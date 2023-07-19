News
Top House Republican Blasts Biden’s ‘Political Arm’ Jack Smith for Sending Target Letter That Trump Leaked
House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik says Special Counsel Jack Smith sending Donald Trump’s attorneys a letter informing them their client is a target of an investigation is an example of the “illegal weaponization” of the Justice Department. The Special Counsel sent the letter on Sunday, before Republicans are holding hearings with two alleged whistleblowers who allegedly have negative information on Hunter Biden, and only Donald Trump revealed that he is a target of the long-running investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
After being asked if she had spoken to Donald Trump since he was informed he is a target of the Special Counsel’s investigation, Stefanik told reporters, “this is yet another example of the illegal weaponization of the Department of Justice to go after Joe Biden’s top political opponent.”
She also falsely called the Special Counsel a “political arm” of the Biden campaign.
READ MORE: Judge Delivers Serious Smackdown in Rejecting Trump Request for New Trial in E. Jean Carroll Case
“And it is not a coincidence that the same week that House Republicans are having a very important oversight hearing to hear from two federal IRS whistleblowers about the politicization of the Department of Justice when it came to the investigation of Hunter Biden that this is the same way that a political arm of the Joe Biden campaign in Jack Smith goes after the top leading opponent.”
On November 18, 2022, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith as Special Counsel to investigate both Donald Trump’s unlawful removal, retention, and refusal to return classified documents from the White House, and his alleged efforts to overturn the election he lost, including event surrounding the January 6 insurrection. Attorney General Garland made clear the reason he was appointing a special counsel was to avoid any appearance of politicization. The appointment was prompted precisely because Donald Trump had just announced he was running for president.
Garland’s letter to Trump’s attorneys was announced only by Donald Trump, on Tuesday – not by the Dept. of Justice or the Special Counsel.
Watch below or at this link.
Stefanik confirms she spoke with Trump yesterday and then characterizes his looming indictment in connection with January 6 as just a distraction from the Hunter Biden investigation pic.twitter.com/rNOL4JtEX9
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 19, 2023
READ MORE: Trump Has Been Strategizing With GOP House Leaders to Plan How Republican Lawmakers Can Defend Him in Public
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Unusual’: Judge Cannon Denies Special Counsel Request for a Protective Order in Trump Espionage Act Case
Judge Aileen Cannon has denied the Special Counsel’s request for a protective order in the Dept. of Justice’s prosecution of Donald Trump under the Espionage Act.
The Dept. of Justice had requested a protective order surrounding discovery related to classified documents, which will be a key challenge in this case that deals with top government secrets.
Judge Cannon claimed a “lack of meaningful conferral,” meaning the prosecutors and defense attorneys for Donald Trump and Walt Nauta, his co-defendant, the judge says, have not sufficiently discussed the matter. DOJ can refile.
The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell notes, “we had expected Trump to appeal the Section 3 P/O [protective order] and add to delay but the Judge denying the P/O is unusual.”
“Sure they can refile but it seems unusual for judge to straight up deny a section 3 p/o as opposed to asking defense to make objections,” Lowell also wrote. “Is there another instance where that’s happened? All these small delays will start to add up.”
READ MORE: ‘Authoritarianism Will Be on the Ballot’: Experts Sound Alarm Over NYT Bombshell Detailing Trump’s Plans if He Wins in 2024
“Also govt have indicated that they made efforts to confer last week and Trump team wasn’t interested,” he added.
Former U.S. Dept. of Justice national security official Brandon Van Grack explains that it is the Trump defense team that is causing what Cannon called a “lack of meaningful conferral.”
“Very odd to deny the motion vs requiring defense counsel to articulate objections,” Van Grack writes. “On Monday, DOJ explained it had reached out to defense counsel on Friday, who did not wish to confer that day or over the weekend. Defense counsel cant get classified docs w/o a protective order.”
On Tuesday, CNN had reported: “On Monday, prosecutors said in a court filing that the defendants were stonewalling on explaining why they opposed Smith’s proposal for a protective order to be issued before the classified discovery is turned over to the defendants.”
