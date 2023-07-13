News
Fox News Host Demands to Know ‘Why Is Hunter Biden Always in Our Face?’
Fox News host “Judge” Jeanine Pirro on Thursday’s edition of “The Five” demanded to know why President Joe Biden’s son gets so much attention.
In a segment titled, “Cocaine ‘Cover Up’,” Pirro and her right-wing compatriots were criticizing the U.S. Secret Service’s investigation into a small bag of cocaine that was found in a heavily-trafficked guest area of the White House. The investigation proved inconclusive, with agents unable to determine who left the drug.
“There was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area,” the Secret Service said in a statement, ABC News reports. “Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered. At this time, the Secret Service’s investigation is closed due to a lack of physical evidence.”
The agency added it “did not develop latent fingerprints and insufficient DNA was present for investigative comparisons.”
Republicans are outraged that the owner of the small amount of the illegal substance could not be identified.
“And to say that they don’t know who it is, to me, somebody should lose their job over this,” Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) said. “This thing’s a trash can. Everybody wants to pick and choose. They need to shut the whole thing down put the garden hose to it and clean it out.”
Congressman Burchett has said that Congress has no role to play in stoping school shootings. “We’re not going to fix it. Criminals are going to be criminals.”
ABC reports Congressman Burchett said members of Congress who receive a briefing today were told the amount of cocaine was less than one gram.
According to Statista, the street price for one gram of cocaine in 2020 was $120.
Many on the right, ignoring previous First Families, suggested or even insisted the cocaine belonged to Hunter Biden, despite any evidence.
After asking about security cameras, Pirro demanded to know, “Where are the canines? Why don’t you know everyone who’s gone through there?”
“It’s all hogwash,” she continued. “You vacated the building, it was so dangerous when you saw that, what you thought might be anthrax. And now you don’t have anything to say about it.”
“So it’s either a cover up, they’re inept. And in addition to drug testing the staffers I think they got to stop lying to us and coming out and saying – We know Hunter was there,” she baselessly added.
“The reason this is so important is Hunter doesn’t get the plea deal if they can pin this on him,” Pirro continued, despite the White House specifying no member of the First Family had been in that area – in fact, the Biden family had spent that weekend at Camp David.
“And finally, why is Hunter Biden always in our face?” Pirro also demanded to know.
“Why is this guy at the White House? Why is he on Air Force One? Why is he in Ireland? Why is his [sic] idiot State Department dinners? This guy is either a drug addict or a reformed drug addict. We shouldn’t have to deal with him constantly in our face.”
Hunter Biden is a member of America’s First Family. Pirro and Fox News never asked why Donald Trump Jr. was at the White House or traveling with President Trump. They did not ask why Eric Trump was at the White House or traveling with President Trump.
As many on social media noted, “Fox News” is the answer to “why is Hunter Biden always in our face?”
A quick Google search for the term “Hunter Biden” at the FoxNews.com website returned over 90,000 results. But at MSNBC.com, “Hunter Biden” produced just 14,500 results. USAtoday.com? 8770 results. At Rupert Murdoch’s right-wing Wall Street Journal? 205,000 results. And at Murdoch’s NYPost.com, 32,400 results.
Mediaite adds that Fox News has mentioned “Hunter Biden” nearly 400 times in the past two weeks.
“According to the results of a search of Fox News transcripts in the television database TVEyes, Pirro’s reference to ‘Hunter Biden’ was the 393rd such instance in July. That is an average of 30 times a day as of the evening of July 13.”
Watch Pirro below or at this link.
Jeanine Pirro: “Finally, why is Hunter Biden always in our face?! Why is this guy at the White House? … This guy is either a drug addict or a reformed drug addict. We shouldn’t have to deal with him constantly in our face!” pic.twitter.com/iEycods7oE
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 13, 2023
News
House Ethics Committee Re-Opens Investigation Into Matt Gaetz: Report
The House Ethics Committee has re-opened its investigation into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who previously was also under investigation by the U.S. Dept. of Justice over whether or not he had sexual relations with a 17-year old minor and paid for her to travel with him.
“Investigators from the House Ethics Committee have begun reaching out to witnesses as part of a recently revived investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, focused on allegations that he may have engaged in sexual misconduct, illicit drug use or other misconduct,” CNN reports Thursday.
DOJ’s reported decision to not prosecute Rep. Gaetz is not affecting the Ethics Committee’s decision to re-open its own investigation.
“A source familiar with the House panel’s work told CNN that the Justice Department’s decision not to bring charges against Gaetz does not impact what the committee will and won’t investigate. The committee plans to examine the same allegations they were looking into when they opened the investigation in 2021, the source told CNN.”
On April 9, 2021, the House Ethics Committee in a press release wrote: “The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Matt Gaetz may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gift, in violation of House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct. The Committee, pursuant to Committee Rule 18(a), has begun an investigation and will gather additional information regarding the allegations.”
Five days later a bombshell CNN report cited women who alleged Gaetz was present at parties where he sometimes took “pills she believed were recreational drugs.”
“After some parties, money would change hands,” that CNN report also stated. “According to receipts reviewed by CNN, Gaetz and his associate Joel Greenberg, a former county tax commissioner indicted last year on multiple federal charges, used digital payment applications to send hundreds of dollars to at least one woman who attended the parties.”
That report also had stated, “Federal investigators are examining whether Gaetz engaged in a relationship with a woman that began when she was 17, according to people familiar with the investigation. The investigators have also pursued allegations from witnesses and other evidence that Gaetz may have used cash and drugs in his dealings with the young women.”
Gaetz, a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, had sought a pardon from the then-president before he left office, according to The Washington Post. He did not receive one.
