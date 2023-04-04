BREAKING NEWS
Trump Loses Emergency Appeal to Block Top Aides From Testifying Before Special Counsel’s Grand Jury
Hours before he will appear in Manhattan Superior Court to be arraigned in his hush money payoff case, a panel of Appeals Court judges rejected Donald Trump‘s “emergency” attempt to block some of his top aides from testifying before Special Counsel Jack Smith‘s grand jury.
Politico’s Kyle Cheney, breaking the news, adds the judges would not block Smith’s attempt to interview the aides in his investigation into Trump’s role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
“Several close Trump advisers are the subject of this order, which was part of a rushed series of overnight filings,” Cheney notes, adding the names of the aides are not known as the order was sealed.
READ MORE: TN Speaker, Who Refused to Remove Republican Accused of Child Sexual Abuse, Moves to Expel Three Dems Over Gun Violence Protest
But he points to CNN reporting from late Tuesday morning that reveals “Trump’s team on Monday night asked for the appeals court to wipe away a lower court’s ruling that would force several of his top advisers to answer questions to a grand jury investigating Trump and his allies’ attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, despite his claims of legal protections around his presidency that would shield some of their testimony.”
CNN reports one of the aides is likely Trump’s former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
Others might include “Trump’s former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, former national security adviser Robert O’Brien, former Department of Homeland Security official Ken Cuccinelli and several Trump White House advisers such as Stephen Miller and Dan Scavino. CNN has confirmed some of the witnesses previously testified to the grand jury, but may have declined to answer some questions at Trump’s direction.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Image via Shutterstock
BREAKING NEWS
A ‘Pissed Off’ Donald Trump Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ to 34 Felony Counts – Prosecutors Allege He Tried to Conceal a Conspiracy
Private citizen Donald Trump appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court Monday afternoon, accompanied only by his Secret Service detail and his attorneys, and was arrested, fingerprinted, and arraigned before New York Judge Juan Manuel Merchan on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to his hush money payoff of a porn star in an attempt to protect his 2016 presidential campaign.
He pleaded “not guilty,” according to multiple sources including CNN.
Trump pleads not guilty – 34 counts of falsifying business records in first degree
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) April 4, 2023
No mug shot was taken, nor was he handcuffed.
“They said that Mr. Trump tried to conceal a conspiracy and undermine the 2016 election,” an NBC producer said on-air, “to identify and suppress negative information.”
“They said that Mr. Trump tried to conceal a conspiracy and undermine the 2016 election, to identify and suppress negative information. “ pic.twitter.com/uRQoLLNBkM
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 4, 2023
As he walked slowly toward the courtroom at about 2:30 PM, Trump looked grim. There was no attempt to smile, no iconic thumbs up. He was a picture of anger.
BREAKING: Pres. Trump enters courtroom for arraignment hearing. https://t.co/XODSVhRvCF pic.twitter.com/km2MchOExi
— ABC News (@ABC) April 4, 2023
“Trump did not answer any questions or speak before entering the room,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reports.
READ MORE: Trump Loses Emergency Appeal to Block Top Aides From Testifying Before Special Counsel’s Grand Jury
Trump’s facial expression did not change inside the courtroom.
CNN’s Jake Tapper remarked on the photo, “That is a pissed-off Donald Trump.”
An extraordinary image out of a NYC courtroom – that’s criminal defendant Donald Trump, in the custody of the Manhattan DA, and under the control of court officers as he attends his arraignment. @jaketapper on @CNN just now – “That is a pissed off Donald Trump.” (Pool photo) pic.twitter.com/sEC4wg0UG3
— Polo Sandoval (@PoloSandovalCNN) April 4, 2023
George Conway, speaking on CNN, reportedly said of the ex-president: “This is a man who is not in control of this situation, and his personality is the kind that tries to control everything and everyone around him. He’s a criminal defendant. The process will take its toll on him.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
This article has been updated to correctly identify the courthouse Trump was arraigned in: Manhattan Criminal Court.
BREAKING NEWS
Trump Indictment Is a Massive 34 Counts: CNN
When he appears in New York next week, Donald Trump will face a 34-count indictment.
CNN’s John Miller on-air Thursday evening announced, “I am told by my sources that this is 34 counts of falsification of business records, which is probably a lot of charges involving each document, each thing that was submitted, as a separate count.”
JUST IN: CNN’s John Miller says Trump will face 34 counts related to falsifying business recordshttps://t.co/XqxXbMBcSC pic.twitter.com/oY1blHS8K0
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 30, 2023
Attorney Tristan Snell, who assisted in the successful prosecution of the Trump University case for the New York Attorney General’s Office, responded via Twitter:
“This is WAY more than expected. If this is correct, it could mean that the indictment covers FAR more than the Stormy Daniels hush money — like Karen McDougal hush money or other hush money/catch-and-kill cases.”
READ MORE: Manhattan District Attorney’s Office Says It Is Coordinating With Trump to ‘Surrender’
“My hunch for a while,” Snell adds, “given [David] Pecker’s involvement and the drawn-out timetable of the indictment, plus the TWENTY interviews of Michael Cohen with the DA, showed that something far larger than Stormy might be in the works.”
“May still be wrong, of course. But 34 counts is a LOT!”
BREAKING NEWS
Death Toll Rises to Six as Three Children and Three Adults Declared Dead In Covenant School Mass Shooting (Streaming Video)
Six people have now died after a shooter shot and killed three young children and three adults at The Covenant Presbyterian School, a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee. Police say the shooter was a 28-year old woman who had two assault rifles and a handgun.
WSMV announced the rise in deaths on-air, noting that the shooter is also dead. A police spokesperson later increased the announced death toll from five to six. Including the shooter the death toll is seven.
⚡️JUST NOW — NASHVILLE POLICE: “Shooter was FEMALE, in her teens… 2 assault rifles and a handgun… 7 dead total (3 kids) including shooter… shooter dead within 14 minutes of first call…” pic.twitter.com/KvKwlQZXOB
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) March 27, 2023
Live streaming video via CBS News below.
This article has been updated with additional video.
1:56 PM ET: Updated to change age of shooter based on new reporting from WSMV.
