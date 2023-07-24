News
Transgender Man Punched Repeatedly by LA Deputy During Traffic Stop
A newly released video shows a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy throwing a transgender man to the ground during a traffic stop.
Emmett Brock was driving home from his teaching job Feb. 10, 2023, when he saw a deputy “berating” a woman, so he flipped him off, and he said the law enforcement officer then started following him, and the LASD report shows the deputy pulled him over after spotting an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror, reported KTTV-TV.
“Hi, um, I’m being followed by a police car,” Brock told a 911 dispatcher, saying he felt uneasy that the deputy was following him.
Deputy Joseph Benza stopped him in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven, and surveillance video shows he used his cruiser to pin Brock’s vehicle into a spot and threw him to the ground within 20 seconds into their interaction and punched him in the head multiple times.
“He must’ve punched him eight to 10 times in the head, maliciously,” said Brock’s attorney Thomas Beck. “There was no reason for the contact. It was purely retaliatory.”
Benza placed Brock in his cruiser, and he was booked on charges of mayhem, causing serious injury to a deputy, resisting arrest and failing to obey a lawful order.
“This deputy is a thin-skinned thug and what he did to this man on tape proves it,” Beck said.
Brock told jail employees he was a transgender man, and they demanded to examine his genitals before then placing him in a women’s detention cell, and he was fired from his job after the school was notified of his pending charges.
“I lost so much of myself that day in the parking lot,” Brock said said. “But I love what I do, and it is kind of how I define myself — and for that to be taken away? It felt like I had just lost everything.”
The deputy claims Brock bit him during the incident, but medical reports show no evidence of injury, and he’s planning to sue the sheriff’s department over his treatment at the jail.
“[LASD] takes all use of force incidents seriously,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. “The Department is investigating the information and allegations brought forward by Mr. Brock and his attorney. Unfortunately, we cannot comment any further at this time due to the pending litigation in this matter.”
News
Ted Cruz’s Claim the Barbie Movie Has Hidden ‘Chinese Communist Propaganda’ Gets Brilliantly Dismantled
Taking a break from explaining the increasing legal peril Donald Trump is facing, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance called out Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for latching onto the “Barbie” movie as the latest “shiny thing” to be used to distract from the failings of the Republican Party.
In a column for MSNBC, Vance pointed to an interview Cruz gave, before presumably seeing the movie which opened this weekend to packed houses, where he accused the filmmakers of inserting Chinese propaganda in it to warp the minds of unwitting filmgoers.
During the interview, Cruz describes a map seen in the movie that suggests that the Chinese control the South China Sea.
As Vance points out, Cruz is pursuing a “bright shiny thing,’ before adding, “Pundits can discuss the merits of the movie and how it’s brainwashing Americans. Of course, none of that will be true. The map is as real as Barbie herself. It’s a film prop with lots of dotted lines and dashes.”
She then added she doesn’t really want to engage Cruz’s “nonsense,” before adding a laundry list of conservative culture war complaints that are intended to deflect from being held accountable for doing actual policy work in Washington D.C.
“Cruz, educated at Princeton and Harvard Law School, is the former solicitor general of Texas. After law school he clerked for both 4th Circuit Court Judge Michael Luttig and Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist,” she wrote. “But do go on about a movie that has single-handedly made hot pink cool again.”
“Memories fade quickly in an era of mass media consumption. The aftermath of 2020 could have been much worse. People lost their lives while, for 187 minutes, the 45th president of the United States reportedly threw ketchup and refused to calm his rioting supporters. The only logical conclusion is that he refused to quell the attack because he hoped it would succeed. He wanted to stay in office. He didn’t care about democracy. But sure, Senator Cruz, tell us about the most important controversy in America this weekend.” she concluded.
You can watch Cruz’s interview below or at the link.
Ted says the Barbie movie is brainwashing young girls with Chinese propaganda. pic.twitter.com/81kR4CKKV2
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 16, 2023
Image: lev radin / Shutterstock
News
Jack Smith Urged to ‘Detain Trump Pending Trial’ After New Threats of Violence
During an appearance on Dean Obeidallah’s SiriusXM show, a former federal prosecutor laid out a compelling case to take Donald Trumpinto custody and hold him until his case comes to trial.
