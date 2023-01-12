News
Trump ‘Far Dumber and Immoral and Ignorant and Lazy’ Than Staffers Knew Before They Worked for Him: Report
John Kelly didn’t have high expectations about Donald Trump when he joined the White House as chief of staff, but he was still shocked by what he found after joining the administration.
The retired U.S. Marine Corps general joined the White House halfway through Trump’s first year, and New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” about what Kelly learned about the former president and his abilities.
“So when Kelly came in as chief of staff, he thought that the problem around Trump was that he was not staffed properly and they needed to create a process around him, and that’s what the chaos of the first six months of the administration was about,” Schmidt said. “But when Kelly comes in as chief of staff, what he realizes is that the problem is not just the fact that there’s not a process and that he’s not being staffed as well as he could, but that Trump himself was the problem, that Trump was far dumber and immoral and ignorant and lazy than he ever thought he was.”
News
New Texts Show Staffer Allegedly Groped by Matt Schlapp Contacted Friend in Real Time: CNN
The GOP operative working for the Herschel Walker campaign who alleges CPAC organizer, the highly-influential Matt Schlapp, “groped” and “fondled” his crotch without his consent has released a new set of text messages that appear to show he communicated with a friend in real time asking for advice on how to handle the unwanted advances.
While The Daily Beast broke the story last week, CNN on Wednesday confirmed those details and added more.
“The staffer says he called and texted friends in real time to tell them what happened,” CNN reports, noting that it “reviewed a text exchange between the staffer and a friend in politics, where the staffer is clearly upset and wondering how to tell the campaign that one of their surrogates had allegedly assaulted him. The exchange is being made public for the first time.”
“’He’s pissed I didn’t follow him to his hotel room,’ the staffer wrote,” CNN reports (video below).
“’I’m so sorry man,’ the acquaintance responded. ‘What a f**king creep.'”
“The staffer later texted, ‘I just don’t know how to say it to my superiors thst heir [sic] surrogate fondled my junk without my consent.'”
CNN also reports that the unnamed staffer “says he is coming forward to discuss the alleged incident because he wants to prevent someone else from being victimized. The staffer is also motivated, by what he described as CPAC’s hypocrisy in hosting guests hostile to LGBTQ rights.”
Although Schlapp’s attorney has denied the allegations Schlapp has not personally denied them. He also attended CPAC’s event last weekend at Mar-a-Lago, where he introduced ex-president Donald Trump.
Despite allegations that he groped and fondled a Herschel Walker staffer, Matt Schlapp introduced Trump at the CPAC gala last night at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/tjALh6muZ2
— PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) January 8, 2023
After arriving home, as previously reported, the staffer recorded video to memorialize the event.
“Matt Schlapp, of the CPAC, grabbed my junk and pummeled it at length. And I’m sitting there (in the car) saying, ‘What the hell is going on that this person with a wife and kids is literally doing this to me, from Manuel’s Tavern to the Hilton Garden Inn there at the Atlanta Airport,’” the staffer says. “He literally has his hands on me. And I feel so f**king dirty. Feel so f**king dirty. So I don’t know what to do in the morning.”
The Daily Beast last week also reported: “In another video, the staffer narrated the events ‘in regard to Matthew Schlapp, chairman of CPAC, who approximately two hours ago put his hands on me in a sustained and unsolicited and unwanted manner.'”
“’Matt Schlapp of the CPAC grabbed my junk and pummeled it at length, and I’m sitting there thinking what the hell is going on, that this person is literally doing this to me,’ the staffer said in the video.”
“’From the bar to the Hilton Garden Inn, he has his hands on me. And I feel so fucking dirty. I feel so fucking dirty,’ he said.”
Watch video from CNN below or at this link.
Wow pic.twitter.com/MvxZf102AA
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 11, 2023
Image: lev radin / Shutterstock
News
McCarthy: Santos Will Get Committee Assignments Because He Hasn’t Been Criminally Charged
Speaker Kevin McCarthy has announced embattled U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who lied his way into office and just hours earlier was denounced and called on to resign by numerous local Republican Party and elected officials, will get committee assignments like every other member of the House of Representatives.
McCarthy, who very narrowly gained the Speaker’s gavel after 15 tries last week, told NBC News senior Capitol Hill correspondent Garrett Haake that he “tries to stick to the constitution.”
The U.S. Constitution makes no mention of House committee assignments.
“The voters elected him to serve,” McCarthy, who only has a four-seat majority, added.
Haake adds that McCarthy “notes that Santos hasn’t been charged with a crime, and confirms Santos will receive committee assignments.”
Santos lied about nearly every aspect of his personal and professional life, and some say it’s hard to claim he was elected by voters who thought they were electing a very different person.
“Kevin McCarthy would like us to forget that a Santos staffer impersonated McCarthy’s own chief of staff, Dan Meyer, and raised money off that fraud,” adds MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin. “That sounds like straightforward wire fraud to me, and if Santos was in on that con, a conspiracy to commit wire fraud too.”
NBC News adds that McCarthy said “no” when asked if Santos would be seated on top committees, like the Intelligence Committee or Armed Services or Ways an Means.
But as a sitting U.S. Congressman Santos would still have access to important and classified information.
“Members of all congressional committees — including the Transportation and Agriculture panels — have access to sensitive information to a certain degree. And any sitting member of Congress can attend ‘all member’ classified briefings on such topics as the war in Ukraine, the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the COVID-19 pandemic,” NBC News reports.
“So even if Santos is not granted a seat on a national security panel like Intelligence or Armed Services or a so-called ‘A-committee’ like Appropriations, Ways and Means or Energy and Commerce, the freshman congressman would still be privy to certain sensitive information.”
This week Insider reported on a number of ethics complaints against Santos, noting that “Santos’ history and finances are also under investigation by prosecutors at the federal level, in New York state, and in Brazil.”
News
‘Strongest Statement Yet’: ‘Major Announcement’ About ‘Disgraced’ George Santos Coming From by Nassau County GOP
Scandal-plagued Rep. George Santos (R-NY) may be about to get hit with more bad news this week.
In a new press release flagged by Semafor reporter Kadia Golba, the Nassau Country Republican Party said it plans to make a “major announcement” regarding Santos, whom the party described as “disgraced.”
The announcement will be made by Nassau County GOP Committee Chairman Joseph Cairo and “dozens of Nassau GOP elected officials,” who vow that they will “deliver the strongest statement yet regarding the Nassau GOP’s position on Santos.”
The trouble for Santos began after the New York Times reported last year that multiple details about his purported life story were fabricated, including his work and academic histories.
READ MORE: Georgia school that bans Black Lives Matters shirts lets kids wear Confederate flag attire: lawsuit
Since then, subsequent reports have shown that Santos even lied about having Jewish grandparents who were Holocaust survivors, while other reports have called into question whether he illegally funneled money to his campaign through a limited liability corporation of which he is the sole owner.
Despite all this, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has remained silent on Santos’ status within the conference and has given no indication that he believes Santos should resign from his position.
