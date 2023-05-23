RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
‘Cult’: Some of the Most ‘Shocking’ Things Producers Discovered for New Duggar Documentary
The latest installment of the Duggar family’s life story is about to be screened in an Amazon documentary, coming two years after family member Josh Duggar was found guilty of possession of child pornography.
As he serves more than 12 years in prison, “Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets” walks through the issues that stemmed from Josh and the links the family – made famous in the TLC reality series“19 Kids and Counting” – has to a radical religious sect that People Magazine characterized as “concerning.”
The documentary outlines the controversial Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) church and the ways in which the church shaped the family’s decisions and behavior.
“There are so many thousands of families that have been hurt by this and have not had a voice, not for lack of trying, for many, many, many years,” said Olivia Crist, one of the executive producers. “I mean, hope, the takeaway is really hearing the survivors, hearing what they’ve been through. And then, I think also for people still in, trapped in a fundamentalist or IBLP group, that hopefully this is a chance for them to say, ‘Hey, it is possible to get out and that they’re not alone.'”
“Josh Duggar is really the tip of the iceberg in this group,” she confessed in the documentary.
Prior to Josh’s arrest, he confessed to molesting young girls. Among those were his sisters Jill Duggar Dillary and Jessa Duggar Seewald.
Crist revealed that Josh grew up “in a system that is inherently abusive and [has a] lack of sex education.” That kind of environment, she explained, “breeds abuse” by blocking children from any other adults in their lives.
“I think throughout the show, we see that in so many different areas,” she told People. “And systems like this, that’s, unfortunately, how they’re set up with this authoritarian [notion of] ‘men have all the control and women and children have to be submissive to that control’ — I think that is just a recipe for absolute disaster.”
In March, Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo released a tell-all book about the “darker side” of growing up in the family and the church. She described it as an “unhealthy version” of Christianity.
“I was just so crippled with fear, and I didn’t know why,” she told The New York Times in an interview.
Amy (Duggar) King similarly has attacked her aunt and uncle for protecting their son Josh, despite knowing he was a predator.
“I don’t think anyone would make the mistake of assuming I support my cousin,” Amy wrote to People in May 2022. “I’m struggling to even find the words to express how angry I am. I’m angry at my cousin. I am deeply disappointed in him as a person. … But let me tell you I am furious at the family that looked the other way and still today, refuse to hold him accountable.”
Crist also revealed Jill “was hesitant” to tell her story. “I won’t speak for her fully on that. But yes, I think at the end of the day we’re just really honored and humbled that they trusted us with their stories.”
Calling it a “cult,” Crist said that the documentary goes into a lot of abuse that happens under the guise of a church. She noted that they researched just “how far and wide the IBLP ideology went.”
“It went into our police system. It went into the military. And I think also, just how far and wide, like I said, the ideology spread,” she said. “You can speak to a family who is part of IBLP Australia or part of IBLP and live in Tennessee and you’re going to see the same exact thing happen in terms of really just this pandemic of abuse that Gothard’s teachings inhabit.”
Another executive producer, Julia Willoughby Nason, said she found it “shocking” while listening “to survivor stories.” Talking to People, she thinks “the far-reaching quality of this ideology was extremely shocking to me, especially how it’s so ingrained in our modern-day culture present day with the political stakes of our human rights at play here.”
“I feel like being a woman in this culture, whether I’m coming from a place of a high control system as IBLP or coming from not that place, just inherently being a woman, I could identify with the themes of abuse and trauma that we’re going through these people’s lifelines,” she added.
There were so many things that they discovered that they had to start editing. It’s a four-part series, but she explained the IBLP has been around since the 1960s, and there’s room for future episodes.
“There’s certainly a lot more we could say,” Crist explained. “And I think, too, where we land, the last episode is a jumping-off point for this larger political conversation, is also something that is of interest of further exploring.”
