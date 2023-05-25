News
Former White House Lawyer Predicts Trump Indictment ‘Soon’ – Calls Special Counsel Jack Smith ‘Trump’s Worst Nightmare’
Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal thinks the indictment for Donald Trump is coming “soon” in the federal case around the documents scandal.
Speaking to MSNBC on Wednesday, Katyal said that what is coming down the pike for Trump is going to be his “worst nightmare” because it involves people like special counsel Jack Smith and Attorney General Merrick Garland, neither of whom are the extremist political players that Trump wishes they were.
“He has a long-standing reputation in Washington of being bipartisan, of being a careful and respected jurist on both sides of the aisle,” Katyal said of Garland. “But nonetheless, [he’s] a political appointee. So, as between those two, when we’re talking about something as sensitive as ‘do you indict a former president,’ it would make all the sense in the world that’s a Jack Smith determination. That’s what Donald Trump is afraid of. He’s afraid of having someone independent do this. If it’s someone political, [Trump] can trash it as being political or this or that. This is Trump’s worst nightmare.”
Host Nicolle Wallace remembered in 2018 when Donald Trump told the press that he was excited to speak to special counsel Robert Mueller and would be testifying in person. Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig said that it’s the perfect example of how Trump is a “master in his own mind of the legal strategy, but more importantly the communication strategy. He’s decided, I’m going to break my own news.”
She went on to say that reporters have heard for weeks that the Smith probe was “nearly cooked, and it’s expected there will be charges. Those have not gone to the attorney general yet, but it’s looming, and Donald Trump knows that too.”
Katyal explained that the Justice Department rules are to bring cases when they’re ready and not consider politics one way or the other.
“My expectation is this is going to be soon,” he predicted. “That’s what — you know, the scope of the investigation, how it heated up in the last few weeks, you know, The Wall Street Journal story which broke some of this said there’s still some investigation left to be done. But I suspect it’s not much.”
He added in the caveat of Georgia, where the D.A. claimed charges were “imminent,” but a lawyer snafu means it will be closer to the end of July or early August that charges would fall in that case.
“But I think Carol is right, the attorney general is also thinking about the clock,” Katyal continued. “Not just the campaign clock, but also the election. And if a Republican wins, say it’s [Gov. Ron] DeSantis (D-FL) or something like that. They may try to pardon Trump and avoid these charges. So, you want to try to get this to a jury so you have a final record of what the jury thinks happened before the prosecution might otherwise be truncated.”
DeSantis Fails to Launch as Twitter Spaces Crashes – Second Try Leads to ‘#DeSaster’
Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis attempted to launch his 2024 presidential campaign on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk, but failed to launch as the social media’s live audio platform repeatedly crashed.
The event was supposed to begin at 6:00 PM ET, but started late, never seemed to get off the ground, and sometime around 6:20 just abruptly ended.
The mockery of both Musk and DeSantis was widespread.
Presidential historian Michael Beschloss weighed in several times.
“Is Twitter audio conking out because DeSantis has gotten cold feet about running for President?”
“DeSantis announcement still crashing after fifteen minutes–not an inspiring harbinger of his leadership competence as President.”
“It’s twenty minutes in, and still the DeSantis announcement is crashing–anyone have a metaphor to suggest?”
Twitter seemed to be fueled by massive mockery.
“The DeSantis live event on Twitter has already featured reverb, audio cutting out, chatter from the participants as they scramble to fix audio problems, and now another extended period of silence,” reporter Jamie Dupree tweeted. “‘The servers are straining somewhat’ as someone whispers in the background.”
That someone appears to have been Musk.
“Servers are straining somewhat” — Elon Musk on his Twitter Space with Ron DeSantis pic.twitter.com/XOm6jcX8G2
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 24, 2023
Attorney Brad Moss appeared to mock both Musk and his SpaceX Starship explosion last month that reportedly “spread particulate matter for miles.”
“Elon’s products usually blow up so this is nothing new,” Moss tweeted.
Democratic political strategist Tom Bonier summed it up as Twitter appeared to pull the plug: “And just like that, the DeSantis launch ended. Without ever really beginning.”
But Musk tried again, and with a far smaller audience, according to the counter on the app, about 205,000 listening. The second time the technical aspects seemed to work better.
