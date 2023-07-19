Top House Republican Blasts Biden’s ‘Political Arm’ Jack Smith for Sending Target Letter That Trump Leaked

House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik says Special Counsel Jack Smith sending Donald Trump’s attorneys a letter informing them their client is a target of an investigation is an example of the “illegal weaponization” of the Justice Department. The Special Counsel sent the letter on Sunday, before Republicans are holding hearings with two alleged whistleblowers who allegedly have negative information on Hunter Biden, and only Donald Trump revealed that he is a target of the long-running investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

After being asked if she had spoken to Donald Trump since he was informed he is a target of the Special Counsel’s investigation, Stefanik told reporters, “this is yet another example of the illegal weaponization of the Department of Justice to go after Joe Biden’s top political opponent.”

She also falsely called the Special Counsel a “political arm” of the Biden campaign.

“And it is not a coincidence that the same week that House Republicans are having a very important oversight hearing to hear from two federal IRS whistleblowers about the politicization of the Department of Justice when it came to the investigation of Hunter Biden that this is the same way that a political arm of the Joe Biden campaign in Jack Smith goes after the top leading opponent.”

On November 18, 2022, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith as Special Counsel to investigate both Donald Trump’s unlawful removal, retention, and refusal to return classified documents from the White House, and his alleged efforts to overturn the election he lost, including event surrounding the January 6 insurrection. Attorney General Garland made clear the reason he was appointing a special counsel was to avoid any appearance of politicization. The appointment was prompted precisely because Donald Trump had just announced he was running for president.

Garland’s letter to Trump’s attorneys was announced only by Donald Trump, on Tuesday – not by the Dept. of Justice or the Special Counsel.

Stefanik confirms she spoke with Trump yesterday and then characterizes his looming indictment in connection with January 6 as just a distraction from the Hunter Biden investigation pic.twitter.com/rNOL4JtEX9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 19, 2023

