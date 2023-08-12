News
Arrest of MAGA Congressman Ronny Jackson Followed Threats Against State Trooper: Report
Former Donald Trump physician and current Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) threatened a state trooper amid an altercation with authorities at a rodeo last month, The Dallas Morning News reports, citing a sheriff’s incident report.
Jackson threatened to beat the state trooper and “bury” a West Texas sheriff in the next election after deputies pushed him to the ground and handcuffed him in the July 29 incident, authorities said according to the report.
The incident occurred in White Deer, around 40 miles northeast of Amarillo.
Jackson previously said he was trying to help a teenager experiencing a seizure at the time of the incident and claimed to be the victim of an overzealous law enforcement response.
But Carson County Sheriff Tam Terry’s report paints a very different picture, describing the retired rear admiral as being confrontational and uncooperative during the incident.
Deputies asked Jackson to step back at least four times before detaining him so emergency responders could render aid to the girl, the report said.
Chief Deputy Sheriff JC Blackburn said Jackson continued “screaming profanity about the trooper” even after being released from handcuffs, the report said.
“I physically had to hold Congressman Jackson back from going towards Trooper Young,” Blackburn said.
Jackson “continued to yell and scream from inside the vehicle about who he was. Congressman Jackson also stated that he was going to call Governor Abbott” after Blackburn pushed Jackson into the Congressman’s car.
Terry didn’t witness the incident but called Jackson at his request, the report said.
OTHER NEWS: Trump’s lawyer in damage control to walk back his client’s comments: legal analyst
“Jackson stated that the deputies used bad judgment, that the situation needed to be investigated, and that there better be consequences,” the sheriff wrote. “He stated that he was not threatening me, but that in the next election he would pull hell and high water and come and ‘bury me in the next election!’ ”
“He ended the conversation with the statement ‘Game on,’ ” the sheriff wrote.
‘Flip-Flop Fest’: GOP Mocked for Opposing Hunter Biden Special Counsel After Demanding One ‘Be Appointed’
Republicans expressing outrage after Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday elevated the Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney investigating Hunter Biden to special counsel status are now being mocked and chastised after it was revealed they have been demanding the Attorney General appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden for over a year.
“Half of the House Republican conference wrote to Merrick Garland last year asking him to appoint a special counsel in the Hunter Biden case. Now that he’s done it they are acting mad,” wrote Aaron Fritschner, Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA).
Fritschner pointed to this letter to Garland from April, 2022, signed by nearly 100 House Republicans, demanding he appoint a special counsel.
“We believe that in the case of Hunter Biden a Special Counsel must be appointed to preserve the integrity of this investigation and any subsequent prosecution. A Special Counsel would also ensure there is no bias in the investigation or undue influence from the White House,” the Republicans wrote.
RELATED: ‘Overindulgence to Unjustified Criticism’: Experts Mixed on US Attorney in Hunter Biden Case Gaining Special Counsel Status
Doing so, they insisted, would “help restore” some “trust for the American people…in government institutions.”
For example, among the House Republicans who signed the April 2022 letter demanding a special counsel, is U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV), who on Friday, responding to a report about the elevation of David Weiss to special counsel status, wrote: “The Biden Justice Department is trying to stonewall congressional oversight. All this while the House Oversight Committee has put fourth mounting evidence of President Joe Biden’s role in his family’s schemes.”
The ridicule of Republicans came quickly.
Fritschner blasted U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Ron Johnson (R-WI):
Can't have a flip-flop fest without Lindsey Graham pic.twitter.com/UQ0X5Fl8Yo
— Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) August 11, 2023
Ron Johnson today: “this is unbelievable”
Ron Johnson previously: “the undersigned request that you provide U.S. Attorney Weiss the full protections and authorities of a special counsel”https://t.co/0Veuy94KFH pic.twitter.com/5yIYc61sTs
— Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) August 11, 2023
Talking Points Memo founder Josh Marshall, pointing to Fritschner’s comments, responded: “Friends don’t let friend[s] try to appease Republicans.”
READ MORE: Outraged Kayleigh McEnany Declares: ‘You’re Saying It’s Not a Big Deal That the President of United States Lies’
U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), known for his sarcastic and scathing remarks ridiculing Republicans during House committee hearings, ridiculed the entire House GOP Friday afternoon. After pointing to a post from February they made demanding a special counsel, he suggested they might need treatment for amnesia.
Request granted! But now you don’t support what you asked for. Amnesia can be very serious. If you need a doctor recommendation let me know. Happy to help. https://t.co/YxPOdahqRx
— Jared Moskowitz 🟧 (@JaredEMoskowitz) August 11, 2023
That social media post from the House GOP included a letter from Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan blasting Garland for not appointing a special counsel.
— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 28, 2023
National security attorney Brad Moss slammed U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley for demanding a special counsel be appointed, only to complain when one was.
You asked Garland to give Weiss Special Counsel authority less than a year ago. He got it today and you’re still complaining. https://t.co/wAFBrjKHUD
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) August 11, 2023
Norman Ornstein, the political scientist and Emeritus scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, responded, adding: “Chuck Grassley has long been an embarrassment to the Senate and clearly seems to have been privy to the attempt to steal the election. He needs to resign.”
RELATED: Republicans Claim ‘Coverup’ After Merrick Garland Appoints Special Counsel for Hunter Biden Investigation
Indeed, Senator Grassley was one of 33 GOP Senators who, in September, not only demanded Garland appoint a special counsel, but demanded David Weiss be granted special counsel status.
