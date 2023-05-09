News
Trump Tamps Down Expectations Ahead of CNN Town Hall: ‘Could Turn Into a Disaster for All Including Me’
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning urged his followers to tune into a town hall he’s having on CNN, even though he admitted that it could turn out to be a “disaster.”
Writing on Truth Social, the former president justified going on CNN despite the fact that he has often used the network as a punching bag at his rallies.
“I’ll be doing CNN tomorrow night, LIVE from the Great State of New Hampshire, because they are rightfully desperate to get those fantastic (TRUMP!) ratings once again,” the former president wrote. “They made me a deal I couldn’t refuse!!! Could be the beginning of a New & Vibrant CNN, with no more Fake News, or it could turn into a disaster for all, including me. Let’s see what happens? Wednesday Night at 8:00!!!”
The town hall comes at a time when Trump is facing unprecedented legal challenges for a leading presidential candidate: He has already been criminally indicted for his hush-payment scheme to adult film star Stormy Daniels, and a jury this week could render a verdict against him in a civil trial in which he’s faced accusations of rape from journalist E. Jean Carroll.
Additionally, he’s facing investigations from both Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and special counsel Jack Smith over his efforts to illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 presidential election, and is also being investigated by Smith for stashing top-secret government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort and refusing to give them back even after being subpoenaed by the government.
‘Dereliction of Duty’: Cheney Targets Trump as ‘Unfit’ in Damning Ad Ahead of Controversial New Hampshire Town Hall
Practically reprising her role on the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, Republican former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney on Tuesday released a 60-second ad targeting 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as “unfit for office” one day ahead of his highly-controversial CNN presidential election town hall.
“Donald Trump is the only president in American history who has refused to guarantee the peaceful transfer of power,” Cheney, who is not seen on-camera, says in her ad (below) released by her political action committee The Great Task, as NBC News first reported.
The damning charges, which are unquestionable, seem like a summation of her comments as vice chair of the Select Committee.
Trump, says Cheney, “lost the election and he knew it. He betrayed millions of Americans by telling them the election was stolen. He ignored the rulings of dozens of courts. Rather than accept his defeat, he mobilized a mob to come to Washington and march on the Capitol. Then he watched on television while the mob attacked law enforcement, invaded the Capitol, and hunted the vice president.”
“He refused for three hours to tell the mob to leave,” she continues. “There has never been a greater dereliction of duty by any president. Trump was warned repeatedly that his plans for January 6 were illegal. He didn’t care. And today, he celebrates those who attacked our capitol. Donald Trump has proven he is unfit for office. Donald Trump is a risk America can never take again.”
NBC News reports the ad will air “in New Hampshire, the first GOP primary state,” and “will coincide with the former president’s televised town hall on Wednesday at Saint Anselm College, just outside of Manchester.”
Trump is currently facing 34 felony charges related to his alleged porn star payoff and falsification of business records. The civil trial against him for rape and defamation is expected to be decided by a jury this week. He is also under investigation by the U.S. Dept. of Justice’s Special Counsel for his role in the insurrection and overturning the election, and his likely unlawful removal, retention, and refusal to return – despite subpoena – hundreds of documents with classified markings. And he is under investigation by a Georgia District Attorney for his efforts in that state to overturn the election results.
Trump’s lies are legendary (30,573 false or misleading claims over 4 years in office,) yet CNN has seen fit to hand him a microphone and a camera and will air his remarks on national television, live. It is unknown if the network has taken any steps, like a time-delay, to prevent false or dangerous statements from being aired.
CNN has been under fire for handing its live television platform to the ex-president who many believe engaged in a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election he lost by more than 7 million votes. An ex-president who, while still in office, organized with the help of his aides and allies, a violent and deadly insurrection that has led to the arrest of over 1000 participants, some of whom have been charged and convicted on seditious conspiracy charges.
NPR maintains a massive, regularly updated database of January 6 participants arrested and charged, including names and photos. Their most recent update, May 5, offers the following statistics (bullet points are direct quotes):
- Number of people charged, federal: 1,012
- Number of people charged, D.C.: 24
- Number of people who have pleaded guilty: 569
- Number of individuals who have had jury or bench trials: 81
- The number with mixed verdicts: 33
- The number convicted on all charges: 47
- The number acquitted on all charges: 1
- Number of people sentenced: 479
- The percentage of people sentenced who have received prison time: 58
Watch Cheney’s ad, “Risk,” below or at this link.
‘About. Damn. Time.’ Legal Experts Praise Judge’s Protective Order Barring Trump From Posting ‘Evidence’
Legal experts are weighing in on New York State Supreme Court acting Justice Juan Merchan’s protective order barring Donald Trump from posting any “evidence” in District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s 34-felony count indictment of the ex-president for allegedly falsifying business records when he allegedly paid hush money to a porn star.
Justice Merchan also banned the ex-president from “publicly posting details about witnesses or other evidence that Manhattan prosecutors have collected against him,” Bloomberg News reported.
MSNBC anchor and legal analyst Katie Phang, who posted the full protective order, notes: “Judge Merchan further orders that Trump can view certain discovery materials only in the presence of his attorneys.”
