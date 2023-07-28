News
‘Reads Like a Mafia Case’: Reporter Stunned by ‘Mind-Boggling’ New Charges Against Trump
Donald Trump has been slapped with new charges in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, which a veteran correspondent compared to a Mafia investigation.
The former president was indicted Thursday on additional charges of obstruction and willful retention of national defense information in a superseding indictment, and another one of his employees was also charged in the case, and NBC News correspondent Ken Delanian explained the developments to MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
“It’s just extraordinary,” Delanian said. “These allegations rival anything Richard Nixon was accused of. These are additional counts of obstruction of justice, and this indictment reads like a Mafia case. Here, you have — again, these are allegations, and the burden of proof here is high. They don’t have direct witnesses implicating Trump, but this is a scheme to destroy evidence three days after a grand jury subpoena lands on Mr. Trump. It’s mind-boggling.”
“It involves very low-level employees whose lives are about to be ruined unless they cut a deal with prosecutors,” he added. “As for [Walt] Nauta, there’s no sign that he is going to do that. His lawyers are paid for by Mr. Trump – he’s completely loyal, he’s following Mr. Trump around. The other thing I think about these obstruction elements is that, you know, a lot of regular Americans out there who don’t follow this very closely, when they hear about the classified documents case, they have a hard time distinguishing what Trump did from what Joe Biden and Mike Pence did, even though we all know that it is vastly different, right? All three men had classified documents in their possession. Nobody has trouble, I think, differentiating these incredible obstruction of justice charges. Everybody understands what it means to destroy evidence, particularly surveillance video evidence. I have to point out that there’s no allegation in this new superseding indictment that they actually attempted to destroy the tapes.”
RELATED: ‘That timeline is devastating’: CNN legal analyst says Trump’s legal problems just got much worse
The server room where the surveillance video was stored at Mar-a-Lago flooded, destroying possible evidence in the case, but Delanian pointed out the indictment doesn’t include any specific allegations about that incident.
“That’s not in here, there’s nobody that can directly put Mr. Trump in a room and testify, ‘I heard him say to destroy the tapes,'” Delanian said. “It’s all hearsay. It’s Employee No. 4 saying, ‘I talked to Carlos De Oliveira, and that’s what he said.’ What they’d really like is Mr. De Oliveira to testify and tell the truth about his conversations with Mr. Trump. If you read this indictment, the obstruction is extraordinary. Secondly, the mysterious document which we believe was a military plan — well, the indictment now says, it was a political military plan about options for attacking Iran, Donald Trump said it didn’t exist after the original indictment. The government has had it since Trump turned over the first documents in 2022. It’s the subject of a tape you played and a devastating piece of evidence.”
“This superseding indictment, it seems to me, strengthening this already very strong case. We were waiting around yesterday thinking the Jan. 6 indictment was coming, so we’re only at the beginning of really the third inning, I think, of the federal legal troubles for former president Donald Trump.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Image: Evan El Amin/Shutterstock
News
Cursing Congressman Doubles Down: I’m Being Attacked for Swearing at Teenagers Because Republicans Defunded the IRS
U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) has no regrets and no apologies after swearing at and cursing out 16 and 17 year-old U.S. Senate pages Wednesday night who reportedly were in the Capitol Rotunda taking photographs before their final day serving the nation’s lawmakers.
Instead, Congressman Van Orden, who has a history of berating teenagers, is claiming there is nothing wrong with his actions and blames the left for criticizing him – which he suggests is nothing more than playing politics because House Republicans made changes when Kevin McCarthy became Speaker, including ending a COVID-era program for House members to vote by proxy, and for what he claims is defunding IRS agents.
Van Orden, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, attended Trump’s Stop the Steal rally and was at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 after losing his first attempt to become a U.S. Congressman, in a statement did not deny swearing and cursing at the teenaged high-schoolers.
Rather, Van Orden, who that night, his aides say, had hosted a group of about 50 constituents and, according to a photograph (below) had a large amount of alcohol in his congressional office, criticized the teens by suggesting they were treating the Capitol like a “frat house.”
RELATED: Trump Endorses Man Who Was at the Capitol Jan. 6 and Who Bragged About Exposing Man’s Genitals to Unsuspecting Women
“Wake the f*ck up you little sh*ts,” Congressman Van Orden told the Senate pages, according to a transcript one of them wrote down, as The Hill reports. Punchbowl News was first to report the incident. “What the f*ck are you all doing? Get the f*ck out of here. You are defiling the space you [pieces of sh*t].”
“Who the f*ck are you?” he reportedly asked. When told they were Senate pages, Van Orden is said to have replied, “I don’t give a f*ck who you are, get out.”
He does not dispute he cursed out the kids, nor does he dispute the photograph taken from outside his office Wednesday night, which appeared to be filled with bottles of alcohol. Nor does he dispute he was “heard partying loudly” in his congressional office that night.
