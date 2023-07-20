News
RFK Jr. While Speaking in Televised Public Congressional Hearing Claims ‘I Am Being Censored Here’
Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has promoted un-scientific, anti-vaccine, antisemitic, Sinophobic, and conspiracy theories, spoke before cameras in a televised, public Congressional hearing Thursday and declared he is “being censored here.” He also used his platform to politicize his remarks, attacking his Democratic opponent, President Joe Biden.
The nephew of the late, assassinated President John F. Kennedy and son of the former U.S. Attorney General who was assassinated while running for President, was testifying under oath as a witness in the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.
Kennedy’s testimony came despite being under fire for his recorded remarks baselessly claiming the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was developed to affect Jewish and Chinese people the least and white and Black people the most. Virologists strongly disagree with his claim. Speaker Kevin McCarthy refused to rescind the invitation.
His testimony, and portions of the hearing were carried live on C-SPAN and networks such as Fox News and Newsmax, although the latter two reportedly dropped coverage after remarks damaging to the GOP were made by U.S. Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-VI).
RELATED: ‘Technique Used by Hitler’: 100 House Dems Urge McCarthy to Revoke RFK Jr. Invitation to Testify Before Congress
At the start of the hearing, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) invoked a committee rule that would have brought Kennedy’s testimony into executive session, based on his recent COVID remarks The New York Times called “bigoted.” But in a 10-8 party line vote Republicans blocked her measure and Kennedy was allowed to proceed.
In his testimony Kennedy denied widely-reported allegations his remarks have been antisemitic and anti-Asian, allegations also made by his own sister, Kerry Kennedy.
Before Congress and under oath, as he acknowledged, RFK Jr. declared, “in my entire life and why I’m under oath, in my entire life, I have never uttered a phrase that was either racist or anti semitic.”
“I have spent my life fighting, my professional career fighting for Israel, for the protection of Israel,” Kennedy continued, making a common error that the state and government of Israel and all Jewish people are one and the same.
READ MORE: Admiral’s Response to Question on Why Pentagon’s New Policy on Abortion Is Critical to Military Readiness Goes Viral
“I have a better record on Israel than anybody in this chamber today,” he claimed.
Kennedy also accused the Biden administration of making a $2 billion payout to Iran, which he called a “genocidal program.”
“I’m the only one who’s objected to that,” Kennedy continued. “I’ve fought more ferociously for Israel than anybody, but I am being censored here. Through this target, through through smears through misinterpretations of what I’ve said.”
Watch below or at this link.
Here is how well things are going for RFK Jr. “In my entire life and why I’m under oath. In my entire life. I have never uttered a phrase that was either racist or anti-Semitic.”
Not normal for witnesses to have to declare that they aren’t racist. pic.twitter.com/EVLgqR1BJa
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 20, 2023
News
‘Zero Proof, No Receipts’: House Democrat Slams Republicans After Marjorie Taylor Greene Displays Nude Photos
Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) fired back after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) shared nude photographs of Hunter Biden at a congressional event.
During a House Oversight Committee hearing, Greene displayed several explicit photos of Biden and tried to link him to sex trafficking.
“Today’s hearing is like most of the majority’s investigations and hearings,” Garcia later lamented. “A lot of allegations, zero proof, no receipts, but apparently some dick pics.”
“Now, at a certain point, the American people need some actual evidence, actual evidence, but we’ve seen absolutely none,” he added. “Now, this is, of course, in stark contrast to the Trump crime family.”
Garcia wondered why House Republicans were not investigating former President Donald Trump’s family members.
“The Trump family, who, of course, were actually appointed to White House senior jobs from Ivanka’s Chinese trademarks to Jared’s Qatari real estate bailout and 2 billion in Saudi private equity money,” he remarked. “So where’s that investigation? They were actually in the White House.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
News
Democrat Destroys GOP’s Whistleblowers Claims of 2020 Political Interference: ‘Joe Biden Was Not the President’
During Wednesday’s hearing of the House Oversight Committee, a Democratic U.S. Congressman destroyed Republicans’ allegations of political interference from the U.S. Dept. of Justice with the IRS investigation into Hunter Biden, in a case involving his taxes.
U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), the Ranking Member on the Oversight Committee, slammed House Republicans: “Like every other try by my colleagues to concoct a scandal about President Biden, this one is a complete and total bust.”
Speaking to both of the GOP’s witnesses, who have been presented as whistleblowers from inside the IRS, U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) revealed that delays they felt were unnecessary in potential investigations into or prosecutions of Hunter Biden happened during the Trump administration, when Bill Barr was the Attorney General.
“You were concerned about the complexities of the election cycle and potential delays that arose in connection with the election cycle,” Congressman Krishnamoorthi said to one whistleblower, Gary Shapley. “You said at page 23, ‘And I remember there were always times where we were always on an impending election cycle. It was always the elections being brought up in early 2020. It was the presidential primaries.’ Now, sir. Joe Biden was not the president at that time either. Was he?”
