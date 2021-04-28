‘Your President Has Your Back’: Biden Calls on Congress to Pass LGBTQ Equality Act (Video)

President Joe Biden in his Joint Address Wednesday night called on Congress to pass the LGBTQ Equality Act.

“I also hope Congress can get to my desk the Equality Act to protect the rights of LGBTQ Americans,” President Biden declared. “To all the transgender Americans watching at home – especially the young people who are so brave – I want you to know that your president has your back.”

The legislation was passed in the House on February 25, by a 224-206 vote. Just three Republicans joined Democrats to pass the bill. It is now sitting in the Senate with little hope of GOP support to get to the necessary 60 votes.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), who has refused to say if he supports the bill, is seen as the key hold up on the left. He also currently refuses to support killing the filibuster, meaning either way he is the lynchpin.

