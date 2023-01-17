News
‘You F**ked Me – I Know It Was You’: Top House Republican ‘Exploded’ at McCarthy After Losing Chairmanship
A Republican who served as the vice chairman of the powerful House and Ways and Means Committee blasted Kevin McCarthy after he lost the chairmanship to a congressman with far less seniority, apparently as part of a large set of deals the new Speaker of the House made to finally win the gavel. The 71-year old Republican congressman might choose to retire, which would narrow McCarthy’s majority even more.
“You f**ked me. I know it was you, you whipped against me,” Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL) told Speaker McCarthy, according to Puck.
Rep. Buchanan “exploded after losing Ways & Means to a McCarthy ally, fueling anxiety that he could retire out of pique—and that McCarthy’s favor trading has eroded his narrow margin of support.”
The chairmanship ultimately went to “the 42-year-old Speaker’s pet Jason Smith, potentially reducing Kevin McCarthy’s margin of error from four votes to three to pass critical partisan legislation,” Puck reports.
READ MORE: Unpublished J6 Report Reveals Social Media Companies Allowed Right-Wing Activists to ‘Exploit’ Platforms in Weeks Before Attack
In an glimpse into how chairmanships are awarded, Puck also reveals fundraising plays a critical role, at least on the Republican side of the House.
“It couldn’t have been a surprise that Buchanan, who is independently wealthy and a key donor whisperer, isn’t taking the snub lightly. ‘Vern put out more money in fundraising than anyone else, and he wanted that job,’ said a source. Another noted that the congressman had raised more than $4.1 million for the National Republican Congressional Committee and threw together a last minute fundraiser at his house—at McCarthy’s request—for Anna Paulina Luna, with special guest Newt Gingrich. ‘But Smith is a McCarthy crony,’ this person said.”
Buchanan was so angered he “proceeded to chew out McCarthy’s deputy chief of staff for floor operations, John Leganski. It was shocking to see such fury from Buchanan, who’s known for being mild mannered. Indeed, I heard that the tirade was so heated that the Speaker’s security detail stepped in with a light touch. (McCarthy’s spokesperson Matt Sparks disputed this detail saying, ‘at no point did anyone have to step in.’ A spokesperson for Buchanan declined to comment.)”
READ MORE: ‘Vengeance Is Mine Declares the Lord’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Serves Up Old Testament Rant on ‘Evil’
According to Florida Politics, “The Ways and Means results were a surprise to many in [Buchanan’s] orbit. Buchanan had seniority on the panel over all other Republican members. And while there were reports McCarthy had encouraged Smith to run because he felt Buchanan had more loyalty to Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Buchanan’s political team always believed McCarthy could support the Florida lawmaker, the only Sunshine State Representative seeking a full committee gavel this Congress.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
McCarthy Runs Defense for Santos
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday appeared to run defense for freshman Congressman George Santos (R-NY), the proven serial liar who is under multiple investigations.
Questions have been swirling after reports suggested McCarthy may have known about the lies on Santos’ résumé, and that a Santos campaign staffer allegedly lied to wealthy donors as he impersonated McCarthy’s chef of staff in fundraising telephone calls and emails – all before the election – while McCarthy said nothing.
On Monday when asked by reporters about the possibly illegal impersonation, McCarthy appeared to downplay the issue.
“You know, I didn’t know about that, it happened. They corrected but I was not notified about that until a later date,” McCarthy insisted, in what could be seen as an especially evasive response – especially since he was not asked when he knew, but if. “I didn’t know about it until a later date though, unfortunately,” he said, repeating himself.
READ MORE: ‘Scandal’: Why Did McCarthy Say He Wasn’t ‘Notified’ a Santos Staffer Impersonated His Chief of Staff Until ‘Later’?
But on Tuesday Speaker McCarthy became even more involved. Rather than directing reporters’ questions to Santos’ office, he offered remarks that appeared to give cover to Santos.
CNN’s Manu Raju reports, “Asked if he had concerns before the election about Santos, McCarthy said: ‘My staff had concerns when he had a staff member impersonate my chief of staff and that individual was let go when Mr. Santos found out about it.'”
