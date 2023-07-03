News
‘Emperor Has No Clothes’: John Roberts Mocked for ‘Dishonest’ Decision Ignoring an Important Word in the Law
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts added his name to the concurring decision to bring down President Joe Biden’s student loan repayment program. But among the things that were ignored in their decision was a small word that the justices unilaterally decided wasn’t in the law because it could make their decision invalid.
This is how the dissenting justices described it in their opinion.
“From the first page to the last, today’s opinion departs from the demands of judicial restraint,” Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan wrote.
“The author of today’s opinion once wrote that a 1970s-era standing decision ‘became emblematic’ of ‘how utterly manipulable’ this Court’s standing law is ‘if not taken seriously as a matter of judicial self-restraint,'” Kagan continued, referring to Roberts in her dissent. “After today, no one will have to go back 50 years for the classic case of the Court manipulating standing doctrine, rather than obeying the edict to stay in its lane.”
She went on to say that whether the executive branch overstepped its bounds “does not license this Court to exceed its own role.”
“Courts must still ‘function as courts,’ this one no less than others,” she continued. “And in our system, that means refusing to decide cases that are not really cases because the plaintiffs have not suffered concrete injuries.”
Roberts was triggered by the justices calling out his legal negligence.
“It has become a disturbing feature of some recent opinions to criticize the decisions with which they disagree as going beyond the proper role of the judiciary,” Roberts whined. He claimed the majority made its decision by adhering to court precedent “old and new” that “requires that Congress speak clearly before a Department Secretary can unilaterally alter large sections of the American economy.”
MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan asked former conservative Jennifer Rubin, “What do you make of the sheer arrogance, hubris, temerity of Chief Justice John Roberts suggesting that the three liberal justices have been mean to the conservatives in their dissent and misleading the public on the proper role of the court?”
Rubin highlighted the problem in the ruling by the conservatives.
“It is worth pointing out, in interpreting a statute using a completely made-up new gimmick called the ‘major questions doctrine,’ that when he read the statute, he ignored the word ‘waive,’ began Rubin. “That is what the president did. They ‘waived’ the student debt. ‘Waive’ was in the statute. ‘Waive’ was not a word that Chief Justice Roberts liked, so ‘waive’ didn’t come up in his opinion. That is how dishonest it is. And sure, he is thin-skinned. He is ornery, and he is very fussy when the three justices and the minority point out the emperor has no clothes. The emperor is becoming an emperor in reality.”
See her epic smackdown in the video below or at the link here.
Trump Exec’s ‘Significant Mess-Up’ Handed Manhattan Prosecutors a Gift: Michael Cohen
During an appearance on MSNBC on Sunday morning, former Donald Trump attorney Micheal Cohen pointed to a “mess-up” by a high-ranking Trump Organization executive that has ended up helping out investigators in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office.
Speaking with host Katie Phang, the former Trump “fixer” agreed with the host that exec Alan Garten didn’t do the former president any favors when he confirmed payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels which is at the center of the Manhattan tax fraud indictments.
“A federal judge heard testimony from Alan Garten, who you know, the chief legal officer of the Trump Organization,” Phang began. “Alan testified that there’s no evidence that you worked on anything other than the hush money in exchange for the payments from Donald Trump, so there is no link to any official act of the presidency for Donald.”
“And then Garten actually confirmed as well as some of the payments that Trump made to you that went to Stormy Daniels, and that he, as in Garman, was not aware of any of the work ‘that Cohen did from Trump,'” she quoted from documents. “I mean, Michael this completely substantiates, corroborates, validates and verifies what you said from the beginning: that you are acting at the behest of your boss and client at the time, Donald Trump. How big is this mess-up by the Trump legal team in the Manhattan D.A. case?”
“Of, course it speaks for itself, but I have yet, other than Donald calling me a, convicted perjurer there hasn’t been anything that i have said, there hasn’t come true or has not been corroborated both by documentary evidence or from other people’s testimony,” he replied. “What Alan Garten did here is a pretty significant mess-up and again, as you just appropriately stated, corroborating everything that I said.”