“I mean, the answer to your question is no, he was not,” Shapley replied.
READ MORE: Trump Request Rejected by Federal Judge – Porn Star Hush Money Payoff Case Goes Back to State Court
“You were talking about how the election cycle is delaying decisions by the prosecution. And it turns out that the delay in the election cycle was happening at a time when Joe Biden was not the president,” Congressman Krishnamoorthi continued.
“So, Mr. Ziegler, and you shared concerns about delays related to the election cycle. But at that time, Joe Biden was not the president,” the Illinois Democratic lawmaker added.
“I believe at that time he was the nominee for president,” replied Ziegler.
“Well, he was not the President was he? It’s just a simple question, sir,” Krishnamoorthi said.
“Can you rephrase the question?” Ziegler asked.
“Joe Biden was not the president, in the presidential primaries, in 2020.”
READ MORE: ‘Authoritarianism Will Be on the Ballot’: Experts Sound Alarm Over NYT Bombshell Detailing Trump’s Plans if He Wins in 2024
“Correct. That is correct,” Ziegler replied.
“Finally, Mr. Shapley. You said that warrants were ready as soon as April, 2020 to begin searching for records but actions weren’t taken with regard to those warrants. Again, Joe Biden was not the president in April of 2020. Was he?” the Congressman again asked.
“So I’m confused by a line of questioning. We’re talking about an election to which now President Biden was a part of, so he didn’t have to be the president to have election meddling,” Shapley alleged.
“No, but the question is this: Was he the president at that time, in April 2020?”
“It’s been asked and answered,” Shapley, appearing to grow angered, responded.
“And what’s the answer, sir?” said Krishnamoorthi.
“The election –” Shapley began.
“The answer is” Yes or no?” Krishnamoorthi pressed.
“No,” Shapley said, trying to push back.
READ MORE: Admiral’s Response to Question on Why Pentagon’s New Policy on Abortion Is Critical to Military Readiness Goes Viral
“Thank you. Thank you. I yield back,” the Congressman concluded.
Watch below or at this link.
Krishnamoorthi: Biden was not the president, was he? It’s just a simple question sir
Ziegler: Can you rephrase?
Krishnamoorthi: Joe Biden was not the president during the primaries of 2020
(this is not going well for the GOP witnesses) pic.twitter.com/C2eVqH6z38
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 19, 2023
News
Trump Request Rejected by Federal Judge – Porn Star Hush Money Payoff Case Goes Back to State Court
A federal just has rejected Donald Trump’s request to move the State of New York’s case charging him with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records into the federal court system. The well-known case involves criminal allegations by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg that Trump paid $130,000 to the adult film actress known as Stormy Daniels as hush money but falsely claimed it as legal expenses, and in an attempt to help him win the 2016 presidential election.
U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein on Wednesday ruled that Trump’s alleged actions had nothing to do with him being president, and thus he is not protected by any federal statute.
“Trump has failed to show that the conduct charged by the Indictment is for or relating to any act performed by or for the President under color of the official acts of a President,” Judge Hellerstein ruled. “Trump also has failed to show that he has a colorable federal defense to the Indictment.”
The judge ordered the case returned to the New York Supreme Court.
READ MORE: Top House Republican Blasts Biden’s ‘Political Arm’ Jack Smith for Sending Target Letter That Trump Leaked
In the second strongly-worded smackdown by a federal judge against Donald Trump today, Judge Hellerstein wrote: “Trump argues that a ‘politically motivated’ district attorney who ‘disfavored [Trump’s] acts and policies as President’ caused the grand jury to indict.”
“Trump fails to show, however, that the grand jury lacked a rational basis for the indictment, or that there was ‘widespread resistance by state and local governmental authorities to Acts of Congress and to decisions of [the Supreme] Court.'”
Judge Hellerstein adds, “there is no reason to believe that the New York judicial system would not be fair and give Trump equal justice under the law. Trump fails to make a case of protective jurisdiction.”
Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges in April. This is the first case indicting a former U.S. president.
READ MORE: ‘Unusual’: Judge Cannon Denies Special Counsel Request for a Protective Order in Trump Espionage Act Case
Also on Wednesday another federal judge delivered damning news to Trump. Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected Trump’s request for a new trial in the E. Jean Carroll defamation and sexual assault civil case. A jury had found Trump liable for sexual assault and defamation but not rape. But after Trump’s attorneys argued that because he had not been found liable for rape a new case should be granted, Judge Kaplan wrote that the jury did find Trump raped her, according to the common definition of the word.
“The finding that Ms. Carroll failed to prove that she was ‘raped’ within the meaning of the New York Penal Law does not mean that she failed to prove that Mr. Trump ‘raped’ her as many people commonly understand the word ‘rape.’ Indeed,” Judge Kaplan wrote, “as the evidence at trial recounted below makes clear, the jury found that Mr. Trump in fact did exactly that.”
Image via Shutterstock
