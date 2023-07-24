News
Trump Asks Why DOJ Didn’t Charge Him ‘Years Before’ – Then Pressures Senate Republicans to ‘Act’ Against Biden
In a wild rant that ran from late Sunday afternoon until nearly midnight, then continued Monday morning, Donald Trump attacked U.S. Dept. of Justice officials ahead of what is widely believed to be the lead up to a grand jury indicting the ex-president for alleged crimes related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election he lost, including the January 6 insurrection. Trump also blasted GOP Senators for not acting against what he called “Crooked Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats, Fascists, and Marxists.”
According to Trump, one week ago Sunday he was notified he had four days to testify before the Special Counsel’s federal grand jury investigating him. It appears he declined. Legal experts suggest an indictment could be handed down any day now, with former Acting Solicitor General of the United States Neal Katyal telling MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Pskai” it’s “likely something will happen this week.”
Despite – or because he is “likely” to get indicted shortly, Trump on Sunday went after Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Special Counsel appointed to investigate him, Jack Smith.
“Do you think that A.G. Garland, and Deranged Jack Smith, understand that we are in the middle of a major political campaign for President of the United States?” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “Have they looked at recent poll numbers? Why didn’t they bring these ridiculous charges years before – Why did they wait to bring them NOW – A virtually unheard of scenario”
And then, in all-caps, he falsely claimed: “Prosecutorial Misconduct! Election Interference!”
After calling President Joe Biden a “criminal,” Trump also falsely stated, “Joe Biden is the most corrupt President in the history of the United States, which is being undeniably proven in the House of Representatives every single day.”
Then he asked, “why hasn’t Republican ‘leadership’ in the Senate spoken up and rebuked Crooked Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats, Fascists, and Marxists for their criminal acts against our Country, some of them against me. How long does America have to wait for the Senate to ACT?”
In a nearly-all-caps rant Trump also appeared to suggest another indictment is imminent.
“How many times can Crooked Joe Biden’s Department of Injustice, together with their local Democrat D.A.’S & A.G.’s, indict his political opponent during the course of the campaign? Do they understand the damage being done to America? It will only get worse. We must stop these ‘monsters’ from further destroying our country!”
One year ago this month Vanity Fair reported, “The former president is reportedly banking on a White House bid to stave off criminal charges.”
Trump on Sunday also falsely claimed his “trials and tribulations” presumably including the Special Counsel’s investigations into his actions and the E. Jean Carroll sexual assault and defamation lawsuits are “a coordinated hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia, the ‘No Collusion’ Mueller Witch Hunt, the Fake Dossier, FISA Fraud, and all of the rest, in order to steal another election through prosecutorial misconduct at levels never seen before in the U.S.”
Special Counsel Jack Smith is currently prosecuting Trump on federal Espionage Act charges, and is investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election to illegally remain in office. In a separate investigation, Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis is examining his actions to overturn the election. Willis reportedly is considering RICO charges against Trump in what some believe is a probe that spans several states.
Trump on Sunday also “retruthed” several memes his supporters had posted, including two that falsely claimed “the government” on January 6, 2021, “staged a riot” to “cover up” a “fraudulent election.” One of those was first posted by far-right extremist Ted Nugent, who reportedly is a member of the Oath Keepers.
News
Transgender Man Punched Repeatedly by LA Deputy During Traffic Stop
A newly released video shows a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy throwing a transgender man to the ground during a traffic stop.
Emmett Brock was driving home from his teaching job Feb. 10, 2023, when he saw a deputy “berating” a woman, so he flipped him off, and he said the law enforcement officer then started following him, and the LASD report shows the deputy pulled him over after spotting an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror, reported KTTV-TV.
“Hi, um, I’m being followed by a police car,” Brock told a 911 dispatcher, saying he felt uneasy that the deputy was following him.
Deputy Joseph Benza stopped him in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven, and surveillance video shows he used his cruiser to pin Brock’s vehicle into a spot and threw him to the ground within 20 seconds into their interaction and punched him in the head multiple times.
“He must’ve punched him eight to 10 times in the head, maliciously,” said Brock’s attorney Thomas Beck. “There was no reason for the contact. It was purely retaliatory.”
Benza placed Brock in his cruiser, and he was booked on charges of mayhem, causing serious injury to a deputy, resisting arrest and failing to obey a lawful order.
