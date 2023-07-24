Trump Asks Why DOJ Didn’t Charge Him ‘Years Before’ – Then Pressures Senate Republicans to ‘Act’ Against Biden

In a wild rant that ran from late Sunday afternoon until nearly midnight, then continued Monday morning, Donald Trump attacked U.S. Dept. of Justice officials ahead of what is widely believed to be the lead up to a grand jury indicting the ex-president for alleged crimes related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election he lost, including the January 6 insurrection. Trump also blasted GOP Senators for not acting against what he called “Crooked Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats, Fascists, and Marxists.”

According to Trump, one week ago Sunday he was notified he had four days to testify before the Special Counsel’s federal grand jury investigating him. It appears he declined. Legal experts suggest an indictment could be handed down any day now, with former Acting Solicitor General of the United States Neal Katyal telling MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Pskai” it’s “likely something will happen this week.”

Despite – or because he is “likely” to get indicted shortly, Trump on Sunday went after Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Special Counsel appointed to investigate him, Jack Smith.

“Do you think that A.G. Garland, and Deranged Jack Smith, understand that we are in the middle of a major political campaign for President of the United States?” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “Have they looked at recent poll numbers? Why didn’t they bring these ridiculous charges years before – Why did they wait to bring them NOW – A virtually unheard of scenario”

And then, in all-caps, he falsely claimed: “Prosecutorial Misconduct! Election Interference!”

After calling President Joe Biden a “criminal,” Trump also falsely stated, “Joe Biden is the most corrupt President in the history of the United States, which is being undeniably proven in the House of Representatives every single day.”

Then he asked, “why hasn’t Republican ‘leadership’ in the Senate spoken up and rebuked Crooked Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats, Fascists, and Marxists for their criminal acts against our Country, some of them against me. How long does America have to wait for the Senate to ACT?”

In a nearly-all-caps rant Trump also appeared to suggest another indictment is imminent.

“How many times can Crooked Joe Biden’s Department of Injustice, together with their local Democrat D.A.’S & A.G.’s, indict his political opponent during the course of the campaign? Do they understand the damage being done to America? It will only get worse. We must stop these ‘monsters’ from further destroying our country!”

One year ago this month Vanity Fair reported, “The former president is reportedly banking on a White House bid to stave off criminal charges.”

Trump on Sunday also falsely claimed his “trials and tribulations” presumably including the Special Counsel’s investigations into his actions and the E. Jean Carroll sexual assault and defamation lawsuits are “a coordinated hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia, the ‘No Collusion’ Mueller Witch Hunt, the Fake Dossier, FISA Fraud, and all of the rest, in order to steal another election through prosecutorial misconduct at levels never seen before in the U.S.”

Special Counsel Jack Smith is currently prosecuting Trump on federal Espionage Act charges, and is investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election to illegally remain in office. In a separate investigation, Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis is examining his actions to overturn the election. Willis reportedly is considering RICO charges against Trump in what some believe is a probe that spans several states.

Trump on Sunday also “retruthed” several memes his supporters had posted, including two that falsely claimed “the government” on January 6, 2021, “staged a riot” to “cover up” a “fraudulent election.” One of those was first posted by far-right extremist Ted Nugent, who reportedly is a member of the Oath Keepers.