In February, Gaetz’s attorneys stated the Dept. of Justice had informed them their client would not be prosecuted. The DOJ, which generally does not comment on investigations, did not comment on the attorneys’ remarks, The New York Times had reported.
Just prior to The Times’ report, CNN in February had reported DOJ leadership had made the decision to not prosecute. “Senior officials reached out to lawyers for multiple witnesses on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter told CNN, to inform them of the decision not to prosecute Gaetz.”
Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing.
News
‘Like a 007 Movie’: Dem Slams Republicans Working With ‘Villain’ Indicted on Arms Trafficking, Foreign Agent Charges
U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) slammed his Republican colleagues on the House Oversight Committee Thursday, over Chairman Jim Comer’s decision to work with a so-called “whistleblower” who was indicted by the U.S., Dept. of Justice on a litany of alleged federal crimes including arms trafficking, working as an unregistered foreign agent for China, and violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.
That witness, Gal Luft, was one of Comer’s star informants in the Chairman’s campaign to baselessly paint President Joe Biden and his family as international criminals, using in part “second-hand hearsay,” as Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said last month. Luft is a fugitive from justice and on the run, DOJ says.
Congressman Moskowitz expressed outrage during a joint subcommittee hearing, which he noted included discussion of the impending National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), must-pass annual legislation that funds the U.S. Military. The Florida Democrat noted the bill is being “held hostage over the culture war.
READ MORE: Dem ‘Apologizes’ to ‘Grand Appliance Party’ for Protecting Kids From Gun Violence Rather Than Protecting Gas Stoves
“It’s not about defense, not about protecting the American people,” he said sarcastically. “No, it’s about abortion, or defending the Confederacy based on amendments that my colleagues have filed, or it’s about books – again, we’re back to books. Or it’s about stopping mitigation to climate change – anyone right now who’s current currently experiencing record flooding or record heat?”
He noted that whatever Republicans try to do in the House to the bill, “the Senate is going to kick all this back to us. They’re going to wipe all this cultural war nonsense out. And so this is just theater.”
And he complained that House Republicans are “focused on the audit of the Pentagon.”
“Can you imagine if someone audited this committee?” Moskowitz asked rhetorically. “Oh, wait, I have that audit of this committee. Actually, it’s in form of an indictment.”
“It’s an indictment by the Department of Justice, because this committee is focusing on working with foreign agents. Right? We want to talk about national security. It’s why you guys are here. It’s about national security, but the main committee is working with an indicted Chinese agent who does business with the Iranian regime, and is an illegal arms dealer to Libya.”
READ MORE: Democrat Grills FBI Director to Prove ‘Trump Surrounded Himself With Criminals’
“All of this in order to own Hunter Biden. That’s how far they’ve stood. It reads like a ‘007’ movie, this indictment, except they’re working with the villain.”
Moskowitz announce he has “sent a letter to the China Select Committee, the chairman of that committee, to open up into an investigation into what’s happening in Oversight, because I’m deeply worried about whether the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] has manipulated the information that’s been provided this committee through their foreign agent that they’re working with, and the information that they’re then providing to the American people.
He said he’s also sent “a letter to the chairman of Foreign Affairs and the chairman of Homeland Security, because I need to know and the American people need to know, they have a right to know whether the indicted foreign agent, the illegal arms salesman who is working within the Iranian regime, who is a supporter of terrorism around the world –that’s who they’re working with. We need to know whether they have jeopardized Homeland Security in their search to help Donald Trump in his reelection.”
Watch below or at this link.
Moskowitz: The American people need to know whether the indicted foreign agent, the illegal arms salesman… that’s who they’re working with, we need to know if they have jeopardized homeland security in their search to help Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/9jYeft9yS4
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 13, 2023
News
Jim Jordan Snags RFK Jr. to Testify at Weaponization Committee Hearing on Alleged Government Censorship
Conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will testify as a witness next week before Chairman Jim Jordan’s House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. Jordan has been under pressure from Republicans to produce actual evidence of so-called weaponization. Some have warned his committee may “simply be a Fox News clip generator.”
The announcement that RFK Jr. will be a witness came Wednesday evening, with the Committee saying its “hearing will examine the federal government’s role in censoring Americans, the Missouri v. Biden case, and Big Tech’s collusion with out-of-control government agencies to silence speech.”
Hour later, Fox News ran an article quoting RFK Jr., who said: “I was the first person censored by the Biden administration.”
READ MORE: Mitch McConnell Defends Clarence Thomas
According to Fox News, “Kennedy said the White House entreated Twitter and Facebook to censor him within two days of President Biden’s inauguration.”
“I’m still being censored. We know the FBI is involved in that censorship as well as a whole plethora of other federal agencies,” Kennedy alleged.
Experts note the federal government has spent years under both the Biden and Trump administrations, fighting dangerous misinformation, on issues such as COVID-19 and vaccines, and voting and elections. Legal experts including civil rights groups say notifying social media platforms of dangerous misinformation is not censorship, but a Trump-appointed federal judge recently disagreed.
In April, reporting on Kennedy’s entrance into the 2024 presidential race, the Associated Press described him as “an anti-vaccine activist and scion of one of the country’s most famous political families.”
READ MORE: Inflation Is Plummeting Across America – But Not in Ron DeSantis’ Florida
Noting he is the “nephew of President John F. Kennedy and the son of his slain brother Robert F. Kennedy,” the AP said he “was once a bestselling author and environmental lawyer who worked on issues such as clean water.”
“But more than 15 years ago, he became fixated on a belief that vaccines are not safe. He emerged as one of the leading voices in the anti-vaccine movement, and his work has been described by public health experts and even members of his own family as misleading and dangerous.”
Democrats on Wednesday expressed opposition to hosting Kennedy. “We believe in candidates for president who believe in science and vaccines,” and said his beliefs are not “grounded in reality.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