Nason isn’t merely an EP on the project, her documentaries frequently focus on “exposing the underbelly of systems of control.” Her work includes a Trayvon Martin documentary and one about the fake concert/scam Fyre, and she’s currently at work on a mini-series about the Murdaugh murders.
“But one of the things I want to highlight is really the educational neglect that happened to a lot of these children is really astonishing. Their education was not sufficient,” Crist also. “There are organizations out there — the Coalition for Responsible Homeschooling is one great one — that are doing really good work to advocate for the rights of children.”
The trailer for the documentary reveals that the Duggars are only the tip of the IBLP plan that involves training them in political engagement, sending their children into the halls of Congress, and to intern in the White House.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
‘Impacting the Culture With Biblical Truth’: Christian Nationalist Anti-LGBT Group Launches New Church Network
The Family Research Council has launched a new “Association of Churches and Ministries” dedicated to “impacting the culture with biblical truth.” According to FRC, “The Association of Churches and Ministries equip churches, pastors, ministries, and ministry leaders to be Ambassadors for the truth in a world that either hates the truth or denies it exists.”
In reality, FRC’s leaders have a dubious relationship with the truth. For example, they spread former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election and participated in his illegitimate effort to stay in power after he lost to President Joe Biden. The group promotes false Christian nationalist history.
FRC is intensely opposed to legal abortion and legal equality for LGBTQ people and portrays LGBTQ equality as a dire threat to religious liberty.
At its 2021 Pray Vote Stand conference, George Barna told religious-right activists that it is parents’ responsibility to shape their children’s worldview. But since not enough people—and not enough Christians—meet FRC’s standards for holding a genuine “biblical worldview,” Barna said those who do have a responsibility to “look for opportunities” to indoctrinate other people’s children.
In an email promoting the benefits of paying to join FRC’s new association, FRC President Tony Perkins plays up the supposed threat posed by “cancel culture.” A promotional video on the association’s website features images of LGBTQ equality activists and Black Lives Matter protesters as exemplars of threats to churches. Among the services the video touts is candidate training to church members who feel called to run for public office.
The new church association joins other FRC projects, including Perkins’ “Washington Watch” radio show, news and commentary platform “The Washington Stand,” the Pray Vote Stand activist conference (formerly known as the Values Voter Summit), the Watchmen on the Wall gathering for pastors, the Center for Biblical Worldview, and “Stand Courageous,” FRC’s “manhood” project.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Ugandan Lawmakers Pass Updated ‘Kill the Gays’ Bill
Lawmakers in Uganda on Tuesday once again passed the anti-LGBTQ capital punishment “Kill the Gays” bill, and have sent it to President Yoweri Museveni’s desk for his signature. The legislation provides for the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality,” and 20 years in prison for “promoting” homosexuality.
Last month the president of the East African nation returned the bill to lawmakers, asking them to remove penalties for identifying as LGBTQ, which they did, the Associated Press reports.
“Homosexuality was already illegal in the East African country under a colonial-era law criminalizing sexual activity ‘against the order of nature.’ The punishment for that offense is life imprisonment,” according to the AP.
“Aggravated homosexuality” is defined as “cases of sexual relations involving a minor and other categories of vulnerable people, or when the perpetrator is infected with HIV,” the AP reports. “A suspect convicted of ‘attempted aggravated homosexuality’ can be imprisoned for up to 14 years, in prison, and the offense of ‘attempted homosexuality’ is punishable by up to 10 years, according to the bill.”
READ MORE: Ted Cruz Defends Clarence Thomas by Co-Opting Controversial Covers From a Black-Owned 1990s Magazine That Attacked Him
Western nations including the United States have urged President Museveni to veto the extreme legislation, but he has signaled he supports it.
Last month he said homosexuality was “a big threat and danger to the procreation of human race [sic],” The Guardian reported. “Africa should provide the lead to save the world from this degeneration and decadence, which is really very dangerous for humanity. If people of opposite sex [sic] stop appreciating one another then how will the human race be propagated?”