Responding to Van Grack’s observation, civil liberties and national security journalist Marcy Wheeler points out that Cannon appears to be pushing boundaries – in a legal area where she is not the decision maker.
“And as DOJ noted in their motion, CIPA [the Classified Information Procedures Act] says the judge SHALL impose a protective order,” Wheeler writes. “This is another Cannon procedural issue, not (yet) the glaring siren of concern. But WHETHER to impose a protective order is not up to her.”
Andrew Weissmann, the popular MSNBC commentator who spent 20 years at DOJ, including as the FBI General Counsel, exclaimed: “Oy.”
He added, “When one side does not meet, it is hard to confer. This legitimizes defense delay tactic.”
News
Tommy Tuberville Pledged to ‘Donate Every Dime I Make When I’m in Washington’ to Vets – He Hasn’t
Although Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) has exalted himself as a tireless supporter of veterans, he has been a major source of aggravation for the U.S. military in 2023.
The MAGA senator has held up the confirmation of more than 250 military officers because of the Biden Administration’s policy of reimbursing women in the U.S. Armed Forces for travel expenses incurred when seeking abortions. And his critics, including Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois (a U.S. Army veteran) and Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, have slammed him for endangering the United States’ national security in order to score brownie points with the Religious Right.
In a Fact Checker column published on July 19, the Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler examines promises that Tuberville has made to veterans but not lived up to.
READ MORE: Abortion, the military and white nationalism have put Tommy Tuberville in the hot seat
“As senator,” Kessler reports, “Tuberville has made veterans one of his key issues. The former football coach serves on both the Veterans’ Affairs Committee and the Armed Services Committee…. Yet there is no evidence that Tuberville has kept a key pledge he made when he ran for Senate three years ago — that he would ‘donate very dime’ he made in Washington to Alabama veterans.”
In a campaign video posted on Facebook on March 9, 2020, Tuberville declared, “I stand with our veterans, and I’m going to donate every dime I make when I’m in Washington, D.C. to the veterans of the state of Alabama. Folks, they deserve it. They deserve it a lot more than most of us.”
Kessler, however, emphasizes that Tuberville hasn’t been nearly as generous with veterans as he promised during his 2020 campaign.
“A U.S. senator earns $174,000 a year,” Kessler explains. “We’re assuming that Tuberville was proposing to donate only his salary, not the substantial earnings he makes from his investments. He has an estimated net worth of $20 million. With Tuberville now having served 2½ years as senator, that would amount to a total of $437,000 in potential donations.”
READ MORE: GOP’s Tommy Tuberville refuses to answer questions about his defense of white nationalists
Kessler continues, “In the past decade, Tuberville has made contributions to veterans via a charitable organization, the Tommy Tuberville Foundation, that he established in 2014 after he was hired as football coach at the University of Cincinnati…. But a review of IRS filings made by the Foundation show that very little has been spent on charitable causes — especially since he became a senator…. In 2021, the foundation reported it had $74,101 in revenue and spent just 12 percent of that, or $9000, while $32,000 went to administrative costs — including nearly $12,400 to pay off a truck the charity purchased in 2018 for $27,369.”
The Washington Post journalist adds that in 2022, the Tuberville Foundation “apparently had gross receipts of less than $50,000 and was required to file only a 990-N, known as a postcard, providing even less detail.”
According to Kessler, “The Fact Checker contacted nine veterans’ organizations represented on the Alabama State Board of Veterans Affairs. Three state affiliates — Vietnam Veterans of America, Disabled American Veterans and Veterans of Foreign Wars — responded and said they have received no donations from either Tuberville or the Tommy Tuberville Foundation.”
READ MORE: ‘Destructive spectacle’: Chuck Schumer admonishes Tommy Tuberville’s defense of white nationalists
Find Glenn Kessler’s full Washington Post column at this link (subscription required).
