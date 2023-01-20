BREAKING NEWS
Marshal ‘Spoke With’ Supreme Court Justices, Excluded Them From Signing Sworn Affidavits in Leak Probe
The U.S. Supreme Court Marshal “spoke with” the Court’s justices as part of the investigation into the leak of the Dobbs draft decision that ultimately overturned the constitutional right to abortion, but unlike the dozens of other employees they were not asked to sign sworn affidavits, according to a statement released late Friday afternoon by the Court.
The terse statement offered few additional details, especially after the Marshal’s 20-page report had left many with more questions than answers. The report stated the investigation was unable to identify the leaker.
“During the course of the investigation, I spoke with each of the Justices, several on multiple occasions,” U.S. Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley states. “The Justices actively cooperated in this iterative process, asking questions and answering mine. I followed up on all credible leads, none of which implicated the Justices or their spouses. On this basis, I did not believe that it was necessary to ask the Justices to sign sworn affidavits.”
They statement does not say the justices were formally interviewed, nor does it state if Marshal Curley spoke with or interviewed their spouses.
The treatment of the justices appeared to be either far less extensive, or was not fully revealed, one day after the Court released the Marshal’s report. That report did not even mention that the justices had been interviewed. Several legal experts concluded, based on the report’s circuitous language, that neither the justices nor their spouses had been interviewed.
The statement also does not indicate that justices’ cell phones or other electronic devices were examined.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated.
Image by Fred Schilling, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States
Former Top Trump ‘Loyalty Cop’ John McEntee Testifies Before Grand Jury: CNN
John McEntee, the former presidential body turned top Trump White House aide in charge of personnel, was subpoenaed in the special counsel’s investigation into Donald Trump’s actions related to the January 6 insurrection, and testified before a grand jury Friday, CNN reports.
McEntee began his career with Trump as a campaign intern, rose to become the President’s body man but was fired after failing to pass a security background check under White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, After Kelly’s departure Trump rehired McEntee and promoted him to Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office.
In that top position, which Axios referred to as “Trump’s loyalty cop,” McEntee was behind the administration’s last year of forced declarations of allegiance to Trump.
A 2021 article in The Atlantic calls McEntee “The Man Who Made January 6 Possible.”
“Some Trump aides privately compared the PPO [White House Presidential Personnel Office] to the East German Stasi or even the Gestapo—always on the lookout for traitors within,” The Atlantic’s Jonathan D. Karl wrote.
“The office was run by Johnny McEntee. Just 29 when he got the job, he’d come up as Trump’s body guy—the kid who carried the candidate’s bags. One of Trump’s most high-profile Cabinet secretaries described him to me as ‘a fucking idiot.’ But in 2020, his power was undeniable. Trump knew he was the one person willing to do anything Trump wanted. As another senior official told me, ‘He became the deputy president.'”
CNN reports McEntee “appeared on Friday before a grand jury on Trump-related investigations at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC,” after having been “subpoenaed by the Justice Department as part of its sprawling probe, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.”
“The Justice Department investigation, led by special counsel Jack Smith, is focused on efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to undermine the 2020 election results.”
In 2018 NCRM reported that McEntee was abruptly fired and led out of the White House without his coat. The issue, according to a report from the Washington Post, was that McEntee allegedly had a high-dollar gambling habit that could have posed a security risk.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
‘Full Retreat Mode’: Trump Drops Lawsuit Against NY AG Letitia James One Day After Judge Fines Him Nearly $1 Million
Donald Trump on Friday withdrew his lawsuit against New York State Attorney General Letitia James, barely one day after a federal judge fined the ex-president and his attorney nearly one million dollars, having previously rejected as “completely frivolous” the ex-president’s lawsuit that “was brought in bad faith for an improper purpose.”
U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks on Thursday ordered Trump and his attorney, Alina Habba, to pay $937,989.39 to nearly 30 defendants. Hillary Clinton is the largest single beneficiary of that judgment. Trump and Habba were ordered to pay Clinton nearly $172,000 for legal costs, according to Politico.
The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell Friday morning reports Trump’s lawsuit against NY Attorney General James is “the type of frivolous case that was cited by the judge who last night imposed sanctions of nearly $1 million against Trump and his lawyer Alina Habba.”
