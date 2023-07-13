Fox News Host Demands to Know ‘Why Is Hunter Biden Always in Our Face?’

Fox News host “Judge” Jeanine Pirro on Thursday’s edition of “The Five” demanded to know why President Joe Biden’s son gets so much attention.

In a segment titled, “Cocaine ‘Cover Up’,” Pirro and her right-wing compatriots were criticizing the U.S. Secret Service’s investigation into a small bag of cocaine that was found in a heavily-trafficked guest area of the White House. The investigation proved inconclusive, with agents unable to determine who left the drug.

“There was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area,” the Secret Service said in a statement, ABC News reports. “Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered. At this time, the Secret Service’s investigation is closed due to a lack of physical evidence.”

The agency added it “did not develop latent fingerprints and insufficient DNA was present for investigative comparisons.”

Republicans are outraged that the owner of the small amount of the illegal substance could not be identified.

“And to say that they don’t know who it is, to me, somebody should lose their job over this,” Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) said. “This thing’s a trash can. Everybody wants to pick and choose. They need to shut the whole thing down put the garden hose to it and clean it out.”

Congressman Burchett has said that Congress has no role to play in stoping school shootings. “We’re not going to fix it. Criminals are going to be criminals.”

ABC reports Congressman Burchett said members of Congress who receive a briefing today were told the amount of cocaine was less than one gram.

According to Statista, the street price for one gram of cocaine in 2020 was $120.

Many on the right, ignoring previous First Families, suggested or even insisted the cocaine belonged to Hunter Biden, despite any evidence.

After asking about security cameras, Pirro demanded to know, “Where are the canines? Why don’t you know everyone who’s gone through there?”

“It’s all hogwash,” she continued. “You vacated the building, it was so dangerous when you saw that, what you thought might be anthrax. And now you don’t have anything to say about it.”

“So it’s either a cover up, they’re inept. And in addition to drug testing the staffers I think they got to stop lying to us and coming out and saying – We know Hunter was there,” she baselessly added.

“The reason this is so important is Hunter doesn’t get the plea deal if they can pin this on him,” Pirro continued, despite the White House specifying no member of the First Family had been in that area – in fact, the Biden family had spent that weekend at Camp David.

“And finally, why is Hunter Biden always in our face?” Pirro also demanded to know.

“Why is this guy at the White House? Why is he on Air Force One? Why is he in Ireland? Why is his [sic] idiot State Department dinners? This guy is either a drug addict or a reformed drug addict. We shouldn’t have to deal with him constantly in our face.”

Hunter Biden is a member of America’s First Family. Pirro and Fox News never asked why Donald Trump Jr. was at the White House or traveling with President Trump. They did not ask why Eric Trump was at the White House or traveling with President Trump.

As many on social media noted, “Fox News” is the answer to “why is Hunter Biden always in our face?”

A quick Google search for the term “Hunter Biden” at the FoxNews.com website returned over 90,000 results. But at MSNBC.com, “Hunter Biden” produced just 14,500 results. USAtoday.com? 8770 results. At Rupert Murdoch’s right-wing Wall Street Journal? 205,000 results. And at Murdoch’s NYPost.com, 32,400 results.

Mediaite adds that Fox News has mentioned “Hunter Biden” nearly 400 times in the past two weeks.

“According to the results of a search of Fox News transcripts in the television database TVEyes, Pirro’s reference to ‘Hunter Biden’ was the 393rd such instance in July. That is an average of 30 times a day as of the evening of July 13.”

Watch Pirro below or at this link.