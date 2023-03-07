Leaked Email Shows Tucker Carlson’s Producers Urging Fox Staffers to Promote Second J6 Disinformation Show: Report

Tucker Carlson‘s producers reportedly are urging Fox Corporation staffers to promote Tuesday night’s show that is expected to push more January 6 insurrection disinformation to viewers after massive pushback from both the left and the right.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is mentioned in the Fox producers’ memo, came out strongly against Carlson’s false framing, disinformation and apparent lies about what happened when the Capitol was attacked on January 6, calling it “shameful.”

Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also denounced Tucker Carlson’s Monday show, and far-right Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina called it “bullshit.”

“To say the January 6th attack was not violent is a lie,” Majority Leader Schumer tweeted. “The lives of my staff, my colleagues, the police, maintenance staff, reporters, and more were put in danger. Fox News must order Tucker Carlson to stop promoting the Big Lie and stop defending the insurrectionists.”

Schumer also denounced it on the floor of the Senate.

Schumer: As reporting on the dominion lawsuit shows, Mr. Carlson had no problem admitting behind the scenes that the big lie is pure garbage. pic.twitter.com/5WSj3hJHX4 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 7, 2023

Daily Beast senior media reporter Justin Baragona posted a copy of the producers’ leaked memo.

“Hello all,” it reads. “Tonight will be night two of our two night investigation into the truth behind January 6th and what really happened that day. This show is already facing backlash from Senator Chuck Schumer and the usual people in the media. We look forward to providing even more footage tonight. Any promotion before the additional footage airs tonight is greatly appreciated.”

Producers from Tucker Carlson’s show are pushing other Fox staffers hard to “PLEASE PROMOTE” Tucker’s second night of Jan. 6 footage, per this email leaked to me by a tipster. pic.twitter.com/GJ5AMdifJZ — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 7, 2023

RELATED: ‘Propaganda Network’: Media Reporter Says Dominion Filing Exposes Fox News as ‘Void of the Most Basic Journalistic Ethics’

The memo does not mention any of the Republicans who lambasted Fox and Carlson.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes responded, mocking Carlson’s previously reported angry text by tweeting, “Do it for the stock price!”