Per a source, here’s a photo from last night of a bunch of alcohol in Van Orden’s office. Van Orden and staff were heard partying loudly before he cursed out a group of teenage Senate pages pic.twitter.com/W6KF35nfWt
— Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) July 27, 2023
According to Punchbowl News’ Max Cohen, who broke the story on Thursday, Van Orden appeared on local Milwaukee talk radio station WISN Friday morning. He began by appearing to mock the massive criticism he’s received over his verbal abuse of the teenaged pages.
Cohen reports Van Orden said, “for the record, I wanna say I was misquoted. what I actually said was get off my lawn.”
He also said, “the people who have brought this up are not serious people. Let’s stop pretending like they are.”
READ MORE: GOP Congressman Admits ‘Most of What We Do Is Bad’ as McCarthy’s Republicans Push for Federal Government Shutdown
“Here’s why this is a thing. In the last 180 days, we have defunded IRS agents, we ended proxy voting… we opened the people’s house,” Van Orden said, according to Cohen.
But the people who are criticizing the Congressman from Wisconsin include his fellow lawmakers on Capitol Hill, include the entire U.S. Senate, Democrats and Republicans alike.
Thursday evening Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer denounced Van Orden’s attack on the pages. Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joined in that condemnation, saying, “everybody on this side of the aisle feels the same way.”
Schumer: The pages have served this institution with grace. However, I understand a member of the house majority thought it appropriate to curse at some of these young people… I would like to take a moment to thank these pages. pic.twitter.com/Rxz9PLh6Aq
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 28, 2023
Punchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman on Friday adds, “Several top figures in the House Republican leadership told me they were alarmed by Van Orden’s behavior.”
Watch the video of Leaders Schumer and McConnell’s remarks above or at this link.
READ MORE: Largest Texas School District to Eliminate Librarians and Turn Libraries Into ‘Discipline Centers’
News
Largest Texas School District to Eliminate Librarians and Turn Libraries Into ‘Discipline Centers’
The Houston Independent School District, the largest in Texas and the eighth-largest in the United States, will eliminate librarian positions in 28 schools and turn libraries into what are being called “discipline centers,” according to Click2Houston.
Mike Myles, the state-installed schools superintendent and former charter schools CEO, earlier this month announced cuts of up to 600 central office positions.
Texas has a $32 billion state surplus but rather than allocate needed funds to public schools, lawmakers in the majority-Republican state legislature, at the behest of Governor Greg Abbott, just delivered a massive property tax cut.
The move to gut librarians and massively reduce access to books and other material does not appear to be budget related, as librarians will be allowed to apply for other positions.
READ MORE: Nancy Mace Tells Prayer Breakfast About Refusing Sex With Her Fiancé This Morning: ‘I’ll See Him Later’
KHOU reports libraries at those 28 schools “will be repurposed into ‘team centers’ where students who had to be removed from class due to behavioral issues will be placed to watch their class virtually.”
Former HISD librarian and Manager of Library Services, Janice Newsum, says, “When students engage in reading as an activity of choice, they are not only building that reading muscle, but they are also developing their vocabulary and they are understanding a bit about the world that exists outside their block radius.”
Mayor Sylvester Turner appeared to suggest the schools that are losing their librarians are already underserved.
“You don’t close libraries in some of the schools in your most underserved communities, and you’re keeping libraries open in other schools,” Turner said.
Watch Click2Houston’s report below or at this link.
Image via Shutterstock
News
Nancy Mace Tells Prayer Breakfast About Refusing Sex With Her Fiancé This Morning: ‘I’ll See Him Later’
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), appearing at fellow South Carolina Republican Tim Scott’s prayer breakfast, was met with raised eyebrows and some outright criticism after announcing she declined overtures from her fiancé early Thursday morning but suggested she plans to have sex with him later this evening.
“When I woke up this morning at seven, I was getting picked up at 7:45. Patrick, my fiancé, tried to pull me by my waist over this morning in bed and I was like, ‘No, baby, we don’t got time for that this morning. I got to get to the prayer breakfast and I got to be on time.’ A little TMI,” Mace announced at the evangelical event. “I know he can wait. He’s got, we got, I’ll see him later tonight.”
Some on the right are expressing upset over an unmarried Christian Republican woman acknowledging she has sex.
“Typically, most conservative Christians profess to oppose having sex outside of marriage,” Mediaite explained.
READ MORE: Mitch McConnell Has Tripped and Fallen at Least Three Times This Year – Only One Was Reported
The Daily Caller, co-founded by Tucker Carlson, described it as “a frisky story,” and, citing another outlet wrote: “Most of the crowd, including Scott, reportedly laughed at the incident, although some were in shock at the personal story.”
Fox News, which did not even use the word “sex” in its reporting, called it “a risqué anecdote,” and “racy.”
The far right wing website The Post Millennial tweeted “WTF?” in response to Mace’s remarks.
The Washington Post’s Will Sommer served up a selection of responses from the right.
The Nancy Mace prayer breakfast morning-sex speech not getting a great reaction from conservatives. pic.twitter.com/Qkd1MPusUd
— Will Sommer (@willsommer) July 27, 2023
Watch Mace’s remarks below or at this link.
GOP Rep. Nancy Mace tells audience she declined sex this morning to show up at a prayer breakfast: pic.twitter.com/8wwE2lxIMT
— TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 27, 2023
