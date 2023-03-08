Boebert Goes Ballistic When Cori Bush Says GOP Witness Has ‘Espoused White Supremacist Views’ (Video)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was outraged when the Democratic Ranking Member of a House Oversight subcommittee characterized the words of one of the GOP’s witnesses as “white supremacist.”

Congresswoman Boebert, who just days earlier at the right-wing CPAC event denounced diversity, equity, and inclusion, demanded two parliamentary inquiries, which did not give her the result she desired.

Criticizing Republicans’ choice for a witness, Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) told the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs, “One of these so-called energy experts is a philosopher who has previously espoused white supremacist views. For instance, in his 2000 college newspaper he wrote, ‘the African and American Studies Department has 23 classes. In many of these classes, African culture is presented –”

Boebert interrupted.

READ MORE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Signs Law Gutting Child Labor Protections for Minors Under 16 Years Old

“Mr. Chairman, I would like a parliamentary inquiry into taking down the gentle lady’s words for insinuating that our witness made white supremist statements,” she said angrily, then adding, “using his words.”

“The Chair cannot take down words that are directed toward a witness, only to other members,” the Chair replied.

Ranking Member Bush continued.

“As I was saying,” Bush continued, beginning to quote the witness, “‘the African and African American Studies Department’ – this is the quote – ‘has 23 classes. In many of these classes. African culture is presented not as inferior to Western culture, but as on an equal footing with it in other departments. The same is done with Latin American, Indian, and American Indian culture.'”

“When confronted about these views, over two decades later, rather than disavow them, ” Bush said, “he doubled down on this narrative saying, ‘it has nothing to do with skin color. I was arguing that those cultures overall are inferior to Western culture.’ We are not inferior to any culture, speaking as a descendent of one of those cultures. This is the witness the Republicans invited to discuss issues of energy security. He came here to promote fossil fuels, which we know are disproportionately harming and killing black and brown people.”

READ MORE: ‘Leave Us the Hell Alone’: Brian Sicknick’s Family Slams ‘Sleaze Slinging’ Fox for Claiming Death Unrelated to J6 Rioters

Rep. Bush then pointed to the two-sentence statement denouncing white supremacy and white nationalism which all 26 Republicans on the House Oversight Committee refused to sign.

“Last week, I joined Ranking Member Raskin and all of my Democratic Oversight colleagues in calling on Oversight Republicans to denounce white nationalism and denounce white supremacy in all its forms. Not one single Republican joined us. So I ask again today, will my Republican colleagues condemn white supremacy and work with us to ensure this Committee engages in advancing good and reducing harm rather than perpetuating it?”

Watch below or at this link.