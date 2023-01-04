News
McCarthy Allies to Call for House to Adjourn – Fox News Reporter Suggests ‘Trump’s Backing Failed to Move the Meter’
Allies of Majority GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy are expected to call for the House to adjourn when it reconvenes Wednesday at noon, a clear sign that the California Republican still does not have enough votes to become Speaker.
McCarthy lost all three votes on Tuesday, and according to a Fox News reporter the expected move to adjourn is a bad sign for his hopes of grabbing the gavel.
“McCarthy allies may move to adjourn when the House meets at noon et,” says Fox News Senior Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram. “This will require a vote by a simple majority. It’s unclear if the House would approve such a motion.”
Democrats are widely expected to vote against the move.
“However, a motion to adjourn is a bad sign for McCarthy,” Pergram adds. “It could mean he didn’t gain any votes & that Trump’s backing failed to move the meter.”
READ MORE: ‘Massive Erosion of Influence’: Gaetz Defies Trump – and Again Digs His Heels in Against Kevin McCarthy
Trump Wednesday morning directed all House Republicans to vote for McCarthy, in an all-caps demand on his Truth Social platform.
Program appears to be correct.
U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) says McCarthy is losing – not gaining – votes.
“I am hearing that the 19 are growing their vote,” he told CNN.
Question: Do you think that Trump’s statement urging people to vote for McCarthy changes the dynamic at all?
Sessions: I— I am hearing that the 19 are growing their vote. pic.twitter.com/iGNfcEKtzw
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 4, 2023
And U.S Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) agrees, telling Steve Bannon, “There will be more than 20 of us today” voting against McCarthy.
Ralph Norman on Steve Bannon’s show: “We’re growing in numbers, and we’re gonna stay here as long as it takes … they all said it was only gonna be five of us. Well, they’re wrong. There will be more than 20 of us today.” pic.twitter.com/dAxfXyKZEl
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 4, 2023
Watch videos above or at this link.
News
‘Bold-Faced Lie’: George Santos Accused of Claiming to Vote for Bill Before Being Sworn in – Which He Also Wrongly Claimed
U.S. Congressman-elect George Santos (R-NY) has a long list of lies attached to his name, and that list continues to grow by the day.
Santos, who – like every member of the House of Representatives, including incumbents – is technically not a congressman since he has not been sworn in yet, thanks to the Republicans who have now spent two days and six votes and have yet to elect a Speaker. No one can be sworn in until a Speaker has been chosen.
But according to The Daily Beast, on Santos’ official U.S. House website (paid for with your tax dollars,) the “perpetual liar” claims he “voted ‘nay’ on the House omnibus bill, which would be difficult given it was Dec. 23 and Santos had yet to take office.”
Congressman(-elect) Ritchie Torres (D-NY) tweeted a screenshot of the false claim from Santos’ website.
George Santos has been caught “embellishing” his Congressional resume, falsely claiming that he cast a vote against the Omnibus budget on December 23rd, 2022.
Santos was not a Congressman at the time except in his own imagination. pic.twitter.com/ALTa7GUrtz
— Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) January 4, 2023
The New Republic, first to report Santos’ fake “vote,” calls it a “bold-faced lie.”
READ MORE: Ginni Thomas Attacks Kevin McCarthy in Joint Letter With Ex-Trump Attorney Cleta Mitchell
“It’s not impossible for there to be clerical errors while keeping track of members’ votes,” The New Republic concedes. “However, that is slightly less likely when the error is published on the particular website of a specific member of Congress. It is unclear why a newly elected member of Congress would choose to do this. Then again, you could say the same with regard to most of the brazen lies Santos has already told.”
NCRM located an archived copy of Santos’ website via the Internet Archive, and that omnibus bill is not the only one he appears to have claimed he voted on. Santos’ website claimed he made another five roll call votes on four bills, at least as early as December 22.
