‘Get on With It’: Jim Jordan Gets Earful From Dem Fed Up With GOP ‘Playbook’ of Lies
Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) clashed with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Thursday after she accused Republicans of using a “playbook” that includes “false narratives” about the 2020 election and the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.
At a House Oversight hearing on government “weaponization,” Plaskett blasted Jordan for only providing access to documentation minutes before the event. She compared the tactics to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) decision to give Fox News host Tucker Carlson thousands of hours of video from Jan. 6.
“This is unacceptable,” she explained. “I’m ready for it. I don’t know if a lot of other people are, but just as it was unacceptable for Kevin McCarthy to provide 41,000 hours of sensitive security footage to a biased talking head in an effort to rewrite what happened on January 6th.”
“This is a new Republican playbook, apparently. Risk American safety and security to score political points,” Plaskett insisted.
“The gentlelady’s word should be struck,” one Republican on the panel demanded. “That is out of line and outside the rules of this committee.”
Plaskett objected.
“You don’t get to determine what’s struck down,” Jordan snapped, declining to take down her words.
“This is a false narrative,” Plaskett said of the hearing. “We’re engaging in false narratives here, and we [Democrats] are going to tell the truth.”
Following Plaskett’s opening statement, Jordan felt the need to push back.
“You guys don’t care,” he remarked on Jan. 6. “You don’t care. You don’t want the American people to see what happened. The full video, transparency, you don’t want that.”
“And you don’t want [the testimony of] two journalists who have been named personally by the Biden administration FTC in a letter,” Jordan added. “They’re here to tell their story. And frankly, I think they’re brave individuals for being willing to come after they’ve been named in a letter from the Biden FTC.”
“Is this your question time?” Plaskett asked.
“No, I’m responding to your ridiculous statements you made in your in your opening statement,” Jordan shot back.
“OK, well, let’s get on with it,” Plaskett said.
“Oh, now we want to get on with it. So you can say all the things you want?” Jordan complained.
“I did in my opening statement as well as you had an opening statement,” Plaskett pointed out. “You said what you needed to say in your opening statement. And I, as the ranking member, have used my time!”
Watch the video below from the U.S. House.
Boebert Goes Ballistic When Cori Bush Says GOP Witness Has ‘Espoused White Supremacist Views’ (Video)
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was outraged when the Democratic Ranking Member of a House Oversight subcommittee characterized the words of one of the GOP’s witnesses as “white supremacist.”
Congresswoman Boebert, who just days earlier at the right-wing CPAC event denounced diversity, equity, and inclusion, demanded two parliamentary inquiries, which did not give her the result she desired.
Criticizing Republicans’ choice for a witness, Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) told the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs, “One of these so-called energy experts is a philosopher who has previously espoused white supremacist views. For instance, in his 2000 college newspaper he wrote, ‘the African and American Studies Department has 23 classes. In many of these classes, African culture is presented –”
Boebert interrupted.
READ MORE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Signs Law Gutting Child Labor Protections for Minors Under 16 Years Old
“Mr. Chairman, I would like a parliamentary inquiry into taking down the gentle lady’s words for insinuating that our witness made white supremist statements,” she said angrily, then adding, “using his words.”
“The Chair cannot take down words that are directed toward a witness, only to other members,” the Chair replied.
Ranking Member Bush continued.
“As I was saying,” Bush continued, beginning to quote the witness, “‘the African and African American Studies Department’ – this is the quote – ‘has 23 classes. In many of these classes. African culture is presented not as inferior to Western culture, but as on an equal footing with it in other departments. The same is done with Latin American, Indian, and American Indian culture.'”
“When confronted about these views, over two decades later, rather than disavow them, ” Bush said, “he doubled down on this narrative saying, ‘it has nothing to do with skin color. I was arguing that those cultures overall are inferior to Western culture.’ We are not inferior to any culture, speaking as a descendent of one of those cultures. This is the witness the Republicans invited to discuss issues of energy security. He came here to promote fossil fuels, which we know are disproportionately harming and killing black and brown people.”
READ MORE: ‘Leave Us the Hell Alone’: Brian Sicknick’s Family Slams ‘Sleaze Slinging’ Fox for Claiming Death Unrelated to J6 Rioters
Rep. Bush then pointed to the two-sentence statement denouncing white supremacy and white nationalism which all 26 Republicans on the House Oversight Committee refused to sign.
“Last week, I joined Ranking Member Raskin and all of my Democratic Oversight colleagues in calling on Oversight Republicans to denounce white nationalism and denounce white supremacy in all its forms. Not one single Republican joined us. So I ask again today, will my Republican colleagues condemn white supremacy and work with us to ensure this Committee engages in advancing good and reducing harm rather than perpetuating it?”
Watch below or at this link.
