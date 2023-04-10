News
Jim Jordan’s Lack of Legal Expertise Exposed by Former Prosecutor as He Tries to Defend Trump
Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) relentless complaints that the 34 felony counts levied against Donald Trump by a Manhattan grand jury are based on nothing more than “bookkeeping errors” were brutally slapped aside by a former U.S. attorney in a column for MSNBC.
According to MSNBC legal analyst Barbara McQuade, the House Judiciary Committee chairman, who never passed the bar after graduating from law school, has a basic lack of knowledge of what constitutes white-collar crime and how often it is prosecuted.
In her column, she explained that white-collar crime is a serious offense and historically has been treated as such.
“In reality, offenses committed by the business elite can be just as serious as those committed by street criminals,” she wrote before adding. “In fact, I would argue that in some cases, white-collar crime is more egregious than crime committed by destitute people desperate for cash. These are crimes often motivated by greed, instead of need.”
Turning to Trump’s alleged crimes detailed in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s extensive indictment, McQuade asserted, “According to the indictment, Trump orchestrated a scheme with others to “purchase negative information” about Trump ‘to benefit the Defendant’s electoral prospects.’ The alleged scheme involved shell corporations and a complex series of financial transactions to disguise the payments as legal fees. According to the charging documents, the false records violated election and tax laws.”
She continued, “But even if the alleged scheme did not cause any voters to change their minds, the financial crimes are a serious matter,” before elaborating, “In other words, if we allow everyone to lie in their business records, then business markets will collapse because no one will be able to rely on them. Bragg noted that this crime is one that the Manhattan DA’s office charges on a regular basis.”
Jim Jordan to Hold Committee Hearing During NYC Field Trip to Attack Alvin Bragg for Prosecuting Trump
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan will take his Members on a field trip to New York City to hold a hearing on what he claims is “an increase in violent crime,” which he blames on Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan District Attorney who is prosecuting Donald Trump for 34 criminal felony violations.
Jordan, who also heads the Republicans’ specially-constituted Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, has been using his special authority as head of one of the three most-powerful committees to target District Attorney Bragg in what some legal experts, and Bragg’s Office, say are illegal attempts to interfere with an ongoing criminal investigation.
The House Judiciary Committee has no oversight authority over a duty-elected state or county official.
In a press release, Jordan’s Judiciary Committee says his “hearing, ‘Victims of Violent Crime in Manhattan,’ will examine how Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s pro-crime, anti-victim policies have led to an increase in violent crime and a dangerous community for New York City residents.
The hearing is slated for Monday, April 17, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET at the Javits Federal Building in lower Manhattan.
Far-right House Republican Andy Biggs of Arizona, who sits on Jordan’s Judiciary Committee, admitted the reason for the hearing was in retaliation for Bragg’s prosecution of Trump. He also appeared to admit to animus after the hearing was announced, declaring on Twitter, “If Bragg can spend resources indicting President Trump, he should be able to address the soaring crime in NYC.”
But is crime actually “soaring” in New York City? These recent headlines suggest otherwise.
“NYC crime stats: Major felonies down, but youth violence on the rise” (Fox5 NY)
“NYC sees 5.6% overall crime drop in February” (Spectrum News/NY1)
“NYPD: Violent crime down in first 3 months of 2023” (CBS News New York)
Popular Information just weeks ago, even before these headlines were published, reported, “Trump allies misrepresent crime in NYC.”
“So far this year, the total number of murders in the city is 66 – a 19% decrease compared to the same time last year. This number is also 83% lower than 30 years ago,” Popular Information noted in just one of many examples.. “Similarly, the number of shooting incidents is down by 21% in 2023 compared to the same time last year. Incidents of felony assault and grand larceny auto are up this year compared to this time in 2022, but counts of rape, robbery, burglary, and grand larceny have gone down.”
Jordan’s “Weaponization” committee has been mocked and criticized. The premise for the need for the special committee comes out of years of false conservative claims that Democrats have “weaponized” federal agencies like the Dept. of Justice, which until recently was under the thumb of Donald Trump’s Attorney General Bill Barr, who some critics and legal experts have labeled “lawless.”
But even Barr, who spent much ion his tenure as Attorney General protecting Trump, “said Sunday that investigators probing the potential mishandling of classified documents by former President Trump likely have “very good evidence” that Trump attempted to keep authorities from obtaining the materials after he left the White House,” The Hill reported.
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner last week said Chairman Jordan’s attacks on DA Bragg have already violated New York law, and the U.S. Constitution. Kirschner says Jordan should be “locked up.”
Meanwhile, Democrats and critics are blasting Jordan over this latest move.
