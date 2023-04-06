News
‘Uppity’: Before Being Expelled Black Tennessee Democrat Accuses White Republican of Thinly Veiled Racism (Video)
Minutes before the Tennessee House Republican supermajority voted to expel Rep. Justin Jones under the guise of violating decorum, the Democratic lawmaker shared some of his experiences with his soon-to-be-former colleagues, including what he suggested is thinly-veiled racism.
Jones criticized Republican Rep. Gino Bulso, saying: “While my colleague’s statement here was eloquent, what he was essentially saying was that Justin is an ‘uppity negro.'”
Mockingly describing GOP Rep. Bulso’s plea that lawmakers vote to expel him, the Democrat said: “‘How dare he point out the Speaker and call a lie a lie? How dare he act like he’s your equal? How dare he come before this body and not bow down?’ That’s what Representative Bulso was saying.”
READ MORE: Top Elections Attorney Marc Elias Says DOJ Should ‘Look at All Its Options’ to ‘Remedy’ Tennessee GOP’s Expulsion of Democrat
“And that’s what he told me on the elevator two days ago when he tried to incite violence against me and got in my face and said, ‘you are a damn disgrace,’ and I said, ‘Representative Bulso, hold on, let me pull out my phone, can you say that again?’ And he cowered and chose not to repeat it because he did not want the world to see what a disgrace he is for Williamson County voters.”
Rep. Bulso told his fellow lawmakers that by expelling the three Democrats for violating decorum, the rules of the House, by protesting in the well to support their constituents angered at gun violence after last week’s mass school shooting, “we are upholding our constitution. We are protecting the integrity of this body.”
Watch Rep. Jones’ remarks below or at this link.
Whoa, just watch this entire exchange pic.twitter.com/mc6aYbLjmT
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 6, 2023
Tennessee Republicans Vote to Expel Two Black Democrats but White Democrat Allowed to Keep Seat
Under the direction of Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, Republican lawmakers Thursday voted to expel two freshmen Democratic Representatives, both Black men, while failing to pass a motion that would have expelled a white Democrat, a woman.
Republicans were angered after all three Democrats, Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones, and Justin Pearson, supported citizen protestors who entered the House gallery last week.
During what was effectively an impromptu trial, House Republicans made little attempt to hide what many saw as contempt and thinly-veiled racism.
Republican Rep. Andrew Farmer chastised and scolded Democratic Rep. Justin Pearson, telling him on the floor of the Tennessee House, “just because you don’t get your way, you can’t come to the well, bring your friends, and throw a temper tantrum with an adolescent bullhorn.”
This is a dramatic exchange between Reps. Andrew Farmer and Justin Pearson pic.twitter.com/Rrm7TI0kct
— Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) April 6, 2023
Rep. Jones accused a Republican of essentially calling him an “uppity Negro,” and at one point defended his support of the protesters by observing that after the school mass shooting, “the most direct action this legislative body takes – or should I say my colleagues on the other side of the aisle are taking – is to expel us.”
You gotta watch this speech from Rep Justin Jones as Tennessee Republicans attempt to expel him and two others for simply standing with students demanding gun safety. Republicans know they are on the losing side of history. This is proof#TenneseeThree
— David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) April 6, 2023
READ MORE: ‘It’s Illegal’: Legal Experts Trounce Clarence Thomas Over Bombshell Corruption Allegations
Speaker Sexton claimed the Democrats’ actions were “maybe even worse” than the January 6, 2021 insurrectionists, and effectively put them on trial for violating decorum. The official rules state the punishment for that violation is censure.
After he was expelled and the session ended, Pearson continued to call for lawmakers to act to stop gun violence.
Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson speaks after vote to expel him from the House over participating in gun protests: “Our lives are at stake. And we’re going to fight for our lives, just like they’re fighting for the NRA.” #TenneseeThree
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 7, 2023
Top Democratic elections attorney Marc Elias, after the expulsions, tweeted: “Two Black men were expelled. One white woman was not. DOJ must investigate and use its full powers to act.”
Top Elections Attorney: DOJ Should ‘Look at All Its Options’ to ‘Remedy’ Tennessee GOP’s Expulsion of Two Black Democrats
Tennessee Republicans late Thursday afternoon voted to expel Democratic Representative Justin Jones for his role in supporting a citizens’ protest against gun violence last week on the House floor after the school mass shooting in Nashville. Rep. Jones is the first of three Democrats Republicans are expecting to expel before the end of the day.
Pointing to the U.S. Constitution, top Democratic elections attorney Marc Elias has weighed in, calling for the U.S. Dept. of Justice to look into the Tennessee House Republican supermajority’s expulsion of Rep. Jones (photo).
“Article IV, Section 4 on the Constitution says ‘The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government,'” Elias stated on Twitter. “The Department of Justice should look at all of its options and obligations to remedy this anti-democratic act.”
At the end of the session, Tennessee Republicans had expelled two Black men, but did not expel the white woman, as Elias noted when he again weighed in: “Two Black men were expelled. One white woman was not. DOJ must investigate and use its full powers to act.”
READ MORE: ‘Kids Are Still in Body Bags’: Students Protest Tennessee House GOP for Refusing to Address Gun Violence After Nashville
During debate on his expulsion, Rep. Jones explained he spoke in violation of House rules because Speaker Cameron Sexton repeatedly refuses to allow him to speak. After six people, including three none-year-olds, were slaughtered, he said he felt he had to speak out.
Jones also lambasted Speaker Sexton’s handling of House procedures.
Watch a portion of his remarks below or at this link.
TN State Rep. Johnny Garrett (R): “Do you understand … you are able to speak because Speaker Sexton recognized you?”
TN State Rep. @brotherjones_ (D): “District 52 sent me here to speak … Speaker Sexton is not a king. Speaker Sexton is not God, though he may want to be.” pic.twitter.com/zRts8icLyw
— The Recount (@therecount) April 6, 2023
This article was updated to include Elias’ new remarks.
Alvin Bragg Smacks Down Jim Jordan for ‘Harassment and Intimidation’
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, currently prosecuting Donald Trump on 34 felonies, is responding to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan‘s subpoena of a former New York prosecutor who resigned last year after the investigation into the ex-president appeared to have stalled.
“The House GOP continues to attempt to undermine an active investigation and ongoing New York criminal case with an unprecedented campaign of harassment and intimidation,” a statement from Bragg reads.
“Repeated efforts to weaken state and local law enforcement actions are an abuse of power and will not deter us from our duty to uphold the law. These elected officials would better serve their constituents and the country, and fulfill their oath of office, by doing their jobs in Congress and not intruding on the sovereignty of the state of New York by interfering in an ongoing criminal matter in state court.”
READ MORE: ‘Kids Are Still in Body Bags’: Students Protest Tennessee House GOP for Refusing to Address Gun Violence After Nashville
Earlier on Thursday Jordan issued a subpoena to former New York County Special Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz.
Chairman Jordan claims Pomerantz’s remarks prove the prosecution of Trump is political, when in fact they show, overwhelmingly, that Pomerantz so strongly believed Trump had committed “numerous” felonies, was guilty “beyond a reasonable doubt,” and not prosecuting him was so “contrary to the public interest,” he was forced to resign in protest.
The New York Times in March of last year reported Pomerantz “believed that the former president was ‘guilty of numerous felony violations’ and that it was ‘a grave failure of justice’ not to hold him accountable, according to a copy of his resignation letter.”