That staff member according to multiple reports was Sam Miele.
Last week The New York Times reported on “The Mysterious, Unregistered Fund That Raised Big Money for Santos.”
“One donor said that he gave to the PAC after being contacted by Samuel Miele, who said in an email that he was the vice president of Rise NY. Mr. Miele was also working directly for Mr. Santos, but was later fired after he was caught impersonating a staffer for Representative Kevin McCarthy, at the time the Republican minority leader, in a fund-raising appeal, several people close to the campaign said.”
READ MORE: ‘You F**ked Me – I Know It Was You’: Top House Republican ‘Exploded’ at McCarthy After Losing Chairmanship
The Washington Times last month, citing a “a GOP insider,” reported that McCarthy, or at least his aides, knew as far back as August 2021 of the impersonation.
“McCarthy’s aides first learned of the Santos staffer’s behavior in August 2021 when a suspicious donor flagged as ‘unusual’ the contact from Mr. McCarthy’s congressional office.”
Citing Raju’s reporting, Politico adds that “McCarthy is handling his conference’s biggest headache, Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), by staying calm and making sure he doesn’t lose a member in the House.”
Watch McCarthy’s remarks below or at this link.
.@SpeakerMcCarthy (R-CA) on Rep. George Santos (R-NY): “He’ll get seated on committees.” https://t.co/77obCJittk pic.twitter.com/Oo2JIBf9Cc
— CSPAN (@cspan) January 17, 2023
News
Revealed: Who Met With Trump Ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
The House select committee uploaded a spreadsheet in late December showing seven full days of the White House visitor logs in the weeks leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
The Excel spreadsheets were among hundreds of documents posted online last month by the committee as it wrapped up its investigation, allowing the public to finally see the visitor manifests that Donald Trump spent his entire presidency trying to shield, and Politico posted them in a searchable format and analyzed the findings.
The logs are not exhaustive and cover only the dates of Dec. 12, 14, 18 and 21, 2020, and then Jan. 3-5, 2021, and do not show the specific purposes of the visits or identify visitors beyond their names.
However, the logs do shed new light on events covered by the Jan. 6 investigation, such as the chaotic Oval Office meeting on Dec. 18, when outside advisers such as Sidney Powell and Patrick Byrne suggested seizing voting machines, and provide an accounting of the Fox News broadcasters and others who met with Trump in the final weeks of his presidency.
READ: House Republicans are playing with fire
The logs also show five staffers for then-Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) reviewed documents that Trump intended to declassify, and a number of artists and photographers visited the president’s private residence in that same period for reasons that aren’t listed.
Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead
News
‘Scandal’: Why Did McCarthy Say He Wasn’t ‘Notified’ a Santos Staffer Impersonated His Chief of Staff Until ‘Later’?
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy appeared to casually brush off that a campaign aide to freshman U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY), a proven serial liar, reportedly impersonated McCarthy’s chief of staff in fundraising efforts over a period of several years.
“Wealthy donors received calls and emails from a man who said he was Dan Meyer, McCarthy’s chief of staff, during the 2020 and 2022 election cycles, according to people familiar with the matter. His name was actually Sam Miele, and he worked for Santos raising money for his campaign, according to one GOP donor who contributed to Santos’ campaign,” CNBC reported last week.
“One board member of the Republican Jewish Coalition said he supported Santos in part because of the congressman’s false claim that he was Jewish.”
READ MORE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Defends First Moves as Governor: Bans on CRT, ‘Latinx,’ and ‘Indoctrinating Our Kids’
Quoting ethics and legal experts, CNBC reports, “the impersonation of McCarthy’s chief of staff could have broken the law.”
But CNBC also notes that “McCarthy’s spokesman did not respond to repeated requests for comment.”
What could prove to be problematic for the Speaker is, in fact, the timing of when he knew and why he presumably did not contact authorities when he found out.
“I never knew all about his resume or not but I always had a few questions,” McCarthy admitted Monday. That ties into reports that suggest McCarthy may have known illicit acts were being performed, in his name.
