News
‘About. Damn. Time.’ Legal Experts Praise Judge’s Protective Order Barring Trump From Posting ‘Evidence’
Legal experts are weighing in on New York State Supreme Court acting Justice Juan Merchan’s protective order barring Donald Trump from posting any “evidence” in District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s 34-felony count indictment of the ex-president for allegedly falsifying business records when he allegedly paid hush money to a porn star.
Justice Merchan also banned the ex-president from “publicly posting details about witnesses or other evidence that Manhattan prosecutors have collected against him,” Bloomberg News reported.
MSNBC anchor and legal analyst Katie Phang, who posted the full protective order, notes: “Judge Merchan further orders that Trump can view certain discovery materials only in the presence of his attorneys.”
Tristan Snell, who assisted in the successful prosecution of the Trump University case for the New York Attorney General’s Office, writes: “This is more like it. No special treatment. ANY defendant doing what Trump did would be treated this way.”
READ MORE: Bombshell Paper Shows Democrats Likely Won’t Regain Majority Control of Supreme Court Until 2065 – Unless They Expand It
Given Trump’s history, Jeffrey Evan Gold, a legal analyst who has appeared on Fox News and CNN, suggests the issue may not yet be over.
“Contempt violation coming in 1 2 3…,” he tweeted.
Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor for 30 years, now an NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst, sums it up: “About. Damn. Time.”
Just one day ago on his “Justice Matters” podcast, Kirschner called for prosecutors to seek gag orders in his cases.
“Donald Trump continues to post things, false things, dangerous things about the prosecutors who are investigating his crimes, about the prosecutors who have indicted him, have charged him, and they’re actually in court, prosecuting his crimes. And these are posts that deploy lies and disinformation to poison the well of public opinion, to poison all future jury pools. And that put prosecutors and their family and their staff members at risk,” Kirschner said Sunday (video below).
Watch Kirschner below or at this link.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Bombshell Paper Shows Democrats Likely Won’t Regain Majority Control of Supreme Court Until 2065 – Unless They Expand It
A newly-revised bombshell paper by four school law professors finds Democrats are unlikely to be able to regain majority control of the U.S. Supreme Court for four more decades, until 2065, unless they expand the number of justices on the nation’s highest court.
That finding follows weeks, and indeed years, worth of allegations of corruption against the conservative jurists themselves, including Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, the spouse of Chief Justice John Roberts, and earlier, Antonin Scalia.
Political strategist and former Media Matters vice president Jamison Foser notes this would mean “96 consecutive years of a Republican Supreme Court majority.”
“The Endgame of Court-Packing,” is a paper that “uses simulations based on assumptions about the results of elections, justice retirement, etc to predict what might happen with the Supreme Court’s composition for the next century,” notes one of its authors, Washington University in St. Louis School of Law Professor Daniel Epps, a “a nationally recognized expert on the Supreme Court” according to his bio.
READ MORE: Clarence Thomas in 2001: Being a Supreme Court Justice Is ‘Not Worth Doing for What They Pay’
Revealing how just one decision can change the course of history, Epps on social media points to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on September 18, 2020 and was replaced just weeks later by Republican President Donald Trump, just before the election he lost.
Had Justice Ginsburg “retired under a D[emocratic] president (or had [Merrick] Garland been confirmed) Democrats would likely have retaken control by 2029, and would control the Court for about half of the next century,” Epps writes.
One of the paper’s authors, Harvard professor Maya Sen, frames their most concerning finding this way: “To bring this home,” she writes, “an 18 year old today will likely not see a Democratic-appointed majority on the Supreme Court probably until their 50s or 60s,” and, “people in their 40s right now will probably never see another Dem-appointed majority in their lifetimes.”
While the papers authors use the term “court-packing,” widely viewed as a negative expression of the concept of adding more justices to the nation’s highest court, the concept dates back at least as far as 1937, when President Franklin Delano Roosevelt proposed a plan to expand the number of justices to possibly 15.
Rutgers Law School professor David Noll in October of 2020 wrote that Army Coney Barrett’s appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court “is classic court packing. The president nominated a hardline conservative who appears to question major parts of U.S. constitutional law. And the Senate majority changed its procedural rules – invented to deny Merrick Garland a hearing – to ram through the nomination as people were voting.”
READ MORE: Watch: Dem Senator’s Viral Video Reveals Scalia Accepted Over 70 Undisclosed Gifts of Vacations Like Clarence Thomas
“If Democrats respond to the Barrett appointment by expanding the size of the Court, the immediate effect will be to further diminish the Court’s standing and make it hard for anyone to take the Supreme Court seriously,” he wrote, unaware of the corruption scandals that would be swirling around all the right-wing justices just a few years later.
“Paradoxically, I think that’s a good development. Restoring a sense of balance to the Court will require Republicans and Democrats to come together and agree on new rules for how justices are chosen and the kind of jurists who serve on the Court.”
Others have proposed expanding the Supreme Court to 13, which would make more sense because not would accurately reflect the number of federal circuits, which the Supreme Court justices oversee.
In 2021, four Democratic members of the House and Senate called for expanding the court by four seats.
“Republicans stole the Court’s majority, with Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation completing their crime spree,” Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) said in a statement that year. “Of all the damage Donald Trump did to our Constitution, this stands as one of his greatest travesties. Senate Republicans have politicized the Supreme Court, undermined its legitimacy, and threatened the rights of millions of Americans, especially people of color, women, and our immigrant communities.”
