Trump Exec’s ‘Significant Mess-Up’ Handed Manhattan Prosecutors a Gift: Michael Cohen

During an appearance on MSNBC on Sunday morning, former Donald Trump attorney Micheal Cohen pointed to a “mess-up” by a high-ranking Trump Organization executive that has ended up helping out investigators in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office.

Speaking with host Katie Phang, the former Trump “fixer” agreed with the host that exec Alan Garten didn’t do the former president any favors when he confirmed payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels which is at the center of the Manhattan tax fraud indictments.

“A federal judge heard testimony from Alan Garten, who you know, the chief legal officer of the Trump Organization,” Phang began. “Alan testified that there’s no evidence that you worked on anything other than the hush money in exchange for the payments from Donald Trump, so there is no link to any official act of the presidency for Donald.”

“And then Garten actually confirmed as well as some of the payments that Trump made to you that went to Stormy Daniels, and that he, as in Garman, was not aware of any of the work ‘that Cohen did from Trump,'” she quoted from documents. “I mean, Michael this completely substantiates, corroborates, validates and verifies what you said from the beginning: that you are acting at the behest of your boss and client at the time, Donald Trump. How big is this mess-up by the Trump legal team in the Manhattan D.A. case?”

“Of, course it speaks for itself, but I have yet, other than Donald calling me a, convicted perjurer there hasn’t been anything that i have said, there hasn’t come true or has not been corroborated both by documentary evidence or from other people’s testimony,” he replied. “What Alan Garten did here is a pretty significant mess-up and again, as you just appropriately stated, corroborating everything that I said.”