Watch below or at the link:
Trump Also Tried to Pressure Arizona GOP Governor to Overturn 2020 Election Results: Washington Post
Donald Trump placed a call to former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) just after the 2020 presidential election in an effort to pressure him to overturn the election results, reports the Washington Post.
Citing multiple sources, the bombshell report states that not only did the former president make a call, he also “repeatedly” attempted to get former vice president Mike Pence to join in on the pressure campaign and that Pence did call but did not press the issue.
The Post is reporting, “Ducey told reporters in December 2020 that he and Trump had spoken, but he declined to disclose the contents of the call then or in the more than two years since. Although he disagreed with Trump about the outcome of the election, Ducey has sought to avoid a public battle with Trump.”
RELATED: Trump predicts Fani Willis ‘will be dropping all charges’ in rant about ‘stollen’ election
According to a Ducey donor who spoke with the Post, the former governor described to them the “pressure” he felt from Trump.
“The account was confirmed by others aware of the call,” the Post reports before adding, “Ducey told the donor he was surprised that special counsel Jack Smith’s team had not inquired about his phone calls with Trump and Pence as part of the Justice Department’s investigation into the former president’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election, the donor said.”
The Post report goes on to state that it is not known if Smith’s investigators have yet been in contact with Ducey.
The former president is already the subject of a 2020 vote tampering investigation by a grand jury in Georgia over phone calls Trump made to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) and Gov. Brian Kemp (R).
A possible indictment is rumored to be coming in mid-August from Fulton County DA Fani Willis.
You can read more here.
Biden Blasts SCOTUS Decision Allowing Anti-LGBTQ Discrimination – Again Urges Congress to Pass Equality Act
President Joe Biden issued strong criticism of the U.S. Supreme Court’s anti-LGBTQ decision Friday that sided with a Colorado evangelical Christian designer who wants to sell wedding websites but only to opposite-sex couples. The Court ruled the First Amendment prohibits the State from “forcing” her to produce websites for same-sex couples, effectively “issuing” a “new license to discriminate,” as Justice Sonia Sotomayor declared in her dissent.
“In America, no person should face discrimination simply because of who they are or who they love. The Supreme Court’s disappointing decision in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis undermines that basic truth, and painfully it comes during Pride month when millions of Americans across the country join together to celebrate the contributions, resilience, and strength of the LGBTQI+ community,” the President said in a statement from The White House.
Like many others, the President warned that the Court’s decision may be widely applied and harm many across the country.
READ MORE: Sotomayor Slams ‘Embarrassing’ SCOTUS Anti-LGBTQ Decision That Marks ‘Gays and Lesbians for Second-Class Status’
“While the Court’s decision only addresses expressive original designs, I’m deeply concerned that the decision could invite more discrimination against LGBTQI+ Americans. More broadly, today’s decision weakens long-standing laws that protect all Americans against discrimination in public accommodations – including people of color, people with disabilities, people of faith, and women,” he said.
“My administration remains committed to working with our federal enforcement agencies to rigorously enforce federal laws that protect Americans from discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation. We will also work with states across the country to fight back against attempts to roll back civil rights protections that could follow this ruling. And we will accelerate our march towards full equality for every American.”
The President, who has a strong record supporting LGBTQ people, once again called on Congress to pass the Equality Act, which has been languishing for years.
RELATED: Watch: Biden Urges Passage of LGBTQ Equality Act and Tells Transgender Youth ‘I Will Always Have Your Back’ in SOTU
“When one group’s dignity and equality are threatened, the promise of our democracy is threatened and we all suffer. Our work to advance equal rights for everyone will continue. That is why we must pass the Equality Act, which will enshrine civil rights protections for LGBTQI+ Americans in federal law and strengthen public accommodations protections for all Americans. I urge Congress to swiftly send this legislation to my desk.”
