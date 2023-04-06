Connect with us

News

‘Uppity’: Before Being Expelled Black Tennessee Democrat Accuses White Republican of Thinly Veiled Racism (Video)

Published

on

Minutes before the Tennessee House Republican supermajority voted to expel Rep. Justin Jones under the guise of violating decorum, the Democratic lawmaker shared some of his experiences with his soon-to-be-former colleagues, including what he suggested is thinly-veiled racism.

Jones criticized Republican Rep. Gino Bulso, saying: “While my colleague’s statement here was eloquent, what he was essentially saying was that Justin is an ‘uppity negro.'”

Mockingly describing GOP Rep. Bulso’s plea that lawmakers vote to expel him, the Democrat said: “‘How dare he point out the Speaker and call a lie a lie? How dare he act like he’s your equal? How dare he come before this body and not bow down?’ That’s what Representative Bulso was saying.”

READ MORE: Top Elections Attorney Marc Elias Says DOJ Should ‘Look at All Its Options’ to ‘Remedy’ Tennessee GOP’s Expulsion of Democrat

“And that’s what he told me on the elevator two days ago when he tried to incite violence against me and got in my face and said, ‘you are a damn disgrace,’ and I said, ‘Representative Bulso, hold on, let me pull out my phone, can you say that again?’ And he cowered and chose not to repeat it because he did not want the world to see what a disgrace he is for Williamson County voters.”

Rep. Bulso told his fellow lawmakers that by expelling the three Democrats for violating decorum, the rules of the House, by protesting in the well to support their constituents angered at gun violence after last week’s mass school shooting, “we are upholding our constitution. We are protecting the integrity of this body.”

Watch Rep. Jones’ remarks below or at this link.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

News

Tennessee Republicans Vote to Expel Two Black Democrats but White Democrat Allowed to Keep Seat

Published

43 mins ago

on

April 6, 2023

By

Under the direction of Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, Republican lawmakers Thursday voted to expel two freshmen Democratic Representatives, both Black men, while failing to pass a motion that would have expelled a white Democrat, a woman.

Republicans were angered after all three Democrats, Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones, and Justin Pearson, supported citizen protestors who entered the House gallery last week.

During what was effectively an impromptu trial, House Republicans made little attempt to hide what many saw as contempt and thinly-veiled racism.

Republican Rep. Andrew Farmer chastised and scolded Democratic Rep. Justin Pearson, telling him on the floor of the Tennessee House, “just because you don’t get your way, you can’t come to the well, bring your friends, and throw a temper tantrum with an adolescent bullhorn.”

Rep. Jones accused a Republican of essentially calling him an “uppity Negro,” and at one point defended his support of the protesters by observing that after the school mass shooting, “the most direct action this legislative body takes – or should I say my colleagues on the other side of the aisle are taking – is to expel us.”

READ MORE: ‘It’s Illegal’: Legal Experts Trounce Clarence Thomas Over Bombshell Corruption Allegations

Speaker Sexton claimed the Democrats’ actions were “maybe even worse” than the January 6, 2021 insurrectionists, and effectively put them on trial for violating decorum. The official rules state the punishment for that violation is censure.

After he was expelled and the session ended, Pearson continued to call for lawmakers to act to stop gun violence.

Top Democratic elections attorney Marc Elias, after the expulsions, tweeted: “Two Black men were expelled. One white woman was not. DOJ must investigate and use its full powers to act.”

 

Continue Reading

News

Top Elections Attorney: DOJ Should ‘Look at All Its Options’ to ‘Remedy’ Tennessee GOP’s Expulsion of Two Black Democrats

Published

4 hours ago

on

April 6, 2023

By

Tennessee Republicans late Thursday afternoon voted to expel Democratic Representative Justin Jones for his role in supporting a citizens’ protest against gun violence last week on the House floor after the school mass shooting in Nashville. Rep. Jones is the first of three Democrats Republicans are expecting to expel before the end of the day.

Pointing to the U.S. Constitution, top Democratic elections attorney Marc Elias has weighed in, calling for the U.S. Dept. of Justice to look into the Tennessee House Republican supermajority’s expulsion of Rep. Jones (photo).

“Article IV, Section 4 on the Constitution says ‘The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government,'” Elias stated on Twitter. “The Department of Justice should look at all of its options and obligations to remedy this anti-democratic act.”

At the end of the session, Tennessee Republicans had expelled two Black men, but did not expel the white woman, as Elias noted when he again weighed in: “Two Black men were expelled. One white woman was not. DOJ must investigate and use its full powers to act.”

READ MORE: ‘Kids Are Still in Body Bags’: Students Protest Tennessee House GOP for Refusing to Address Gun Violence After Nashville

During debate on his expulsion, Rep. Jones explained he spoke in violation of House rules because Speaker Cameron Sexton repeatedly refuses to allow him to speak. After six people, including three none-year-olds, were slaughtered, he said he felt he had to speak out.

Jones also lambasted Speaker Sexton’s handling of House procedures.

Watch a portion of his remarks below or at this link.

This article was updated to include Elias’ new remarks.

Continue Reading

News

Alvin Bragg Smacks Down Jim Jordan for ‘Harassment and Intimidation’

Published

6 hours ago

on

April 6, 2023

By

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, currently prosecuting Donald Trump on 34 felonies, is responding to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan‘s subpoena of a former New York prosecutor who resigned last year after the investigation into the ex-president appeared to have stalled.

“The House GOP continues to attempt to undermine an active investigation and ongoing New York criminal case with an unprecedented campaign of harassment and intimidation,” a statement from Bragg reads.

“Repeated efforts to weaken state and local law enforcement actions are an abuse of power and will not deter us from our duty to uphold the law. These elected officials would better serve their constituents and the country, and fulfill their oath of office, by doing their jobs in Congress and not intruding on the sovereignty of the state of New York by interfering in an ongoing criminal matter in state court.”

READ MORE: ‘Kids Are Still in Body Bags’: Students Protest Tennessee House GOP for Refusing to Address Gun Violence After Nashville

Earlier on Thursday Jordan issued a subpoena to former New York County Special Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz.

Chairman Jordan claims Pomerantz’s remarks prove the prosecution of Trump is political, when in fact they show, overwhelmingly, that Pomerantz so strongly believed Trump had committed “numerous” felonies, was guilty “beyond a reasonable doubt,” and not prosecuting him was so “contrary to the public interest,” he was forced to resign in protest.

The New York Times in March of last year reported Pomerantz “believed that the former president was ‘guilty of numerous felony violations’ and that it was ‘a grave failure of justice’ not to hold him accountable, according to a copy of his resignation letter.”

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.