Lowell notes that Judge Middlebrooks “was also overseeing Trump v. James — and referenced Trump v. James as example of vexatious litigation in the Clinton case.”
The Daily Beast notes Trump “is in full retreat mode,” and observes, “Trump’s legal woes are mounting: judges have increasingly taken tougher stances against him for misusing the nation’s court system to slow down legitimate law enforcement efforts against him.”
Judge Middlebrooks on Thursday “specifically cited Trump’s claim that Clinton conspired with former FBI Director James Comey to seek a Trump prosecution — one that Middlebrooks noted never occurred — as ‘categorically absurd,'” Politico reported. Middlebrooks called Trump’s lawsuit “a deliberate attempt to harass; to tell a story without regard to facts,”
“In a blistering 46-page order, U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks said Trump’s sprawling lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and dozens of former Justice Department and FBI officials was an almost cartoonish abuse of the legal system,” Politico reported.
“He also noted that Trump and Habba repeatedly mischaracterized the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report. They also cited Russian intelligence — shared by then-Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe with Sen. Lindsey Graham — as a basis for one of their claims, without noting that it was Russian intelligence and that Ratcliffe said it was unverified.”
Judge Middlebrook ordered Trump and Hana to pay Hillary Clinton’s legal costs, awarding her nearly $172,000, which Politico notes is “the biggest award of fees for a single defendant.”
The Washington Post notes that the “judgment also referenced Trump’s other lawsuits, saying they demonstrated ‘a pattern of abuse of the courts.’ Among them were legal complaints against Twitter, CNN, New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Pulitzer Prize board for a 2018 award given jointly to The Post and the New York Times for coverage of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.”
In. September, when Judge Middlebrook dismissed the lawsuit, he had called it so weak he agreed with the defendants who described it as “a fundraising tool, a press release, or a list of political grievances,” and added, “it has no merit as a lawsuit.”
“At its core,” Middlebrook had ruled, “the problem with [Trump’s] amended complaint is that plaintiff is not attempting to seek redress for any legal harm; instead, he is seeking to flaunt a two-hundred-page political manifesto outlining his grievances against those that have opposed him, and this court is not the appropriate forum.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Image: Evan El Amin/Shutterstock
Supreme Court Announces It Can’t Figure Out Who Leaked the Draft Decision of the Ruling That Overturned Roe
Calling it “a grave assault on the judicial process,” and “one of the worst breaches of trust in its history,” the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday afternoon announced it cannot determine who leaked the draft opinion in the Dobbs decision last May, which ultimately served to overturn Roe v. Wade.
“The leak was no mere misguided attempt at protest,” the Court said in a statement, making the possibly incorrect assertion that it was, in fact, an attempt at protest. Some have wondered if the leak was made by one of the Justices themselves, or one of their clerks, to essentially cement the decision from changing, although there is no proof of that.
The Marshal of the Supreme Court and her team are “to date been unable to identify a person responsible by a preponderance of the evidence,” the statement says.
The Court says the Marshal’s report states it investigated 82 employees “who had access to electronic or hard copies of the draft opinion.”
“In following up on all available leads, however, the Marshal’s team performed additional forensic analysis and conducted multiple follow-up interviews of certain employees,” the Court adds.
The statement adds that “this Court consulted Michael Chertoff. Mr. Chertoff is a former Secretary of Homeland Security, Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division of the U. S. Department of Justice, and U. S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey. We invited Mr. Chertoff to assess the
Marshal’s investigation. He has advised that the Marshal ‘undertook a thorough investigation’ and, ‘[a]t this time, I cannot identify any additional useful investigative measures’ not already undertaken or underway.”
In May of 2022, after the leak New York magazine published “A Running List of Theories About the Supreme Court Leaker.”
“Some legal scholars and former Court clerks have suggested that releasing the opinion — whether or not it represents a more recent draft held by Alito — could serve as a method to keep conservative justices in line in case Roberts makes a push for a more moderate decision.”
That article offered the following possibilities:
“It was a leak from the right to stop Kavanaugh from defecting”
“It’s designed to make the ruling as drastic as possible”
“It’s a leak from the left to influence Roberts”
“It was Roberts”
“It’s designed to blunt the liberal reaction to the final decision — or serve as a distraction”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Image: Current official photo of U.S. Supreme Court Justices. Image by Fred Schilling, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States
