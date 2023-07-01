Trump Also Tried to Pressure Arizona GOP Governor to Overturn 2020 Election Results: Washington Post

Donald Trump placed a call to former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) just after the 2020 presidential election in an effort to pressure him to overturn the election results, reports the Washington Post.

Citing multiple sources, the bombshell report states that not only did the former president make a call, he also “repeatedly” attempted to get former vice president Mike Pence to join in on the pressure campaign and that Pence did call but did not press the issue.

The Post is reporting, “Ducey told reporters in December 2020 that he and Trump had spoken, but he declined to disclose the contents of the call then or in the more than two years since. Although he disagreed with Trump about the outcome of the election, Ducey has sought to avoid a public battle with Trump.”

RELATED: Trump predicts Fani Willis ‘will be dropping all charges’ in rant about ‘stollen’ election

According to a Ducey donor who spoke with the Post, the former governor described to them the “pressure” he felt from Trump.

“The account was confirmed by others aware of the call,” the Post reports before adding, “Ducey told the donor he was surprised that special counsel Jack Smith’s team had not inquired about his phone calls with Trump and Pence as part of the Justice Department’s investigation into the former president’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election, the donor said.”

The Post report goes on to state that it is not known if Smith’s investigators have yet been in contact with Ducey.

The former president is already the subject of a 2020 vote tampering investigation by a grand jury in Georgia over phone calls Trump made to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) and Gov. Brian Kemp (R).

A possible indictment is rumored to be coming in mid-August from Fulton County DA Fani Willis.

You can read more here.