“You know, I didn’t know about that, it happened. They corrected but I was not notified about that until a later date,” McCarthy insisted, in what could be seen as an especially evasive response. “I didn’t know about it until a later date though, unfortunately,” he said, repeating himself.
The reporter in the clip below did not appear to ask McCarthy when he knew, but if he knew.
READ MORE: ‘Vengeance Is Mine Declares the Lord’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Serves Up Old Testament Rant on ‘Evil’
MSNBC executive producer Kyle Griffin notes that The New York Times, “reported that Dan Conston, the head of the main House GOP super PAC and a close McCarthy ally, expressed private concerns that George Santos could be exposed as a fraud. It seems reasonable to ask, what did Kevin McCarthy know about George Santos and when did he know it?”
That New York Times article appears to be this one published Friday, but CNBC points to a Washington Times report from last month that reads: “McCarthy’s team first learned about a Santos staffer impersonating the speaker’s chief of staff in August 2021, the Times wrote. The publication said the staffer would call donors pretending to be Meyer and send follow-up emails from a fake address.”
Conservative Bill Kristol observes, “McCarthy seems to have known in 2021 a Santos staffer was impersonating McCarthy’s chief of staff, and he did nothing to inform those who were duped or the public. Nor did he stop Santos from running in 2022. The Santos scandal is also a McCarthy scandal.”
Law professor, political commentator, former U.S. Attorney, and former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman also suggests McCarthy may have known.
“Turns out many in the George Santos sphere knew that he was a fraud. Campaign staffers quit because of it. And one person who was worried Santos would be exposed as a fraud was known to an ally of an important DC personnage: Kevin McCarthy. Odds that he never told his ally?”
U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) on Sunday tweeted he and fellow New York Democratic Congressman Dan Goldman are sending “a letter to Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Republican Leadership, asking who knew what when about the web of lies surrounding George Santos. The public has a right to know what House Republican leaders knew about Mr. Santos.”
“In light of recent public reporting indicating that each of you had at least some knowledge of the web of lies used by Congressman George Santos to deceive his voters long before they became public,” Torres and Goldman say, “we write to request that you proactively and forthrightly cooperate with all current and future investigations into Mr. Santos, including the investigation by the House Committee on Ethics that Speaker McCarthy confirmed this week. In addition, we urge you to inform the American people about your knowledge of Mr. Santos’s web of deceit prior to the election so that the public understands whether and to what extent you were complicit in Mr. Santos’s fraud on his voters,” the letter reads.
The two Democrats last week filed a complaint with the House Ethics Committee against Santos.
Watch McCarthy below or at this link.
McCarthy: I never knew all about his resume or not but I always had a few questions
Question: What about pretending to be your chief of staff? pic.twitter.com/QNh1ywXwDs
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 16, 2023
Trending
- News3 hours ago
‘You F**ked Me – I Know It Was You’: Top House Republican ‘Exploded’ at McCarthy After Losing Chairmanship
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Christian Nationalist Founder of Pastors for Trump ‘Pretty Sure’ Martin Luther King Would Have Been a ‘MAGA’ Republican
- News2 days ago
Kevin McCarthy Vows to Release All Jan. 6 Info ‘Exactly’ in Style of Elon Musk’s ‘Twitter Files’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Vengeance Is Mine Declares the Lord’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Serves Up Old Testament Rant on ‘Evil’
- News23 hours ago
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Defends First Moves as Governor: Bans on CRT, ‘Latinx,’ and ‘Indoctrinating Our Kids’
- News1 day ago
George Santos Had ‘Business Relationship’ With Cousin of Sanctioned Russian Oligarch: Report
- News22 hours ago
‘Scandal’: Why Did McCarthy Say He Wasn’t ‘Notified’ a Santos Staffer Impersonated His Chief of Staff Until ‘Later’?
- 'STOLLEN'20 hours ago
‘Trump Hating Thug’: Ex-President Accuses Special Counsel Investigating Him of Running a ‘Gestapo Type Operation’