George Santos’ official government website says he made at least five roll call votes on four bills, at early as December 22. He did not, and hasn’t even been sworn in. The New Republic reported one vote from Dec. 23, but these start on Dec. 22. https://t.co/lDwomneGdY pic.twitter.com/dBtJL6VzIH
— David Badash (@davidbadash) January 4, 2023
Included among Santos’ “brazen lies,” as TNR calls them, is a post on the same Santos website that claims he had been sworn in on Tuesday, which is false since no one was sworn in on Tuesday, nor – at least yet, on Wednesday.
George Santos posts press release on official House website citing having taken the oath & being sworn in today. No members were sworn in today. There is no Speaker of the House. https://t.co/MQhwO5IuvM pic.twitter.com/bJZjTjBkdy
— Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) January 4, 2023
There are local, federal and international investigations into Santos’s alleged fraud.
News
GOP Congresswoman Defects From McCarthy as He Loses His Fourth Vote to Become Speaker
House GOP Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) appears to have lost his fourth attempt to become Speaker, as one Republican congresswoman defected by voting “present.” 21 Republicans voted against McCarthy after a night of heavy lobbying and even Donald Trump urging conservatives to install McCarthy.
U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) was the House Republican to pull away from McCarthy. The 20 Republicans who voted against McCarthy on Tuesday all again voted against him on Wednesday.
Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) votes “Present” #118thCongress pic.twitter.com/FBmkIYazfU
— CSPAN (@cspan) January 4, 2023
After Sparkz’s vote as “present” was counted, some Republicans applauded.
READ MORE: ‘Hope They Get Their Act Together’: Biden Says ‘Embarrassing’ How House GOP Is Making US Look Around the World
House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries again received more votes than McCarthy, 212. McCarthy dropped one to 201. 20 Republicans voted for far right Republican of Florida Byron Donalds for Speaker.
“A speaker has not been elected.” #118thCongress pic.twitter.com/FHnLDKE0qK
— CSPAN (@cspan) January 4, 2023
The House is now beginning a fifth vote. McCarthy allies had been expected to begin the day calling for the House to adjourn, giving the embattled Leader another day to try to whip enough votes to grab the gavel, but Democrats made clear they would not support the move.
McCarthy losing another vote despite Trump urging all Republicans to support him is also being seen as a loss for the ex-president.
McCarthy “didn’t just get no new votes with Trump’s support, he actually lost a vote from his 202 total yesterday. Trump is as impotent as McCarthy,” said Moe Davis, a former Chief Prosecutor of the Guantanamo military commissions, and a Democrat who lost his bid to win a House seat in 2020.
Watch the videos above or at this link.
UPDATE: 2:05 PM ET –
McCarthy appears to lose fifth vote.
News
‘Hope They Get Their Act Together’: Biden Says ‘Embarrassing’ How House GOP Is Making US Look Around the World
President Joe Biden says it’s “embarrassing” how the House Republicans are making America look around the world, and he hopes they “get their act together” and elect a Speaker, after Tuesday’s round of three votes failed to produce a majority for any nominee.
GOP Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy garnered less votes than House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in all three votes. 20 Republicans are voting against McCarthy, which made Tuesday’s vote the first in a century where the House was unable to produce a Speaker in the first round.
“I really mean this: How do you think this looks to the rest of the world?” CNN reports Biden told reporters as he headed for a bipartisan trip focused on his infrastructure law, which will include Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
“Coming out of, you know – the first time we’re really getting through the whole history related to Jan. 6, things are settling out, and now, for the first time in 100 years? I really mean it.”
“I know you know international relations,” the President continued. “It’s not a good look, it’s not a good thing. This is the United States of America and I hope they get their act together.”
The President was also asked, “How worried would you be if the stalemate in the House goes on and after today, about the ability of Congress and you to govern?”
Biden made clear it’s not his problem.
“Not me — Congress to govern.”
The President promoted his trip to Kentucky, where he will appear with McConnell, telling reporters it demonstrates “that we can get things done.”
Watch below or at this link.
President Biden on the House being unable to elect a Speaker:
“For the first time in 100 years, we can’t move … It’s not a good look, it’s not a good thing. This is the United States of America, and I hope they get their act together.” pic.twitter.com/OqCXjf1iHF
— The Recount (@therecount) January 4, 2023
