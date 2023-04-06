Top Elections Attorney: DOJ Should ‘Look at All Its Options’ to ‘Remedy’ Tennessee GOP’s Expulsion of Two Black Democrats

Tennessee Republicans late Thursday afternoon voted to expel Democratic Representative Justin Jones for his role in supporting a citizens’ protest against gun violence last week on the House floor after the school mass shooting in Nashville. Rep. Jones is the first of three Democrats Republicans are expecting to expel before the end of the day.

Pointing to the U.S. Constitution, top Democratic elections attorney Marc Elias has weighed in, calling for the U.S. Dept. of Justice to look into the Tennessee House Republican supermajority’s expulsion of Rep. Jones (photo).

“Article IV, Section 4 on the Constitution says ‘The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government,'” Elias stated on Twitter. “The Department of Justice should look at all of its options and obligations to remedy this anti-democratic act.”

At the end of the session, Tennessee Republicans had expelled two Black men, but did not expel the white woman, as Elias noted when he again weighed in: “Two Black men were expelled. One white woman was not. DOJ must investigate and use its full powers to act.”

During debate on his expulsion, Rep. Jones explained he spoke in violation of House rules because Speaker Cameron Sexton repeatedly refuses to allow him to speak. After six people, including three none-year-olds, were slaughtered, he said he felt he had to speak out.

Jones also lambasted Speaker Sexton’s handling of House procedures.

Watch a portion of his remarks below or at this link.

TN State Rep. Johnny Garrett (R): “Do you understand … you are able to speak because Speaker Sexton recognized you?” TN State Rep. @brotherjones_ (D): “District 52 sent me here to speak … Speaker Sexton is not a king. Speaker Sexton is not God, though he may want to be.” pic.twitter.com/zRts8icLyw — The Recount (@therecount) April 6, 2023

This article was updated to include Elias’ new remarks.