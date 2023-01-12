Trump ‘Far Dumber and Immoral and Ignorant and Lazy’ Than Staffers Knew Before They Worked for Him: Report

The GOP operative working for the Herschel Walker campaign who alleges CPAC organizer, the highly-influential Matt Schlapp, “groped” and “fondled” his crotch without his consent has released a new set of text messages that appear to show he communicated with a friend in real time asking for advice on how to handle the unwanted advances.

While The Daily Beast broke the story last week, CNN on Wednesday confirmed those details and added more.

“The staffer says he called and texted friends in real time to tell them what happened,” CNN reports, noting that it “reviewed a text exchange between the staffer and a friend in politics, where the staffer is clearly upset and wondering how to tell the campaign that one of their surrogates had allegedly assaulted him. The exchange is being made public for the first time.”

“’He’s pissed I didn’t follow him to his hotel room,’ the staffer wrote,” CNN reports (video below).

“’I’m so sorry man,’ the acquaintance responded. ‘What a f**king creep.'”

“The staffer later texted, ‘I just don’t know how to say it to my superiors thst heir [sic] surrogate fondled my junk without my consent.'”

CNN also reports that the unnamed staffer “says he is coming forward to discuss the alleged incident because he wants to prevent someone else from being victimized. The staffer is also motivated, by what he described as CPAC’s hypocrisy in hosting guests hostile to LGBTQ rights.”

Although Schlapp’s attorney has denied the allegations Schlapp has not personally denied them. He also attended CPAC’s event last weekend at Mar-a-Lago, where he introduced ex-president Donald Trump.

Despite allegations that he groped and fondled a Herschel Walker staffer, Matt Schlapp introduced Trump at the CPAC gala last night at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/tjALh6muZ2 — PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) January 8, 2023

After arriving home, as previously reported, the staffer recorded video to memorialize the event.

“Matt Schlapp, of the CPAC, grabbed my junk and pummeled it at length. And I’m sitting there (in the car) saying, ‘What the hell is going on that this person with a wife and kids is literally doing this to me, from Manuel’s Tavern to the Hilton Garden Inn there at the Atlanta Airport,’” the staffer says. “He literally has his hands on me. And I feel so f**king dirty. Feel so f**king dirty. So I don’t know what to do in the morning.”

The Daily Beast last week also reported: “In another video, the staffer narrated the events ‘in regard to Matthew Schlapp, chairman of CPAC, who approximately two hours ago put his hands on me in a sustained and unsolicited and unwanted manner.'”

“’Matt Schlapp of the CPAC grabbed my junk and pummeled it at length, and I’m sitting there thinking what the hell is going on, that this person is literally doing this to me,’ the staffer said in the video.”

“’From the bar to the Hilton Garden Inn, he has his hands on me. And I feel so fucking dirty. I feel so fucking dirty,’ he said.”

Watch video from CNN below or at this link.

Image: lev radin / Shutterstock