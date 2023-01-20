Marshal ‘Spoke With’ Supreme Court Justices, Excluded Them From Signing Sworn Affidavits in Leak Probe

The U.S. Supreme Court Marshal “spoke with” the Court’s justices as part of the investigation into the leak of the Dobbs draft decision that ultimately overturned the constitutional right to abortion, but unlike the dozens of other employees they were not asked to sign sworn affidavits, according to a statement released late Friday afternoon by the Court.

The terse statement offered few additional details, especially after the Marshal’s 20-page report had left many with more questions than answers. The report stated the investigation was unable to identify the leaker.

“During the course of the investigation, I spoke with each of the Justices, several on multiple occasions,” U.S. Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley states. “The Justices actively cooperated in this iterative process, asking questions and answering mine. I followed up on all credible leads, none of which implicated the Justices or their spouses. On this basis, I did not believe that it was necessary to ask the Justices to sign sworn affidavits.”

They statement does not say the justices were formally interviewed, nor does it state if Marshal Curley spoke with or interviewed their spouses.

The treatment of the justices appeared to be either far less extensive, or was not fully revealed, one day after the Court released the Marshal’s report. That report did not even mention that the justices had been interviewed. Several legal experts concluded, based on the report’s circuitous language, that neither the justices nor their spouses had been interviewed.

The statement also does not indicate that justices’ cell phones or other electronic devices were examined.

Image by Fred Schilling, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States