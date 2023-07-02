News
Trump Exec’s ‘Significant Mess-Up’ Handed Manhattan Prosecutors a Gift: Michael Cohen
During an appearance on MSNBC on Sunday morning, former Donald Trump attorney Micheal Cohen pointed to a “mess-up” by a high-ranking Trump Organization executive that has ended up helping out investigators in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office.
Speaking with host Katie Phang, the former Trump “fixer” agreed with the host that exec Alan Garten didn’t do the former president any favors when he confirmed payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels which is at the center of the Manhattan tax fraud indictments.
“A federal judge heard testimony from Alan Garten, who you know, the chief legal officer of the Trump Organization,” Phang began. “Alan testified that there’s no evidence that you worked on anything other than the hush money in exchange for the payments from Donald Trump, so there is no link to any official act of the presidency for Donald.”
“And then Garten actually confirmed as well as some of the payments that Trump made to you that went to Stormy Daniels, and that he, as in Garman, was not aware of any of the work ‘that Cohen did from Trump,'” she quoted from documents. “I mean, Michael this completely substantiates, corroborates, validates and verifies what you said from the beginning: that you are acting at the behest of your boss and client at the time, Donald Trump. How big is this mess-up by the Trump legal team in the Manhattan D.A. case?”
“Of, course it speaks for itself, but I have yet, other than Donald calling me a, convicted perjurer there hasn’t been anything that i have said, there hasn’t come true or has not been corroborated both by documentary evidence or from other people’s testimony,” he replied. “What Alan Garten did here is a pretty significant mess-up and again, as you just appropriately stated, corroborating everything that I said.”
Image by Alexandros Michailidis via Shutterstock
News
Trump Also Tried to Pressure Arizona GOP Governor to Overturn 2020 Election Results: Washington Post
Donald Trump placed a call to former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) just after the 2020 presidential election in an effort to pressure him to overturn the election results, reports the Washington Post.
Citing multiple sources, the bombshell report states that not only did the former president make a call, he also “repeatedly” attempted to get former vice president Mike Pence to join in on the pressure campaign and that Pence did call but did not press the issue.
The Post is reporting, “Ducey told reporters in December 2020 that he and Trump had spoken, but he declined to disclose the contents of the call then or in the more than two years since. Although he disagreed with Trump about the outcome of the election, Ducey has sought to avoid a public battle with Trump.”
RELATED: Trump predicts Fani Willis ‘will be dropping all charges’ in rant about ‘stollen’ election
According to a Ducey donor who spoke with the Post, the former governor described to them the “pressure” he felt from Trump.
“The account was confirmed by others aware of the call,” the Post reports before adding, “Ducey told the donor he was surprised that special counsel Jack Smith’s team had not inquired about his phone calls with Trump and Pence as part of the Justice Department’s investigation into the former president’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election, the donor said.”
The Post report goes on to state that it is not known if Smith’s investigators have yet been in contact with Ducey.
The former president is already the subject of a 2020 vote tampering investigation by a grand jury in Georgia over phone calls Trump made to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) and Gov. Brian Kemp (R).
A possible indictment is rumored to be coming in mid-August from Fulton County DA Fani Willis.
You can read more here.
News
Biden Blasts SCOTUS Decision Allowing Anti-LGBTQ Discrimination – Again Urges Congress to Pass Equality Act
President Joe Biden issued strong criticism of the U.S. Supreme Court’s anti-LGBTQ decision Friday that sided with a Colorado evangelical Christian designer who wants to sell wedding websites but only to opposite-sex couples. The Court ruled the First Amendment prohibits the State from “forcing” her to produce websites for same-sex couples, effectively “issuing” a “new license to discriminate,” as Justice Sonia Sotomayor declared in her dissent.
“In America, no person should face discrimination simply because of who they are or who they love. The Supreme Court’s disappointing decision in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis undermines that basic truth, and painfully it comes during Pride month when millions of Americans across the country join together to celebrate the contributions, resilience, and strength of the LGBTQI+ community,” the President said in a statement from The White House.
Like many others, the President warned that the Court’s decision may be widely applied and harm many across the country.