His comments came just days after a conference on “family values and sovereignty,” which “was promoted by the Ugandan parliament, the African Bar Association and the Nigerian-based Foundation for African Cultural Heritage. Delegates could also attend the conference online, hosted by the US evangelical Christian organisation Family Watch International, which is defined as an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, a watchdog that monitors the far right. The president of Family Watch, Sharon Slater, who also chairs the UN Family Rights Caucus lobby group, spoke at the event.”
During that conference Uganda’s First Lady Janet Museveni posted a tweet praising Family Watch International’s Slater.
I recently had the honor of meeting with Ms. Sharon Slater, President of Family Watch International, & her team. They attended the first African Regional Inter-Parliamentary Conference in Uganda, focusing on global challenges that threaten African families & values. pic.twitter.com/8RP8ba4sLJ
— Janet K Museveni (@JanetMuseveni) April 4, 2023
RELATED: ‘Repercussions’: Biden White House Warns Uganda ‘Kill the Gays’ Bill Could Force US to Cancel $950 Million in Annual Aid
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
‘Regrouping’: SCOTUS Abortion Pill Decision Is ‘Tactical’ and Has Nothing to Do With Law Says Ex-Christian Conservative
The Supreme Court’s decision to allow the so-called abortion pill to remain on the market for now may be merely “tactical,” according to a former conservative Christian Republican.
Frank Schaeffer told Joy Reid of MSNBC’s The ReidOut on Friday that his father, Francis Schaefer, “was really the grandfather of the whole anti-abortion movement in terms of evangelicals that morphed into the Christian nationalist movement that has taken over the Republican party.” This is the same Schaeffer who told Raw Story in 2009 he had concerns about the radicalization of the Christian right, and the increasingly violent rhetoric he foresaw turning into actual violence.
Schaeffer told Reid these are “not legal rulings.”
“None of these are,” he said Friday. “This is political machination and planning by the hard-core Christians nationalists in the GOP using people like Judge Kacsmaryk and Alito and Thomas, and it has nothing to do with our traditions of law or the separation of church and state.”
RELATED: Christian nationalists have awoken a fierce Christian resistance movement: report
Schaeffer added that Amy Coney Barrett and the Justices that surround her were chosen merely because they were on a pre-approved list provided to Trump by Christian right leaders such as Billy Graham’s son, Franklin Graham, in exchange for getting Trump elected.
“None of this has to do with the law,” he said. “This has to do with the judicial coup against our democracy these people are authoritarian. They fear democracy.”
Schaeffer added that the top court’s action is tactical because “they realize that in overturning Roe, they have basically pissed off the majority of Americans.”
“What they’re doing now is just taking a position of retreat, regrouping, and then they’re going to go at it again,” he added. “This abortion pill will be banned just like Roe was overturned at some point if they get their way. The only reason this would change is if they tactically look at it and understand that they will lose the presidency, the house, and the Senate.”
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Moms for Liberty Leader Says Biden Behind High-Level, Coordinated Effort to Make Kids LGBTQ (Video)
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM4 hours ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed for Paying $100,000 for Kevin McCarthy’s Cherry Chapstick as US ‘Teeters on Default’
- News1 day ago
Trump Attorney Kept Incriminating Notes About Classified Documents — and Prosecutors Have Them
- News2 days ago
‘Who You Mad At?’: Former RNC Chair Buries Jim Jordan’s ‘Dog and Pony Show’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
School District’s Book Ban Created a Hostile Environment and May Have Violated Civil Rights Says Biden Education Dept.
- BREAKING NEWS21 hours ago
Special Counsel Subpoena Orders Trump Organization to Hand Over Records From Seven Different Foreign Countries
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM6 hours ago
‘Cult’: Some of the Most ‘Shocking’ Things Producers Discovered for New Duggar Documentary
- News22 hours ago
Oversight Chair Appears to Admit His Investigation Is Designed to Help Donald Trump Win the White House