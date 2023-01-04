‘Bold-Faced Lie’: George Santos Accused of Claiming to Vote for Bill Before Being Sworn in – Which He Also Wrongly Claimed

U.S. Congressman-elect George Santos (R-NY) has a long list of lies attached to his name, and that list continues to grow by the day.

Santos, who – like every member of the House of Representatives, including incumbents – is technically not a congressman since he has not been sworn in yet, thanks to the Republicans who have now spent two days and six votes and have yet to elect a Speaker. No one can be sworn in until a Speaker has been chosen.

But according to The Daily Beast, on Santos’ official U.S. House website (paid for with your tax dollars,) the “perpetual liar” claims he “voted ‘nay’ on the House omnibus bill, which would be difficult given it was Dec. 23 and Santos had yet to take office.”

Congressman(-elect) Ritchie Torres (D-NY) tweeted a screenshot of the false claim from Santos’ website.

George Santos has been caught “embellishing” his Congressional resume, falsely claiming that he cast a vote against the Omnibus budget on December 23rd, 2022. Santos was not a Congressman at the time except in his own imagination. pic.twitter.com/ALTa7GUrtz — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) January 4, 2023

The New Republic, first to report Santos’ fake “vote,” calls it a “bold-faced lie.”

“It’s not impossible for there to be clerical errors while keeping track of members’ votes,” The New Republic concedes. “However, that is slightly less likely when the error is published on the particular website of a specific member of Congress. It is unclear why a newly elected member of Congress would choose to do this. Then again, you could say the same with regard to most of the brazen lies Santos has already told.”

NCRM located an archived copy of Santos’ website via the Internet Archive, and that omnibus bill is not the only one he appears to have claimed he voted on. Santos’ website claimed he made another five roll call votes on four bills, at least as early as December 22.

George Santos’ official government website says he made at least five roll call votes on four bills, at early as December 22. He did not, and hasn’t even been sworn in. The New Republic reported one vote from Dec. 23, but these start on Dec. 22. https://t.co/lDwomneGdY pic.twitter.com/dBtJL6VzIH — David Badash (@davidbadash) January 4, 2023

Included among Santos’ “brazen lies,” as TNR calls them, is a post on the same Santos website that claims he had been sworn in on Tuesday, which is false since no one was sworn in on Tuesday, nor – at least yet, on Wednesday.

George Santos posts press release on official House website citing having taken the oath & being sworn in today. No members were sworn in today. There is no Speaker of the House. https://t.co/MQhwO5IuvM pic.twitter.com/bJZjTjBkdy — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) January 4, 2023

There are local, federal and international investigations into Santos’s alleged fraud.