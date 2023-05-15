News
‘Out of Control Rage’: Devastating Details Emerge From Violent Baseball Bat Attack on Dem Congressman’s Aides
Details from the violent attack on staffers at the district office of U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) are emerging.
Congressman Connolly, who has served in the House of Representatives since 2009, says a man entered his office Monday morning asking for the Virginia Democratic lawmaker.
CNN’s Manu Raju reports Rep. Connolly was at “a ribbon cutting [ceremony] at the time for a food bank when the assailant drove to his district office and entered the building.”
The alleged assailant was carrying a metal baseball bat, Connolly told Raju, and exhibited “out of control rage,” whacking one of the aides in the head.
READ MORE: GOP Senator Under Fire Doubles Down: ‘I Look at a White Nationalist as a Trump Republican’ (Video)
“Rep. Gerry Connolly told me the assailant — who attacked two of his aides today — did so with a metal bat. The attacker struck one senior aide in the head with the metal bat, he said. The attacker also hit an intern — on her first day on the job — on the side with the bat.”
“The attacker, who is a constituent from his district but who Connolly says he doesn’t know, caused wide damage in his office, shattering glass in a conference room and breaking computers along the way.”
“He was filled with out of control rage,” Connolly told Raju.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
News
Trump Now Taking Direct Credit for Abolishment of Roe v. Wade but ‘Muddling Around’ on an Actual Abortion Policy
Recognizing the vast majority of Americans remain committed to abortion as a constitutional right yet desperate to appeal to his base, Donald Trump is now taking direct credit for the U.S. Supreme Court having overturned Roe v. Wade last year while falsely claiming many in the “pro-life” movement sees a six-week ban, which his likely 2024 opponent Ron DeSantis recently signed into law, as too extreme.
“I was able to get us to the table by terminating Roe v. Wade. That’s the most important thing that’s ever happened for the pro-life movement,” Trump told The Messenger, a new news outlet that launched Monday.
He dd not stop there.
“I know it’s shocking. But it’s happening,” Trump told The Messenger’s Marc Caputo. “For 50 years, they’ve been trying to get rid of Roe v Wade. I was able to do it. Nobody else could have done that but me. And I was able to do it [by nominating] three excellent judges on the Justices of the Supreme Court. And I was able to do that. What it did more than anything else is it gave us a tremendous power of negotiation, which we didn’t have, the pro-life movement, a tremendous power of negotiation. … Now the pro-life movement has the power to negotiate a deal that’s acceptable for them.”
READ MORE: GOP Congressman’s Aide Tied to Neo-Nazi: Report
The “pro-life” movement, which does not consist of any one particular organization, largely demands a compete and total ban on all abortion. Many also demand no exceptions for rape or incest, and rarely exceptions of the life of the mother.
Worse, as The New York Times reported in January, even in states that have banned abortion but allow exceptions, few are actually granted.
Caputo asked Trump specifically about Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, expected to formally announce his 2024 presidential run within days. DeSantis, behind closed doors surrounded by several dozen anti-abortion activists, quietly signed a six-week ban into law last month.
“Well, he has to do what he has to do,” Trump said of the Florida far-right governor. “If you look at what DeSantis did, a lot of people don’t even know if he knew what he was doing. But he signed six weeks, and many people within the pro-life movement feel that that was too harsh.”
READ MORE: DeSantis Just Made It Illegal for Doctors to Refuse to Treat Unvaccinated Patients – But Legal to Refuse LGBTQ Ones
Republican turned Democrat Ron Filipkowski, a former federal prosecutor and current frequent political commentator and activist, says this interview “out today from Trump really has the pro-lifers upset.”
“He is muddling around trying to find a path to take on the abortion issue, which he blames for their poor showing in the midterms. This nonsense answer satisfies nobody and has them pretty confused.”
“When he says ‘many people within the pro-life movement,’ there is NOBODY in the pro-life movement who feels this way,” Filipkowski adds. “This is the way HE feels because he knows that is what the polls show.”
Asked if he thinks six weeks is too harsh, Trump tells Caputo, ““I’m looking at all alternatives. I’m looking at many alternatives. But I was able to get us to the table by terminating Roe v. Wade. That’s the most important thing that’s ever happened for the pro-life movement.”
Trump refused to be pinned down.
When asked if he would sign a six-week ban, all he would say was, “I’m looking at all [options].”
News
‘Impossibly Wrong’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Leveled for Providing ‘Absurd’ Cover for Violent Trump Followers
An expert of extremism who appeared before the Republican-led House Oversight Committee last week where she battled with Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene took the controversial Georgia lawmaker to task for assertions she made in a way that she couldn’t when providing testimony.
Taking to MSNBC, Cynthia Miller-Idriss, who runs the Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab (PERIL) at American University, called out Taylor Greene for stating she has seen no evidence that some supporters of Donald Trump are violent.
According to the extremism expert, the Georgia lawmaker was being ridiculous.
As she noted, when she was asked specifically about Trump followers, she told the committee, “If they’re calling for violence, it doesn’t matter to me who they support,” to which Taylor Greene replied, “I haven’t seen any.”
READ MORE: ‘Beyond embarrassing’: Morning Joe panel roasts James Comer for ‘losing’ key Biden witness
“There are two ways to interpret her words. Either she meant she hasn’t seen any violent extremists anywhere, or she meant she had not seen any Trump supporters who had called for violence. Both statements are absurd,” she wrote, before adding Greene is trafficking in exactly they type of disinformation her group has been warning about.
As to Greene’s running cover for Trump’s followers, she wrote, “That statement is so impossibly wrong that it is hard to imagine it needs to be challenged. But when an elected official says something that so clearly contradicts all available evidence, it merits correction. And the facts are absolutely clear.”
“Hundreds of Trump supporters have been arrested for criminal charges related to their violence at the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. Several members of the extremist Oathkeepers and Proud Boys groups have already been convicted of the serious charge of seditious conspiracy for their actions,” she explained before adding, “If Greene meant that she hasn’t seen any violent extremists at all, then she must not be looking at any of the evidence.”
News
Watch: Fox News Host Praises Vigilante Subway Killer in Culture Where ‘So Many Young People’ Are ‘Gender-Confused’
Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy complained that a “crisis of masculinity” was preventing killings by subway vigilantes.
On a Sunday Fox & Friends segment, Campos-Duffy defended Daniel Penny after he allegedly killed Jordan Neely on a subway for being disruptive. Penny is facing criminal charges.
The host commented after one New Yorker said he might not have intervened like Penny.
“I thought, wow, that guy definitely won’t protect me if I’m on a train and the crazy person was trying to kill me or attack me or punch me in the face,” she said, “which there are plenty of videos of online of, you know, crazy people punching women in the face and then the men around them doing nothing.”
“And so I think this also, you know, there’s a legal aspect to this. There’s a really important cultural aspect,” the host added. “I think we live in a culture that already has a crisis of masculinity where so many young people are walking around.”
Campos said “gender-confused” men may fail to act.
“They don’t know,” she opined. “They’re gender confused. Am I a woman? Am I a man? What am I? Am I binary?”
Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.