Host David Sacks asked DeSantis why he chose to launch his campaign on Twitter Spaces, and the Florida governor replied that just as he bucked convention during the COVID pandemic, he decided to not follow the crowd in launching his campaign.
DeSantis did not mention his coronavirus statistics, including Florida ranking third in total cases and deaths, and in the top 10 for per capita cases and deaths.
Even before the first attempt failed, the Biden Campaign was quick to capitalize on the mayhem, tweeting a link to donate, saying, “This link works.”
Biden is trolling Musk and DeSantis in real time. https://t.co/IZJ1tHkpIS
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 24, 2023
But even once the second attempt was live, the discussion was widely panned.
Veteran Republican presidential campaign strategist Stuart Stevens tweeted, “As presidential announcements go, this is the three stoned guys who couldn’t get a date in their dorm room on Saturday night version.”
SiriusXM host Michelangelo Signorile, a veteran journalist, observed, “DeSantis could have had millions of people watching as he launched if he did this on TV. Instead he got 100k listening to whiny rich guys on this broken down app, which malfunctioned at the start. And many of those people listening are just here for the train wreck.”
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes concluded, “I’m sorry but this is an ASTOUNDINGLY HUMILIATING degree of incompetence. Unspinnable failure. Total and complete. Fully public.”
Making clear DeSantis has made enemies nationwide, the DC Public Library tweeted, “We have better audio and don’t ban books.”
By the end, “#DeSaster” was trending on Twitter.
Dem ‘Apologizes’ to ‘Grand Appliance Party’ for Protecting Kids From Gun Violence Rather Than Protecting Gas Stoves
U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz of Florida, one of the more prolific Democrats in the House of Representatives, mocked the GOP and his Republican colleagues during the Oversight Committee’s hearing on gas stoves.
“I want to apologize on behalf of the Democratic Party that we have decided to put kids’ safety, in their neighborhoods from getting gunned down, in movie theaters, or grocery stores, or school churches, or synagogues – we as Democrats have clearly lost our way that we are not focused on appliances,” Congressman Moskowitz said sarcastically in the viral video below.
Officially called, “Consumer Choice on the Backburner: Examining the Biden Administration’s Regulatory Assault on Americans’ Gas Stoves,” Wednesday’s hearing was a magnet for mockery, as some Republicans outright lied about Biden administration’s claims and plans.
Congressman Byron Donalds (R-FL) falsely claimed that the Biden Administration was forcing, or trying to force, Americans to replace their gas stoves with electric ones that don’t cause the type of dangerous air pollution gas stoves in the home do when there is poor air circulation.
“I’m not even joking around, because this thing is stupid,” Rep. Donalds told the committee. “For black and brown communities, the cost of actually having to go out and buy a new appliance, or to retrofit your kitchen is far more dangerous to your bottom line and to your pocketbook. I’m being honest, far more dangerous.”
“What we can’t do are these crazy demands from the Department of Energy and from the EPA,” he said at the end of his diatribe.
None of which is true. DOE and EPA are not mandating gas stoves be banned. What they want is all new construction – new buildings – to not have gas stoves. There’s no requirement to replace your current gas stove, although studies show they can be more dangerous than electric stoves.
In January, Yahoo News reported, “Gas stoves have given 650,000 U.S. children asthma, study finds,” but the GOP quickly dismissed those findings.
In fact, however, studies going back decades have shown gas stoves can be harmful to your health, and your children’s health, especially when there’s inadequate ventilation.
“There is about 50 years of health studies showing that gas stoves are bad for our health, and the strongest evidence is on children and children’s asthma,” the co-author of a study, cited by Bloomberg, said.
Rep. Donalds was responding to Oversight Ranking Democratic member Cori Bush, who told the committee she was there to “discuss climate, the environment, and the very air we breathe – not just gas stoves. I w9sh my Republican colleagues were as concerned about the Black and Brown communities on the front lies of our climate crisis as they are about an appliance.”
“This proposed rule is not a ban on gas stoves,” Bush declared, repeating her remarks. “We are regulating indoor air pollution.”
U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown (D-OH) also blasted Republicans: “You know what they are banning? Abortions. You know what they are banning? Books. You know what they won’t ban? Assault weapons, but we are sitting up here talking about a ban on gas stoves.”