According to legal expert Glenn Kirschner, there is a solid history of locking up defendants when they are considered a threat to the community, and that Trump’s latest hints about fomenting violenceconstitute a reasonable reason for special counsel Jack Smith to take him out of public circulation
With the host asserting that Trump is becoming more dangerous and has “become a threat to the community,” guest Kirschner claimed it would not be out of the ordinary for him to be detained.
“Donald Trump should be detained pending trial,” the former prosecutor replied. “And I say that not from my own personal preference or animosity, I have for the man.”
“I say it because the law provides that when there is clear and convincing evidence that a defendant pending trial presents a danger to the community he supposed to be detained, or she is supposed to be detained pending trial, that’s the law” he explained. “Everyone has ignored that when it comes to Donald Trump.”
“And we do it at our peril. We as the system, as the institutions of the government,” he continued. “What did we see Donald Trump do recently? He posted President Obama’s address and one of his followers, a guy named Taylor Taranto read it, reposted it on his social media platform and then armed himself with two guns, 400 rounds of ammunition, a machete and then headed toward President Obama’s home.”
Watch below or at the link.
News
DeSantis Makes Wild Claims About Jan. 6: ‘Prove’ to Me It Was an Insurrection
Despite hundreds of people being charged in federal courts with attempting to obstruct an official government proceeding, and several facing or convicted on seditious conspiracy charges, not to mention the more than 1000 charged in connection to the insurrection, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attempted to revive his 2024 GOP presidential campaign on Friday by insisting the events of January 6, 2021 were not an insurrection.
“It was it was not an insurrection,” DeSantis told media personality Russell Brand.
“These are people that were there to attend a rally and then they were there to protest,” DeSantis, an attorney and former JAG lawyer, added, ignoring at least 95 Dept. of Justice prosecutions that included weapons charges.
“Now it devolved and it devolved into a riot, but the idea that this was a plan to somehow over to overthrow the government of the United States is not true. And it’s something that the media had spun up, just to try to basically, you know, get as much mileage out of it and use it for partisan and for political aims,” he claimed.
“And so I know there were a lot of people that were there, who were just there, and they didn’t have any designs on doing anything. And so we just have to be honest about it. If somebody is honestly doing an insurrection against the U.S. government, then prove that that’s the case and I’d be happy to accept it, but all you’re showing me is that there were a lot of protesters there. And it ended up evolving, you know, in ways that was unfortunate, of course, but to say that they were auditioning is just wrong.”
Among those who have called the insurrection an insurrection are the U.S. Dept. of Justice and the Chief of the Metropolitan Police Dept. in Washington, D.C.
On the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021 insurrection, DeSantis took the opportunity to also claim it was not an insurrection.
“Calling Jan. 6 equivalent to ‘Christmas’ for ‘D.C.-New York media,’ Gov. Ron DeSantis said on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol that the day has been used by national media outlets to ‘smear anyone who ever supported Donald Trump,'” the Tampa Bay Times reported.
The paper also published a definition of “insurrection.”
“The crime of insurrection is defined in federal statutes as ‘whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof,’ and can carry penalties of up to 10 years in prison, plus a ban on holding public office. The law was created in reaction to the Civil War and has been ‘largely unused’ in prosecutions throughout American history, according to a report authored by an attorney for the Justice Department’s counterterrorism section,” the paper wrote in 2022.
At the time, the paper also reported, “Florida leads the nation with the highest number of people arrested in connection with the attack, at 76 people, or about 10 percent of the more than 700 people arrested so far.”
Former Republican U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh responded to the Florida governor’s claim, and wrote: “Over 600 people have been convicted so far for trying to obstruct an official government proceeding. They were there to stop the certification of the election. They were there to overthrow the election. It WAS an insurrection. DeSantis is wrong.”
MSNBC’s Medhi Hasan blasted DeSantis on social media.
Florida Politics adds that the governor’s’ remarks “come after DeSantis spent much of Tuesday offering commentary on the siege of the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters seeking to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s election on Jan. 6, 2021.”
“During a CNN interview with Jake Tapper, Ron DeSantis said it was time to move on past the 2020 election and the aftermath, with the former President reportedly being a ‘criminal target’ for the Jan. 6 riot.”
Watch DeSantis below or at this link.
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) argues January 6th was “not an insurrection”:
“There were a lot of people that were there who were just there … If somebody is honestly doing an insurrection against the U.S. government, then prove that that’s the case, and I’ll be happy to accept it.” pic.twitter.com/nLa11Dc1BQ
— The Recount (@therecount) July 21, 2023
