to indict the ex-president, also on charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election he lost, before September 1. Earlier, she appeared to suggest any possible indictment might come in the first two weeks of August.

Willis has communicated with law enforcement officials and the court, suggesting judges keep their calendars clear in the first half of this month, while also directing some staff to work remotely.

READ MORE: Look: Trump’s Signed Document Acknowledging He Cannot Retaliate Against or Intimidate Witnesses

Now, as several news outlets report, the road in front of the Fulton County courthouse has been shut down, and barricades put up.

CNN reports the “ramped up” preparations are in response to the “countless threats” that Fulton County DA Fani Willis has received.

Police in Atlanta have closed the street in front of the Fulton County Courthouse ahead of a possible indictment of Donald Trump. DA Fani Willis has said she will announce a charging decision by Sept. 1 in the probe of Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 loss in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/MnE7MlMvuW — The Recount (@therecount) August 7, 2023

“Ahead of possible Trump indictment, Atlanta locks down courthouse,” Reuters going one step further, reports. “Law-enforcement officers surrounded the Fulton County courthouse on Monday in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, amid closed roads and traffic barriers put up to boost security ahead of a possible indictment of former U.S. President Donald Trump.”

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat told WSB-TV, “If an indictment came today, we would be ready.”

Meanwhile, Lawfare’s Anna Bower, who hails from Georgia, warns, “Don’t expect indictments just yet. We are likely looking at later this week or next week.”

Watch 11 Alive’s video report below or at this link.

Watch the videos above or at this link.

READ MORE: ‘May Tee Up the Issue of Her Fitness’: Experts Blast Judge Cannon for ‘Swinging at’ Special Counsel Jack Smith