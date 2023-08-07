Kayleigh McEnany Claims She ‘Watched’ Devon Archer’s Non-Public Closed Door Testimony and ‘Learned a Lot’

For weeks Republicans promoted Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s former business partner, as yet another bombshell witness against what they are alleging is the “Biden Crime Family,” and then later falsely claimed he had implicated President Joe Biden in their baseless conspiracy theory bribery scheme that has been debunked over the years numerous times.

Multiple outlets including The New York Times and The Washington Post reported last week that after Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Comer released the actual, full transcript, days after Archer’s testimony, it showed “the opposite” of what Republicans had been claiming Archer said in his closed-door testimony where no cameras or reporters were allowed.

But according to Fox News co-host Kayleigh McEnany, the former Trump White House spokesperson, not only did she watch Archer’s closed-door non-public testimony, she “learned a lot.”

McEnany appeared to be making a false claim on national television, or had access to video that purportedly does not exist, or was somehow in a session that even Chairman Comer did not attend.

“It is, I mean, when I watched the shocking Devon Archer testimony, what did we learn?” McEnany asked on Fox News Monday afternoon. “I learned a lot from that hearing. Anyone who’s been following this data as well, implicating, not just Hunter Biden, but Joe Biden here.”

“We learned that President Joe Biden, then vice president, was a part of 20-plus conversations that Hunter was engaged in with his business dealings, completely demolishing the argument which has long been that of Joe Biden, which is that he had never spoken to his son about his business dealings.”

That too is false.

Archer said President Biden spoke on the phone with Hunter numerous times, discussing mundane things as they both tried to support each other as Beau Biden was dying of brain cancer.

As NCRM previously reported, here’s a portion of the transcript:

Mr. Schwartz. Are you aware of a $5 million payment —

Mr. Archer. No.

Mr. Schwartz. — to one Biden and a $5 million payment to another?

Mr. Archer. No.

and

Q In the context of those conversations, did you ever witness them discussing the substance of Hunter Biden’s business?

A. No.

Veteran political commentator Roland Martin commented, “So @kayleighmcenany is a liar. And water is still wet.”

Media Matters’ Eric Kleefeld noted, “Even if she read the transcript (anyone believe that?) and is the kind of person to get really vivid images from their reading, she would’ve seen in her mind’s eye that Devon Archer said Joe Biden had no involvement in any influence-peddling or policy changes at all.”

Watch McEnany below or at this link.

Kayleigh McEnany: “When I watched the shocking Devon Archer testimony… I learned a lot from that hearing!” Archer’s testimony was behind closed doors, and the full transcript wasn’t released until days later. He did not appear in a public House hearing. pic.twitter.com/8l5DGNOH26 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 7, 2023