Congressman Moskowitz’s remarks, however, went viral.
“You know, and it’s warm, and you’re in the kitchen, and you stare into the knobs of your beautiful stainless steel beauty. I got it, I get the bravado – we can pry your gas stove from your cold dead hands, or, give me my gas stove or give me death,” Rep. Moskowitz said as he mocked House Republicans.
“You know I have a six-burner double oven range that sits on legs. I mean, I miss her, right now, as as we’re talking about it. And, and so I think because it’s a two party system, I think when my colleagues across the aisle, the the other party, show leadership, the leadership of our times that is desperately needed, Democrats like myself, should commend them.”
“And I want to apologize on behalf of the Democratic Party that we have decided to put kids’ safety in their neighborhoods, from getting gunned down in movie theaters or grocery stores or school churches or synagogues, we as Democrats have clearly lost our way that we are not focused on appliances. And so we’re finally seeing our friends across the aisle stand up for parents all across the country as they tuck their kid in at night. As they dress them for school in the morning, as they are worried that they may not come home. My friends across the aisle are telling those parents, you can breathe a sigh of relief that the Grand Appliance Party is going to make sure your gas stove goes nowhere.”
“You, you might own a small business,” he continued, “and you are worried about how you’re going to pay your employees if we default. The good news for you today is that if you have to shutter your business because the country defaults, your gas stove will still be there. And so, you know, I look forward to the legislation of our time the Appliance Bill of Rights that might come in front of this committee.”
The video has been seen over 850,000 times in under six hours.
Watch below or at this link.
Moskowitz: The good news for you today is that if you have to shut down your business because the country defaults, your gas stove will still be there. And so, you know, I look forward to the legislation of our time, the appliance bill of rights pic.twitter.com/HuWSjSYaz9
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 24, 2023
It’s a Day That Ends in ‘Y’ So Trump Is Once Again Going After E. Jean Carroll
Despite a jury’s decision that ordered him to pay E. Jean Carroll $5 million, despite her having a separate defamation lawsuit pending, Donald Trump once again on Wednesday is publicly going after the 79-year old journalist whose case, should she win, could add another $10 million or more to her coffers.
Wednesday morning Trump resurfaced what appears to be an 11-year old Facebook post from Carroll, which has been making its way around far-right wing blogs, and ordinarily would have served to stoke his ego. He posted a screenshot of it to his Truth Social account.
The first part of Carroll’s post reads, “I’m a MASSIVE Apprentice fan” – referring to Trump’s former reality TV show.
The second part simply says, “Two many good TV shows on Sunday Night! My God! What do YOU watch?”
Atop the image of her remarks, Trump on Wednesday wrote, “Is she, in actuality, a stalker?”
Carroll’s expert attorney is Robbie Kaplan, perhaps best-known for successfully representing LGBT icon Edie Windsor at the U.S. Supreme Court, in the case that overturned a large section of the discriminatory Defense of Marriage Act.
On Monday Kaplan amended Carroll’s defamation lawsuit against Trump to include his remarks about Carroll that he made during his recent CNN town hall. In that lawsuit Carroll is asking for $10 million.
On Tuesday, undeterred, Trump again went after Carroll, “reiterating the same statements about her he’s been making since 2019,” as MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin noted.
Among them are Trump’s repeated claim he doesn’t know Carroll, and “never met her or touched her.” He also alleged Tuesday she had previously made a racist remark about her then-husband. In addition to other claims, the ex-president called Carroll’s allegations “Fake” and “Made Up.” And in all-caps, he called it a “scam” and the trial “unfair.”
Rubin also explained that on Tuesday Trump was to appear before a judge who could have brought the hammer down on the ex-president for his social media remarks in a separate case, his Manhattan criminal indictment.
After his appearance, Mother Jones reported, “Donald Trump was summoned to appear Tuesday before a Manhattan judge, who warned the former president that he could face additional legal trouble if he publicly rants about the evidence against him in his criminal fraud case—a recurring problem during the E. Jean Carroll sexual assault lawsuit earlier this month. Trump’s virtual appearance was brief, and New York judge Juan Merchan spoke to him gently. But the message was clear: Do not try to mess with this trial.”