READ MORE: Sotomayor Slams ‘Embarrassing’ SCOTUS Anti-LGBTQ Decision That Marks ‘Gays and Lesbians for Second-Class Status’
“While the Court’s decision only addresses expressive original designs, I’m deeply concerned that the decision could invite more discrimination against LGBTQI+ Americans. More broadly, today’s decision weakens long-standing laws that protect all Americans against discrimination in public accommodations – including people of color, people with disabilities, people of faith, and women,” he said.
“My administration remains committed to working with our federal enforcement agencies to rigorously enforce federal laws that protect Americans from discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation. We will also work with states across the country to fight back against attempts to roll back civil rights protections that could follow this ruling. And we will accelerate our march towards full equality for every American.”
The President, who has a strong record supporting LGBTQ people, once again called on Congress to pass the Equality Act, which has been languishing for years.
RELATED: Watch: Biden Urges Passage of LGBTQ Equality Act and Tells Transgender Youth ‘I Will Always Have Your Back’ in SOTU
“When one group’s dignity and equality are threatened, the promise of our democracy is threatened and we all suffer. Our work to advance equal rights for everyone will continue. That is why we must pass the Equality Act, which will enshrine civil rights protections for LGBTQI+ Americans in federal law and strengthen public accommodations protections for all Americans. I urge Congress to swiftly send this legislation to my desk.”
News
SCOTUS Rules in Favor of Anti-LGBTQ Business Owner
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the state cannot require an anti-LGBTQ Colorado Christian business owner to provide a service, if doing so would violate their personal beliefs. The case, 303 Creative vs. Elenis, was argued on First Amendment free speech grounds.
“The First Amendment prohibits Colorado from forcing a website designer to create expressive designs speaking messages with which the designer disagrees,” the Court ruled on Friday, in a 6-3 decision along ideological lines.
On Friday, Justice Neil Gorsuch, writing for the majority, ruled in favor of the Colorado designer who claims she would like to expand her business to include producing wedding websites, but also claims her Christian faith requires her to refuse to do so for same-sex couples getting married. Colorado law bans discrimination against sex and sexual orientation. She sued for the right to not be subject to the Colorado statute.
RELATED: SCOTUS Anti-LGBTQ Case Includes ‘Falsified’ Claim Alleging a Straight Married Man Asked for a Same-Sex Marriage Website: Report
“The case, though framed as clash between free speech and gay rights, was the latest in a series of decisions in favor of religious people and groups, notably conservative Christians,” The New York Times reports. “The decision also appeared to suggest that the rights of L.G.B.T.Q. people, including to same-sex marriage, are on more vulnerable legal footing, particularly when they are at odds with claims of religious freedom. At the same time, the ruling limited the ability of the governments to enforce anti-discrimination laws.”
Her case, initially filed in Colorado in 2016, was filed as a preemptive strike – it did not include any documentation that she had suffered any injury. After critics pointed out no same-sex couple had asked her to design a wedding website for them, attorneys provided a document allegedly from a San Francisco designer that said he and his same-sex partner were getting married, and indicted he might like Smith to design a wedding website.
But a bombshell report by The New Republic‘s Melissa Gira Grant, published Thursday, reveals that man says he never contacted Smith, at the time of the alleged request he was married to a woman, and he happens to be a designer. He lives in California, and has never heard of Smith. He also opposes her discriminatory viewpoint.
Justice Gorsuch in his majority opinion wrote, “Colorado seeks to force an individual to speak in ways that align with its views but defy her conscience about a matter of major significance.”
READ MORE: ‘Pink-Elephant Paradox’: Liberal SCOTUS Justices Scorch Conservatives for ‘Ostrich-Like’ Views ‘Not Grounded in Law’
Justice Sonia Sotomayor, writing the dissent for the minority, said: “Today, the Court, for the first time in its history, grants a business open to the public a constitutional right to refuse to serve members of a protected class.”
Oral arguments were held in December of last year. Colorado Solicitor General Eric Olson argued the case against Smith. Smith is represented by Kristen Waggoner of the Alliance Defending Freedom. ADF is listed as an anti-LGBTQ hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Colorado law guarantees “equal access to public accommodations, housing, and employment regardless of disability, race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation (including transgender status), marital status, family status, religion, national origin, or ancestry,” according to the LGBTQ advocacy organization One Colorado.