Tristan Snell, who assisted in the successful prosecution of the Trump University case for the New York Attorney General’s Office, writes: “This is more like it. No special treatment. ANY defendant doing what Trump did would be treated this way.”
Given Trump’s history, Jeffrey Evan Gold, a legal analyst who has appeared on Fox News and CNN, suggests the issue may not yet be over.
“Contempt violation coming in 1 2 3…,” he tweeted.
Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor for 30 years, now an NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst, sums it up: “About. Damn. Time.”
Just one day ago on his “Justice Matters” podcast, Kirschner called for prosecutors to seek gag orders in his cases.
“Donald Trump continues to post things, false things, dangerous things about the prosecutors who are investigating his crimes, about the prosecutors who have indicted him, have charged him, and they’re actually in court, prosecuting his crimes. And these are posts that deploy lies and disinformation to poison the well of public opinion, to poison all future jury pools. And that put prosecutors and their family and their staff members at risk,” Kirschner said Sunday (video below).
Watch Kirschner below or at this link.
Bombshell Paper Shows Democrats Likely Won’t Regain Majority Control of Supreme Court Until 2065 – Unless They Expand It
A newly-revised bombshell paper by four school law professors finds Democrats are unlikely to be able to regain majority control of the U.S. Supreme Court for four more decades, until 2065, unless they expand the number of justices on the nation’s highest court.
That finding follows weeks, and indeed years, worth of allegations of corruption against the conservative jurists themselves, including Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, the spouse of Chief Justice John Roberts, and earlier, Antonin Scalia.
Political strategist and former Media Matters vice president Jamison Foser notes this would mean “96 consecutive years of a Republican Supreme Court majority.”
“The Endgame of Court-Packing,” is a paper that “uses simulations based on assumptions about the results of elections, justice retirement, etc to predict what might happen with the Supreme Court’s composition for the next century,” notes one of its authors, Washington University in St. Louis School of Law Professor Daniel Epps, a “a nationally recognized expert on the Supreme Court” according to his bio.
Revealing how just one decision can change the course of history, Epps on social media points to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on September 18, 2020 and was replaced just weeks later by Republican President Donald Trump, just before the election he lost.
Had Justice Ginsburg “retired under a D[emocratic] president (or had [Merrick] Garland been confirmed) Democrats would likely have retaken control by 2029, and would control the Court for about half of the next century,” Epps writes.
One of the paper’s authors, Harvard professor Maya Sen, frames their most concerning finding this way: “To bring this home,” she writes, “an 18 year old today will likely not see a Democratic-appointed majority on the Supreme Court probably until their 50s or 60s,” and, “people in their 40s right now will probably never see another Dem-appointed majority in their lifetimes.”
While the papers authors use the term “court-packing,” widely viewed as a negative expression of the concept of adding more justices to the nation’s highest court, the concept dates back at least as far as 1937, when President Franklin Delano Roosevelt proposed a plan to expand the number of justices to possibly 15.
Rutgers Law School professor David Noll in October of 2020 wrote that Army Coney Barrett’s appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court “is classic court packing. The president nominated a hardline conservative who appears to question major parts of U.S. constitutional law. And the Senate majority changed its procedural rules – invented to deny Merrick Garland a hearing – to ram through the nomination as people were voting.”
“If Democrats respond to the Barrett appointment by expanding the size of the Court, the immediate effect will be to further diminish the Court’s standing and make it hard for anyone to take the Supreme Court seriously,” he wrote, unaware of the corruption scandals that would be swirling around all the right-wing justices just a few years later.
“Paradoxically, I think that’s a good development. Restoring a sense of balance to the Court will require Republicans and Democrats to come together and agree on new rules for how justices are chosen and the kind of jurists who serve on the Court.”
Others have proposed expanding the Supreme Court to 13, which would make more sense because not would accurately reflect the number of federal circuits, which the Supreme Court justices oversee.
In 2021, four Democratic members of the House and Senate called for expanding the court by four seats.
“Republicans stole the Court’s majority, with Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation completing their crime spree,” Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) said in a statement that year. “Of all the damage Donald Trump did to our Constitution, this stands as one of his greatest travesties. Senate Republicans have politicized the Supreme Court, undermined its legitimacy, and threatened the rights of millions of Americans, especially people of color, women, and our immigrant communities.”
“Nine justices may have made sense in the nineteenth century when there were only nine circuits, and many of our most important federal laws—covering everything from civil rights, to antitrust, the internet, financial regulation, health care, immigration, and white collar crime—simply did not exist, and did not require adjudication by the Supreme Court,” said then-House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler. “But the logic behind having only nine justices is much weaker today, when there are 13 circuits. Thirteen justices for thirteen circuits is a sensible progression, and I am pleased to join my colleagues in introducing the Judiciary Act of 2021.”
The 56-page paper‘s authors are Adam Chilton, University of Chicago – Law School; Daniel Epps, Washington University in St. Louis – School of Law; Kyle Rozema, Washington University in St. Louis – School of Law; and Maya Sen, Harvard University – Harvard Kennedy School (HKS).
Image: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks via Flickr