Boebert is very upset that comments made by a Republican witness are described as white supremacist views. The comments are read after her objection. You can judge for yourself pic.twitter.com/9tQ0HIA52J
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 8, 2023
Group of Local Arkansas High School Students ‘Outwitted’ GOP Lawmakers: Report
A group of quick-witted teenagers managed to insert their objections to an Arkansas education bill over the repeated attempts by a Republican legislator to shut down their arguments.
The state Senate ultimately approved Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ education bill, known as the LEARNS Act, which would implement school vouchers that opponents say would “usher in a new era of segregation” in Arkansas schools, and students from Little Rock Central High School found a way to speak out against the wishes of state Sen. Jane English, reported the Arkansas Times, which described the students’ maneuvering as having successfully “outwitted” the legislator.
“I’m sorry, you just don’t get to talk on the bill,” English told the students. “If you want to talk on this amendment, specifically things that are in this amendment, you’re free to do that, but you cannot speak on the bill.”
The students had missed two previous hearings on the measure that were held during school hours, and English told them the bill had already passed both chambers so they could only comment on a six-page amendment that had been sent back to the education committee for debate.
READ MORE: Fox News CEO: Our reporters who fact checked election lies ‘don’t understand our viewers’
“I’d like to speak on the amendments, and how they do not go far enough to tear down and decimate this bill,” said student Ethan Walker, over repeated interruptions by English. “These petty little wording rearrangements don’t do anything to address how bad this bill actually is.”
Another student, sophomore Rhone Kuta, worked around English’s objections by referencing a specific line on a specific page, as the Republican chair repeatedly interrupted him.
“Where it deletes ‘and’ and substitutes ‘or,’ the reasons I believe this amendment is bad is, this should actually say we are deleting the voucher program on section 63 because the voucher program absolutely reallocates resources from the working class Americans and Arkansans and reallocates it to the upper class,” Kuta said.
He was able to work in criticism of a ban on teaching anti-racism content before English sent him back to his seat, and other students who followed managed to roll through English’s objections by pointing to specific passages and calling for more sweeping amendments to the bill.
“The amendment that says page 90 line 3, delete ‘and’ and substitute ‘or,’ is insufficient because there’s nothing that amends the clause that is talking about having school choice policies that will make it so that students who are minority groups will be left in public schools while privileged students go to private schools,” said senior Gryffyn May.
The adults who followed the students were given their full two minutes of public comment without much trouble from English, and Little Rock School Board member Ali Noland told the committee chair she had inadvertently given the teens a much larger platform by attempting to silence their criticism.
“By talking to them and cutting them off in this way, believe me, you are giving them much more of a platform than you would have if you had just listened to their criticism of the amendment in the first place,” Noland said. “They showed up after school on their own time to tell you these amendments do not satisfy their concerns.”
People like State Senator Jane English (R-AR) will be the demise of the Republican party. Students from Little Rock Central HS show up to try and participate in the process only to be interrupted and shutdown by her. Must watch!👇#wtpBlue #DemVoice1 #Fresh pic.twitter.com/6kEwz3acVf
— Brian Cardone 🏴☠️🇺🇦 (@cardon_brian) March 8, 2023
Fox’s Bartiromo Admitted to Banning Staff From Calling Joe Biden ‘President-Elect’: Report
Days after the 2020 election was rightfully called for Joe Biden, Fox Corporation’s anchor Maria Bartiromo told Steve Bannon she was “so depressed” over the election results and had banned her staff from calling Joe Biden “President-elect.”
News outlets called the election for Biden on November 7, 2020, and yet three days later on Nov. 10 Bartiromo told Bannon, a top Trump ally who later would become a convicted felon, “Omg I’m so depressed. I can’t take this,” she said, NBC News reports from the latest Dominion filing a judge released Tuesday.
Bartiromo also “lamented how upsetting it was to watch the ‘world move forward.'”
“I want to see massive fraud exposed,” she continued, wondering if Trump would “be able to turn this around.”
“I told my team we are not allowed to say pres[ident] elect at all,” Bartiromo told Bannon. “Not in scripts or in banners on air. Until this moves through the courts.”
READ MORE: Leaked Email Shows Tucker Carlson’s Producers Urging Fox Staffers to Promote Second J6 Disinformation Show: Report
There was no credible reason to believe the 2020 presidential election would ever be challenged further in court – Trump and his allies lost every one of the more than 60 lawsuits they filed.
“You are our fighter,” Bannon replied. “Enough with the sad ! We need u.”
Former CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter posted a screenshot of the texts. See it below or at this link.
Addendum to this thread about Maria Bartiromo hyping the Big Lie: In newly published Nov. 10 texts with Steve Bannon, Bartiromo says “I’m so depressed” about Biden’s win. “I want to see massive fraud exposed.” And: “I told my team we are not allowed to say” Biden is prez-elect. pic.twitter.com/repqtHWbyV
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 7, 2023