“Under Department of Justice regulations and federal law, you have the power to provide special counsel authorities and protections to U.S. Attorney Weiss. Given that the investigation involves the President’s son, we believe it is important to provide U.S. Attorney Weiss with special counsel authorities and protections to allow him to investigate an appropriate scope of potentially criminal conduct, avoid the appearance of impropriety, and provide additional assurances to the American people that the Hunter Biden investigation is free from political influence,” the GOP Senators wrote.
Read the tweets above or at this link.
‘Overindulgence to Unjustified Criticism’: Experts Mixed on US Attorney in Hunter Biden Case Gaining Special Counsel Status
Early Friday afternoon Attorney General Merrick Garland announced he has granted U.S. Attorney David Weiss special counsel status to continue his current investigation into Hunter Biden, while officially affording him complete independence. Weiss, appointed as U.S. Attorney for Delaware by then-President Donald Trump, has been investigating the son of U.S. President Joe Biden for several years. President Biden did not replace Weiss when winning the White House to avoid any possible perception of interference in Weiss’ investigation.
BREAKING: Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed David Weiss as special counsel to oversee the Hunter Biden investigation. https://t.co/2a1d9Bovxu pic.twitter.com/BMtHow81r7
— CBS News (@CBSNews) August 11, 2023
Legal experts were quick to weigh in, with reaction mixed. Some support the move as wise to tamp down GOP criticism of Weiss’ investigation, despite him having been appointed by Donald Trump. Some are questioning the move.
Noted national security attorney Brad Moss supports Garland’s move.
“Good. Transparency and accountability regardless of party. I’m fine with it,” Moss writes.
READ MORE: ‘How It’s Going to Have to Be’: Judge Supports Some Restrictions on Trump’s Speech, Agrees to Some Defense Requests
Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman comments on how Garland’s decision should remove misconceptions promoted by the political right.
“Appointment of Weiss as special counsel feels like overindulgence to unjustified criticism to me, but no harm done. He could have had the authority as ‘special attorney’ had he asked; and special counsel appointment just takes away a bogus talking point,” Litman says.
“Recall that whistleblower heard Weiss say ‘Im not a special attorney’ and misinterpreted it as saying he’s not a special counsel,” he continues, “ergo subject to Garland control, which he wasn’t. But this leaves no doubt and quiets the criticism.”
He adds, “and, importantly, Weiss made the request to be elevated, so that basically forced Garland’s hand. Hard to imagine his rebuffing the request under the circumstances even if the DOJ wd staunchly resist the idea that there is a conflict of interest in current investigation of Hunter.”
But former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weissmann notes, “A special counsel is supposed to be from outside the govt (sec 600.3(a)), so how is this consistent with the Special Counsel regulations? Weiss already messed up the Hunter plea greenest to a fate the well – now this.”
Attorney Max Kennerly appears to agree.
“This violates the special counsel regs (28 CFR § 600.3, because Weiss isn’t ‘outside the U.S. government’) and makes no sense anyway. Weiss had years and found only two tax misdemeanors and a gun charge that wouldn’t survive a Bruen challenge. Then he botched the plea deal,” he writes.
“Maybe we’ll get lucky,” Kennerly adds, “and Garland appointing David Weiss special counsel as a prelude to firing him as US Attorney for Delaware. Because it’s ridiculous there’s still a Trump appointee sitting as a US Attorney more than two years after Biden took office.”
‘How It’s Going to Have to Be’: Judge Supports Some Restrictions on Trump’s Speech, Agrees to Some Defense Requests
The federal judge in charge of Donald Trump’s trial over his efforts to overturn the presidential election he lost agreed to both U.S. Dept. of Justice prosecutors’ requests and the ex-president’s legal team’s requests in determining the bounds of a protective order to be imposed on the indicted defendant.
“Mr. Trump, like every American, has a First Amendment right to free speech, but that right is not absolute. In a criminal case such as this one, the defendant’s free speech is subject to the rules,” U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan said, as CNN reports. “Without a protective order, a party could release information that could taint the jury pool, intimidate witnesses or others involved in some aspect of the case, or otherwise interfere with the ‘process of justice.'”
“The existence of a political campaign is not going to have any bearing on my decision,” Judge Chutkan told attorneys for both sides, NBC News reports. “I intend to keep politics out of this.”
READ MORE: Republican Accusing Biden of ‘Treason’ Say He’ll File Impeachment Resolution Related to ‘Drugs and Prostitution’
MSNBC executive producer Kyle Griffin, citing NBC News adds: “Judge Chutkan says Trump has free speech rights, but his campaign will have to ‘yield to the orderly administration of justice.'”
“If that means that he can’t say exactly what he wants to say about people who may be witnesses in this case, that’s how it’s going to have to be,” Griffin/NBC News report the judge said.
“The defendant’s desire to conduct a campaign, to respond to political opponents, has to yield,” Chutkan also said, according to CNN.
Attorney, CNN legal analysts and former U.S. Ambassador Norm Eisen declared: “Single most important moment in the hearing on the Trump protective order so far: Chutkan says she ‘cannot & will not factor’ into her decision the effect on political campaigns for either side.”
He adds, “If she applies that rule to the scheduling order we are going to trial in Jan. 2024.”
MSNBC on-air reports Judge Chutkan has ruled that the “protective order will only apply to sensitive materials and not to all discovery in this case.”
Watch below or at this link.
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has ruled that a protective order in Donald Trump’s election interference case will apply only to sensitive materials. pic.twitter.com/irTLLvB6xi
— The Recount (@therecount) August 11, 2023