U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) calls it “an attempt to intimidate the Manhattan DA and interfere with the criminal prosecution of Donald Trump.” He asks: “How is this remotely ethical?”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
‘We’re Both White Americans’: SNL’s Trump Compares Himself to Jesus and DeSantis to Judas in Easter Opener
“A famous, wonderful man arrested for no reason at all,” said SNL’s fake Donald Trump — played by cast member James Austin Johnson — during the opening of this week’s edition of Saturday Night Live.
Standing in front of a re-enactment of the Last Supper, fake Trump added, “If you haven’t put it together folks, I’m comparing myself to Jesus. Again. And what better time than on his birthday, Easter? … We’re both very tall, very popular, and both, frankly, white Americans.”
In a shout-out to the “stand back and stand by” crowd, SNL’s Trump continued, “A lot of his followers got in big, big trouble, just like mine. All because I told them exactly what Jesus would have said: ‘Get very violent and start a war.'”
“Because I’m a self-made billionaire and Christ was — let’s call it what it is — a nepo baby. I mean, his dad was God. It’s pretty easy to start a religion when your daddy’s God.”
SNL’s Trump also attacked Ron DeSantis.
“And I’ve even got my very own Judas: Ron DeSantis. Ron DeSantis came to me with tears in his eyes. He said, ‘Help me, Mr. Trump. I’m going to lose my election.’ So I very generously pretended to like him. And then he did a Judas and now he can’t even get the gays out of Disney World. It’s an awful shame.”
Watch the full segment below or at this link.
‘Illegal’: Tennessee House Republicans Expelling Two Black Democrats Violates First Amendment Says Former US Attorney
Tennessee House Republicans, led by Speaker Cameron Sexton, voted to expel two Black Democratic Representatives on Thursday, but also voted against the expulsion of a white Democrat. The actions of that right-wing super-majority legislative body are “illegal” and violate the First Amendment, argues former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance.
“What happened in Tennessee on Thursday was outrageous and stupid and petty, and then the legislature went on to advertise their racism. It was also illegal,” Vance, a professor of law and well-known MSNBC/NBC News contributor, wrote overnight in her Substack newsletter. “It shouldn’t take long for the next stage of this to play out in the courts. But that doesn’t excuse the fact that it happened in the first place.”
Thursday evening, Republicans voted to expel state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep. Justin Pearson. The vote to expel state Rep. Gloria Johnson failed. All three were “charged” with violating House decorum – House rules, by standing in the well and speaking in support of the thousands of protestors exactly one week earlier, who came to the state house to demand lawmakers enact gun control policies after the school mass shooting in Nashville last week.
Vance pointed to the late Julian Bond, a leader of the Civil Rights Movement and a co-founder of the Southern Poverty Law Center, who passed away in 2015.
He was also a four-term Member of the Georgia House of Representatives, but his path in the 1960’s to be able to actually represent his district was only first decided at the ballot box. Ultimately it had to be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.
“White members of the Georgia House challenged Bond’s right to be seated,” Vance writes, after Bond issued a statement against the Vietnam War.
Bond fought to be seated but a Georgia House committee voted against him. He took it to the courts, and lost in a 2-1 federal district court ruling. He brought his case to the U.S. Supreme Court, and while waiting for that appeal to be heard so much time had passed he had to run for re-election. He won.
Although Georgia House members again refused to seat him, Bond finally won at the Supreme Court.
“The unanimous Supreme Court decision in Bond’s favor relied upon a famous First Amendment case, New York Times v. Sullivan, holding that although a state may impose a requirement that legislators take an oath of allegiance, it cannot limit their capacity to express views on local or national policy,” Vance explains, adding: “'[D]ebate on public issues should be uninhibited, robust, and wide-open,’ the Court wrote, citing the decision in Sullivan.”
Vance also points to the ruling’s conclusion, which reads:
“Legislators have an obligation to take positions on controversial political questions so that their constituents can be fully informed by them, and be better able to assess their qualifications for office; also so they may be represented in governmental debates by the person they have elected to represent them. We therefore hold that the disqualification of Bond from membership in the Georgia House because of his statements violated Bond’s right of free expression under the First Amendment.”
Jones and Pearson both spoke eloquently and passionately on the House floor to defend their right to represent their constituents, while some Republicans barely tried to hide their apparent contempt and disdain for both Black men.
Reinforcing her allegations of obvious racism against the two now-former lawmakers, Vance sums up her argument: “A challenge to those members’ First Amendment rights cannot be dressed up as a violation of decorum rules; it’s still a violation of First Amendment rights. And when two Black representatives are expelled while a white one narrowly avoids expulsion, no amount of dissembling can erase the obvious conclusion.”