“Nine justices may have made sense in the nineteenth century when there were only nine circuits, and many of our most important federal laws—covering everything from civil rights, to antitrust, the internet, financial regulation, health care, immigration, and white collar crime—simply did not exist, and did not require adjudication by the Supreme Court,” said then-House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler. “But the logic behind having only nine justices is much weaker today, when there are 13 circuits. Thirteen justices for thirteen circuits is a sensible progression, and I am pleased to join my colleagues in introducing the Judiciary Act of 2021.”
The 56-page paper‘s authors are Adam Chilton, University of Chicago – Law School; Daniel Epps, Washington University in St. Louis – School of Law; Kyle Rozema, Washington University in St. Louis – School of Law; and Maya Sen, Harvard University – Harvard Kennedy School (HKS).
Image: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks via Flickr
News
Watch: Texas Dem Calls for Republican ‘To Be Removed From Office’ Over ‘Unconscionable’ Allen Mass Shooting Remarks
Appearing on MSNBC early Sunday morning, a Texas lawmaker slammed his Republican colleague who represents the community where the latest mass shooting took place and said he deserves to be removed from office over his appalling comments on CNN afterward.
Speaking with MSNBC’s Katie Fang, State Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D) expressed dismay over the latest mass shooting at a mall in Allen, Texas, that left 8 dead and more critically wounded.
The MSNBC host then quoted State Rep. Keith Self (R-Allen) from his appearance on CNN when he was pressed that people don’t think “thoughts and prayers” are enough to stop the wave of gun violence that is engulfing the country.
According to Self, “Well, those are people that don’t believe in an almighty God who, who has, who is absolutely in control of our lives.”
According to Guitierrez, his Texas lawmaker colleague should be ashamed of hiding behind the Bible.
“The god that I believe in gives us free will,” he began. “They allow us to make decisions, gives us the ability to go out and make great laws. The Bible speaks about lawmakers often.”
“A the end of the day, we are empowered, sure, by God and by our constituencies to go out and create change. — positive change,” he continued. “We are killing babies, we are killing family members, grandmothers in this country. It is unconscionable for this man to use the Bible or God in any way to defend these positions. I think he needs to be removed from office, that is how unconscionable this is.”
Watch below or at the link:
News
Judge in E. Jean Carroll Case Didn’t Bite on Trump’s ‘Bait’ That Would Have Led to Trial Turmoil: Analyst
According to longtime conservative political observer Andrew McCarthy, Donald Trump’s attempt to bait the judge overseeing the E. Jean Carroll rape and defamation trial fell flat which led to the former president’s attorney being put on the spot.
Writing for the National Review, McCarthy — who recently wrote he sees no path for Trump to return to the Oval Office — noted that the former president and his lawyer have been warned by Judge Lewis Kaplan of the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, about attacks on the trial proceedings and Carrol with the threat of contempt of court charges.
Undeterred, Trump once again lashed out at Kaplan as “extremely hostile” to him and boasted that he would be returning from a Scotland golf expedition to “confront” Carroll before calling the Manhattan trial a “disgrace.”
According to McCarthy, Trump’s attack put Kaplan in a bind where the trial could have gone off the rails if he sanctioned the former president.
RELATED: ‘You understand what I am dealing with’: Trump’s lawyer tells judge he’s not coming to NY to ‘confront’ rape accuser
Instead, McCarthy wrote, Kaplan is too smart for Trump and didn’t take the bait.
“Kaplan has also been trying to move the trial to a conclusion consistent with what he told the jury would be its length, and thus he gave Tacopina a deadline by which Trump was to announce his intentions; Tacopina duly told Kaplan his client would not be testifying (or even attending the trial),” McCarthy wrote before adding, “Kaplan is a smart guy. He knows that Trump is trying to bait him into a public dressing-down, a contempt citation, and/or an order that it is too late for the defendant to change his mind about testifying, which Trump would then fold into his public-relations effort to portray the trial as a travesty if the jury finds him liable.”
McCarthy added, “That Trump’s outrage was performative is clear.”
“Rather than respond angrily, the judge told Tacopina late Thursday that he was aware of reports about Trump’s statements, and the lawyer assured the court that he had spoken with his client before announcing that Trump would not testify, ” McCarthy wrote.
RELATED: ‘Bulletproof’ opinion by E. Jean Carroll judge likely sealed Trump’s fate: legal expert
He then predicted, “Assuming that deadline passes, Kaplan will consider the evidentiary phase of the trial complete and proceed to summations, as scheduled. If Trump squawks after that, it will be clear that he’s just trying to spin what has actually been his carefully considered decision not to attend or testify at the trial.”
You can read more here.
Image via Shutterstock
Trending
- News2 days ago
Watch: Texas Dem Calls for Republican ‘To Be Removed From Office’ Over ‘Unconscionable’ Allen Mass Shooting Remarks
- News3 days ago
Judge in E. Jean Carroll Case Didn’t Bite on Trump’s ‘Bait’ That Would Have Led to Trial Turmoil: Analyst
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM13 hours ago
Watch: Texas Lawmaker Who Suggested God Is Responsible for Mall Mass Shooting Wants More Guns at Shopping Outlet
- CRIME16 hours ago
Allen, Texas Shooting Suspect Mauricio Garcia: Here’s What We Know So Far
- News11 hours ago
Bombshell Paper Shows Democrats Likely Won’t Regain Majority Control of Supreme Court Until 2065 – Unless They Expand It
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM9 hours ago
‘Obviously a White Supremacist’: Researcher Posts Nazi Images Allegedly From Allen, TX Mass Shooter’s Social Media
- News6 hours ago
‘About. Damn. Time.’ Legal Experts Praise Judge’s Protective Order Barring Trump From Posting ‘Evidence’