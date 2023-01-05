After Two Years of Mystery FBI Ups Reward for J6 Capitol Pipe Bomber to $500,000

According to Forbes, the FBI has upped the reward for information on the Capitol pipe bomber to $500,000, as the two-year anniversary of the January 6 attack approaches.

“The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have put up a combined $490,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect, while the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C. has offered an additional $10,000, the organizations announced Wednesday,” reported Carlie Porterfield. “They increased the reward by fivefold overnight to ‘urge those who may have previously hesitated’ to come forward with any relevant information, David Sundberg, assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office, said in a statement.”

According to the report, since the investigation was opened, the FBI has received 500 tips, conducted 1,000 interviews, and visited 1,200 residences and businesses in the course of trying to uncover a suspect. So far, the FBI believes that the suspect was not from the area, and that the bombs were intended to divert law enforcement from the Capitol while the attack was underway.

“FBI materials show the suspect carried a backpack as they planted two pipe bombs in the Capitol Hill neighborhood on January 5, 2021, the night before the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol,” noted the report. “The suspect wore a face mask, glasses, gloves, a gray hooded sweatshirt and black and gray Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo. The FBI noted Wednesday that while neither of the bombs detonated, the suspect ‘could have seriously injured or killed innocent bystanders’ and ‘may still pose a danger to the public or themselves.'”

The bombs were planted near the respective headquarters of the Democratic and Republican National Committees. A previous report revealed then Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was driven past the DNC bomb, passing just feet from it, before authorities discovered it.

This comes as federal prosecutors continue to move forward with the Capitol attack cases themselves, in which over 950 people have been charged.