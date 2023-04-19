‘Biggest Fraud’: House GOP Key Promise Broken Says Reporter

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) this week unveiled a proposal to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for significant spending cuts, and Punchbowl News reporter Jake Sherman argues that it has exposed one of House Republicans’ most egregious broken promises.

Specifically, Sherman points to all of the rhetoric among Republicans at the start of the year about wanting to do away with massive omnibus packages that were routinely used by House Democrats during their years in the majority.

The proposed debt ceiling package, however, flagrantly breaks this promise.

“The biggest fraud in the House GOP this year is that the opponents to McCarthy for speaker wanted regular order and single subject bills,” he writes. “Zero regular order on this massive debt limit bill. Filled up w everything from energy policy to fiscal policy to student loans.”

IN OTHER NEWS: Police called to Michigan GOP meeting as physical fight breaks out among attendees

What’s more, Sherman argues that most people in the Republican caucus knew all along that this promise would never come to pass.

“At the time, most people understood it was a sham and they were doing it because they didn’t like McCarthy and wanted power,” he argues. “Now that is all self evident as they load up a debt limit bill with everything under the sun and bypass committee process completely.”