“This deputy is a thin-skinned thug and what he did to this man on tape proves it,” Beck said.
Brock told jail employees he was a transgender man, and they demanded to examine his genitals before then placing him in a women’s detention cell, and he was fired from his job after the school was notified of his pending charges.
“I lost so much of myself that day in the parking lot,” Brock said said. “But I love what I do, and it is kind of how I define myself — and for that to be taken away? It felt like I had just lost everything.”
The deputy claims Brock bit him during the incident, but medical reports show no evidence of injury, and he’s planning to sue the sheriff’s department over his treatment at the jail.
“[LASD] takes all use of force incidents seriously,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. “The Department is investigating the information and allegations brought forward by Mr. Brock and his attorney. Unfortunately, we cannot comment any further at this time due to the pending litigation in this matter.”
News
Ted Cruz’s Claim the Barbie Movie Has Hidden ‘Chinese Communist Propaganda’ Gets Brilliantly Dismantled
Taking a break from explaining the increasing legal peril Donald Trump is facing, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance called out Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for latching onto the “Barbie” movie as the latest “shiny thing” to be used to distract from the failings of the Republican Party.
In a column for MSNBC, Vance pointed to an interview Cruz gave, before presumably seeing the movie which opened this weekend to packed houses, where he accused the filmmakers of inserting Chinese propaganda in it to warp the minds of unwitting filmgoers.
During the interview, Cruz describes a map seen in the movie that suggests that the Chinese control the South China Sea.
As Vance points out, Cruz is pursuing a “bright shiny thing,’ before adding, “Pundits can discuss the merits of the movie and how it’s brainwashing Americans. Of course, none of that will be true. The map is as real as Barbie herself. It’s a film prop with lots of dotted lines and dashes.”
She then added she doesn’t really want to engage Cruz’s “nonsense,” before adding a laundry list of conservative culture war complaints that are intended to deflect from being held accountable for doing actual policy work in Washington D.C.
“Cruz, educated at Princeton and Harvard Law School, is the former solicitor general of Texas. After law school he clerked for both 4th Circuit Court Judge Michael Luttig and Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist,” she wrote. “But do go on about a movie that has single-handedly made hot pink cool again.”
“Memories fade quickly in an era of mass media consumption. The aftermath of 2020 could have been much worse. People lost their lives while, for 187 minutes, the 45th president of the United States reportedly threw ketchup and refused to calm his rioting supporters. The only logical conclusion is that he refused to quell the attack because he hoped it would succeed. He wanted to stay in office. He didn’t care about democracy. But sure, Senator Cruz, tell us about the most important controversy in America this weekend.” she concluded.
You can watch Cruz’s interview below or at the link.
Ted says the Barbie movie is brainwashing young girls with Chinese propaganda. pic.twitter.com/81kR4CKKV2
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 16, 2023
Image: lev radin / Shutterstock
News
Jack Smith Urged to ‘Detain Trump Pending Trial’ After New Threats of Violence
During an appearance on Dean Obeidallah’s SiriusXM show, a former federal prosecutor laid out a compelling case to take Donald Trumpinto custody and hold him until his case comes to trial.
According to legal expert Glenn Kirschner, there is a solid history of locking up defendants when they are considered a threat to the community, and that Trump’s latest hints about fomenting violenceconstitute a reasonable reason for special counsel Jack Smith to take him out of public circulation
With the host asserting that Trump is becoming more dangerous and has “become a threat to the community,” guest Kirschner claimed it would not be out of the ordinary for him to be detained.
“Donald Trump should be detained pending trial,” the former prosecutor replied. “And I say that not from my own personal preference or animosity, I have for the man.”
“I say it because the law provides that when there is clear and convincing evidence that a defendant pending trial presents a danger to the community he supposed to be detained, or she is supposed to be detained pending trial, that’s the law” he explained. “Everyone has ignored that when it comes to Donald Trump.”
“And we do it at our peril. We as the system, as the institutions of the government,” he continued. “What did we see Donald Trump do recently? He posted President Obama’s address and one of his followers, a guy named Taylor Taranto read it, reposted it on his social media platform and then armed himself with two guns, 400 rounds of ammunition, a machete and then headed toward President Obama’s home.”
Watch below or at the link.
