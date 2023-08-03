News
Jim Comer Isn’t Telling The Truth About Devon Archer’s Testimony – He Wasn’t Even in the Room When It Happened
For months House Republican Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Comer has been making damning allegations about President Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and what Republicans now call the “Biden Crime Family,” while promising to produce evidence to back up his claims.
Chairman Comer has never proven President Biden has accepted any bribe, much less the $5 million bribe Republicans have repeatedly implied was offered and accepted.
On Monday, behind closed doors, Comer’s Oversight Committee heard testimony, not under oath but under penalty of perjury, from Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Devon Archer.
During the approximately four hours he testified, with his counsel present, Archer stated there was no bribe, and he had no knowledge of any bribe.
From the transcript released by the Oversight Committee on Thursday:
Mr. Schwartz. Are you aware of a $5 million payment —
Mr. Archer. No.
Mr. Schwartz. — to one Biden and a $5 million payment to another?
Mr. Archer. No.
Mr. Schwartz. You ever hear anything about that?
Mr. Archer. In that document.
That document is the now-infamous FD-1023 that U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) released against the wishes of the Dept. of Justice, which took time to show it in a SCIF to several members of Congress.
It is essentially a transcribed record of a second-hand tip that has never been proven.
Moments later in the Archer testimony:
Q If someone were to conclude from this that this is evidence, this Form 1023 is evidence that Joe Biden was bribed by Mykola Zlochevsky, would you disagree with that conclusion?
A. Yeah, I would.
And still later:
Q In other words, it’s not that Hunter Biden was influencing U.S. policy. It’s that Hunter Biden was falsely giving the Burisma executives the impression that he had any influence over U.S. policy.
A I think that’s fair.
Later:
Q. …Hunter Biden talked to his dad a lot. that right?
A. He talked to him every day.
Q. He was his son.
A. Correct.
Q. Father and son talked all the time.
A. Uh-huh.
Q. In 2015, in spring of 2015, Beau Biden died. Is that right?
A. That’s correct.
Q Did the frequency of interactions between Hunter Biden and his father increase after Beau Biden’s death?
A I would say yes.
Q Did Joe Biden regularly check in on his son who’s admitted he had issues with —
A Every day.
Q — drugs and other issues?
A Uh-huh.
Q. Yes?
A Yes. Sorry.
Q In the context of those conversations, did you ever witness them discussing the substance of Hunter Biden’s business?
A. No.
The Washington Post‘s Philip Bump on Thursday wrote, “Devon Archer said the opposite of what Republicans claimed.”
Bump explains that on Monday, shortly after the Devon Archer testimony concluded – testimony that Chairman Comer, according to the transcript, which recorded everyone present – did not attend: “testimony for which Comer wasn’t present,” as Bump writes, Comer and House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan appeared on Fox News for an interview with Sean Hannity.
“Archer’s testimony was enormously damaging to President Biden, they suggested, with House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) insisting that Archer’s testimony made the bribery allegation he’d first introduced two months ago ‘more credible.’ That allegation centered on the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, where Hunter Biden and Archer once sat on its board,” Bump writes.
As the transcript proves, Comer was not telling the truth.
Again, Archer said, the only time he had ever even heard a $5 million bribe was in there FD-1023, which was from an unnamed second-hand source.
“What Archer said not only doesn’t comport with the presentations made by Comer and Jordan on television (which were obviously wrong from the outset), his testimony undermines the idea that Burisma wanted Shokin fired, that Zlochevsky paid any bribe — and, crucially, that Joe Biden was involved in any of this,” Bump reveals.
“Archer severely undercut Republican claims about Hunter Biden’s interactions with his father,” he adds.
“So,” Bump continues, “he was asked, did Hunter Biden ever ask his father to take official actions on behalf of his business partners? ‘He did not,’ Archer said. ‘He did not ask him — to my knowledge, I never saw him say, do anything for any particular business.'”
Bump then criticizes Comer.
“Consider the first words out of Comer’s mouth in that interview with Hannity: ‘Every day this bribery scandal becomes more credible.’ In fact, Archer’s testimony pointed precisely in the opposite direction.”
‘Obstructs Justice Like Most of Us Breathe’: Experts Surprised Judge Warned Trump to Not Commit a Crime
Donald Trump was arraigned in a Washington, D.C. federal court Thursday for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and as a condition of his release U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya admonished the ex-president to not commit a crime and to not attempt to influence a juror, warning he could be sent to jail.
“The judge said the most important condition of release is not committing any new crimes while on release, which could lead to him being detained and could add to the sentence he may eventually face,” NPR reports. “She told Trump it is a crime to ‘influence a juror or try to threaten or bribe a witness or retaliate against anyone’ connected to the case. Trump said he understands.”
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow adds that Trump was told directly by Judge Upadhyaya, “You’ve heard your conditions of release. It is important you comply to your conditions of release. You may be held pending trial in this case, if you violate conditions of release.”