News
‘Technique Used by Hitler’: 100 House Dems Urge McCarthy to Revoke RFK Jr. Invitation to Testify Before Congress
More than 100 House Democratic lawmakers are urging Speaker Kevin McCarthy to rescind Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s invitation to testify before Congress this week, after the conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer made antisemitic and Sinophobic remarks about COVID-19. They also say he employed a technique “used by Hitler.”
“We request that you rescind your invitation for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to testify as a witness before the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government on Thursday, July 20, 2023,” the letter, dated Tuesday and led by U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and others states. “Mr. Kennedy has repeatedly and recently spread vile and dangerous antisemitic and anti-Asian conspiracy theories that tarnish his credibility as a witness and must not be legitimized with his appearance before the U.S. Congress nor given the platform of an official committee hearing to spread his baseless and discriminatory views.”
The group pointed to a video published by the New York Post over the weekend, “in which Mr. Kennedy asserted that COVID-19 was bioengineered to target certain races,” the Democrats said.
“Specifically, Mr. Kennedy floated the conspiracy theory that the coronavirus was purposely bioengineered in a lab to target Caucasians and Black people—but to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people. These false claims echo centuries of Jews being scapegoated and held collectively responsible for illnesses like the Black Plague—often as a precursor for massacres and pogroms, and Chinese immigrants being blamed for plague outbreaks since the mid-1800s.”
READ MORE: Former Prosecutor Warns Republicans Defending Trump: ‘Evidence Will Be Much Stronger Than People Are Anticipating’
They says the COVID conspiracies Kennedy promoted have no “basis in scientific evidence.”
“By promoting the unfounded notion that scientists are developing bioweapons that can target certain races and exempt others, while referring to Jews as a separate race, Mr. Kennedy is employing a pernicious form of antisemitism that has been used for centuries.”
“This technique was used by Hitler claiming that there are biological differences between ethnic or racial groups to portray Jews as a lesser form of humanity, a steppingstone to justifying the annihilation of the Jews during the Holocaust. Additionally, by referring to Jews as a separate race, Mr. Kennedy promoted a conspiracy theory that asserts that Jews have the ability to cause or avoid harm that is inflicted on other people.”
The group also accuses Kennedy of having “a history of making statements minimizing the plight of the Jews during the Holocaust. In January of 2022, he suggested that life was more difficult today than it was for Anne Frank and those attempting to flee Nazi Germany. A few years before that, Mr. Kennedy compared mask mandates during the pandemic to Nazi medical experimentation on Jews in concentration camps by saying that ‘Nazis did that in the camps in World War Two – they tested vaccines on gypsies and Jews.’ Even last week, he referred to the ‘de-Nazification’ of Ukraine, which is currently fighting a Russian invasion under the leadership of a Jewish president.”
On Monday, McCarthy refused to act.
“I disagree with everything he said,” McCarthy told a reporter, referring to RFK Jr.’s remarks. “The hearing that we have this week is about censorship. I don’t think censuring somebody is actually the answer here,” he said, possibly meaning “censoring.”
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Authoritarianism Will Be on the Ballot’: Experts Sound Alarm Over NYT Bombshell Detailing Trump’s Plans if He Wins in 2024
- News2 days ago
Impeachment Lawyer Details the List of People He Says Will Be Indicted Along With Trump for 2020 Election Fraud
- News2 days ago
Admiral’s Response to Question on Why Pentagon’s New Policy on Abortion Is Critical to Military Readiness Goes Viral
- News2 days ago
How Harlan Crow Slashed His Tax Bill by Taking Clarence Thomas on Superyacht Cruises
- News2 days ago
Trump Gets Bad News From Georgia Supreme Court
- News2 days ago
‘On Day One We Rip All the Woke Out’: DeSantis Vows to Remake US Military as Vets Quit His New Florida State Guard
- News1 day ago
‘Biggest Threat to Our Survival’: Experts Blast No Labels and Third Party Candidates as Manchin Tests the Waters
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
McCarthy Defends Invitation to RFK Jr. to Testify Before Congress Despite Remarks Called Antisemitic and Sinophobic