Experts expressed surprise at the specific direction Judge Upadhyaya made.
“Trump admonished not to commit any crimes as a term of his release. This guy obstructs justice like most of us breathe. And, as the judge observed, it’s also a crime to influence a juror. Same’s true re: a witness. Could be a wild ride,” wrote foreign policy, national security and political affairs expert David Rothkopf.
MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissmann, the former FBI General Counsel who served at the Dept. of Justice for decades, expressed surprise during live coverage.
“Usually the standard condition that a judge emphasizes, and I thought when I heard it was going to be, she reiterated, ‘the most important thing is,’ I thought it was going to be that you have to show up at each court appearance. That is the most important thing. That is what bail is for is that you will show up in court. When I heard that the standard condition and the most important thing is, ‘do not commit a crime,’ followed up by, ‘do not tamper with a juror,’ my reaction was – I was a prosecutor for 21 years. I was a defense lawyer for five years. I have never heard that.”
Watch Weissmann below or at this link.
"I have never heard that": @AWeissmann_ stunned at judge telling Trump not to commit a crime, tamper with juror. pic.twitter.com/QbFE3ptPln
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 3, 2023
‘I Need One More Indictment’: Trump Goes Off-the-Rails in Pre-Arraignment Rage
Hours ahead of his Thursday afternoon arraignment in Washington, D.C., Donald Trump has been expressing his rage on social media, posting attacks on the Democratic Party, President Joe Biden, and his fellow Republicans – as well as fundraising off his latest indictment.
In one post Trump appeared to suggest when he becomes President he will use the U.S. Dept. of Justice to target President Biden and the Democrats. In another, he attacked fellow GOP presidential candidate Will Hurd, and Fox News.
Two minutes past midnight Trump, in a post mischaracterizing the legal basis of his four-felony indictment over his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election, declared: “The Radical Left wants to Criminalize Free Speech!”
Just before noon, hours before what will be his third arraignment, Trump appeared to mock the charges by announcing in all-caps, “I need one more indictment to ensure my election!”
Trump on Thursday afternoon will face charges of Conspiracy to defraud the United States, Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, Obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and Conspiracy against rights.
READ MORE: ‘We’re Gonna Start Slitting Throats on Day One’: DeSantis Makes New Deep State Pledge in Campaign Reboot
Minutes later at 12:01 PM, the ex-president, appearing to mock the American justice system, announced, “I am now going to Washington, D.C., to be arrested for having challenged a corrupt, rigged, & stolen election. It is a great honor, because I am being arrested for you. Make America great again!!!”
Trump is expected to be arrested this afternoon in Washington, D.C., but not for challenging the election, which was not only not corrupt, rigged, or stolen, but, according to his own top cybersecurity and election officials, was the most secure election in U.S. history. Judges in the more than 60 cases Trump or his associates and allies filed challenging the elections agreed the claims were without merit.
Trump’s own Attorney General, Bill Barr, also agreed the election was not stolen.
“In a remarkable show of near-unanimity across the nation’s judiciary, at least 86 judges — ranging from jurists serving at the lowest levels of state court systems to members of the United States Supreme Court — rejected at least one post-election lawsuit filed by Trump or his supporters,” The Washington Post reported after its review of court filings.
DeSantis’ Taxpayer-Funded Governor’s Office Hires Former Campaign Employees
After a massive downsizing of Ron DeSantis’ 2024 Republican presidential campaign, three of the operation’s now-former aides have been hired by his taxpayer-funded governor’s office.
“The Florida governor is leaning on his taxpayer-funded office to keep select aides in his orbit as the campaign goes through a cash shortfall that led it to dump one-third of its staff in July,” Axios reports.
“DeSantis campaign manager Generra Peck told roughly three dozen campaign staffers during a meeting last month at the Tallahassee campaign HQ that they’d be let go. DeSantis’ chief of staff from the governor’s office, James Uthmeier, then appeared and urged them to apply for jobs in his office, two people familiar with the meeting said.”
READ MORE: ‘This You?’: White House Destroys Tuberville After He Claims His 300 Military Holds ‘Are Not Affecting National Security’
The three aides “include conservative influencer Will Chamberlain, who has been hired by the governor’s office along with two other former campaign workers — digital aide Jordan Chamberlain, who is Will’s wife, and another communications aide.”
Chamberlain “in November 2020, popularized the #stopthesteal hashtag that helped galvanize many conservatives around the false notion that Donald Trump had won the 2020 election,” Axios notes. “Chamberlain is close to DeSantis rapid response director Christina Pushaw.
Pushaw is DeSantis’ former gubernatorial press secretary, and “has overseen the team that created and then promoted a video attacking Trump for being too pro-LGBTQ — which led to widespread criticism that the video was homophobic.”
Axios calls it “the latest instance of the governor’s publicly funded office blurring lines with his campaign operation,” and points to an instance back in May when “officials in the governor’s office asked Florida lobbyists to donate to DeSantis’ presidential campaign, NBC News reported.”
